Letter shows why Idaho Leaders United is needed

In regards to the diatribe about “Anti-Extremists are Extremist, Too” I would say the author proved why this group was founded. According to their web site they are not wanting “unite and protest the abhorrent progressiveness that is trying to infiltrate the Idaho”. This group and I hope most people in the world want is everyone to be respectful, truthful, and helpful. The author and many others have been on a path that spreads distrust, anger, disrespect, and fear.

