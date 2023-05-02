In regards to the diatribe about “Anti-Extremists are Extremist, Too” I would say the author proved why this group was founded. According to their web site they are not wanting “unite and protest the abhorrent progressiveness that is trying to infiltrate the Idaho”. This group and I hope most people in the world want is everyone to be respectful, truthful, and helpful. The author and many others have been on a path that spreads distrust, anger, disrespect, and fear.
I welcome any person or groups who will come together and try and stop the insanity. The author needs to read what they wrote and realize how extreme it actually is. Calling every single person not in your group “abhorrent progressiveness “ is at a minimum biased, hurtful, disrespectful, and divisive. When you get to the core of every human being on this planet we all want the same things; Peace, Freedom, Happiness, Harmony, and a Home. I can dream that maybe one day this will happen but people like this author are making it extremely difficult.
Jeffrey Larimore
Caldwell
Can we get better comics?
Why can't you have decent comics such as: Wizzard of id, BC, etc. about 1/3 of your comics I don't even consider as comics.
Jim Price
Boise
Governor missing at meeting
Where was the Governor at the Unite Against Hate gathering at BSU Wednesday 26 April?
Lee Bernasconi
Boise
Job of US president needs qualified candidates
Every job (except for one) requires experience and qualifications, even a simple waitress job. The one apparently with no qualifications is for US President. If what I am hearing is true, even a criminal can be President, running our country from prison. A President’s job is of utmost importance. There should be a strict list of essential qualifications, among which are a college education with a degree in law and political science; no criminal background, no current investigations nor indictments; honesty in business and personal lives, dignity and respect for fellow Americans. Trump and his supporters should never be allowed in our Congress or state Legislatures. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be expelled from Congress for her comment; “If she and Steve Bannon had been in charge of January 6th, they’d have accomplished their goal (of overthrowing our government). Supporters of Trump are traitors, just like he is. He shouldn’t be allowed to run for President; his supporters shouldn’t be allowed to run for office, either.
Judy Smith
Caldwell
Vallivue needs your 'yes' vote
I would like to encourage everyone who lives and votes in the Vallivue School district to vote YES for the upcoming bond election on May 16th.
Here are some very important reasons to consider voting in favor of the bond:
We need 2 new elementary schools to alleviate overcrowding
Over 400 new homes have been approved to be built in the district
5th graders will be moved to the middle schools. This is short term, as it is simply shuffling students.