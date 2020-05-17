A poem
My eight-year-old daughter (Amelia) wrote a poem as part of her school work and it was too good not to share! She hopes it brings a smile to others’ faces as well.
Three Problems with Covid
A man who came into the store
Who was neither rich nor poor
Said to the store’s advisor
“Please find me hand sanitizer”
In came another ordinary man
Whipping around as fast as a fan
Asked, voice as harsh as a troll,
“I need a toilet paper roll”
Then who stopped by? A dude.
I say he was rather rude
He said his name was Rex
And asked for a Kleenex
Cashier’s voice as hard as a rock,
“Sorry boys but we’re out of stock,
Too bad boys, but it’s quarantine,
So go home, ‘cause it’s Covid-19!”
Amelia & Lisa Lind, Caldwell
Wrong place
When you find yourself in a 17 Billion Dollar Hole, it means you’ve been digging in the wrong place. Had we set our shovels to work on the earthen portions of the four lower Snake River dams 15, 10, or even 5 years ago, we’d be enjoying the return(s) on our investment instead of enduring the purgatory of watching our fish slide toward extinction- taking with them the cultural, economic, ecological wealth and pure joy that only they can provide. Had we invested those billions in renewable energy and shipping alternatives instead of pouring them down the bottomless rat-hole of illusory-salmon-saving-motions, we would have met Tribal and sportfishing obligations, revitalized communities, put the red back in Redfish Lake, kept Orca fat and happy (instead of starving them to death), and passed the gift of salmon on to the next generation. Was it wise to fund court battles just to have judges tell us that ocean-going fish need a river?
How does choosing the status-quo make sense on any level- moral, economic/fiscal, ecological, psychological? How can we possibly prefer self-impoverishment to the richness of life that salmon provide? Do we need further proof that the cerebral cortex is an overrated commodity?
David Cannamela, Boise
Learning
In April, after 36 years in education, I became an “online instructor”. Here’s what I’ve learned.
First and foremost, I miss my students! I miss their energy and curiosity, their willingness to help each other out, to try and fail and try again. I miss how they keep me on my toes with their questions. I miss their smiles and hugs, pouts and grimaces.
What I’ve learned: Teaching remotely is HARD! I cannot connect with all my students in the same way. I feel I am failing some of them. I’ve learned how to run Google hangout meetings while working math problems on a shared iPad screen.. I’ve learned that technology has definite limitations. I’ve learned that parents face significant challenges- multiple children schooling from home, limited technology access, the additional stresses of loss of income or working from home.
But, I have also learned that my students and families are doing the best they can. I’ve learned how important school is to my students. They miss each other and being at school. They miss the magic of face-to-face, interactive learning.
Here’s the gratitude piece: All of the above has made me grateful for the people in my life and my own family. I am grateful for connecting-even in this limited way-with my students and their families. I’m impressed with how hard parents and grandparents are working to keep their children engaged in school, and how students keep trying, even when it’s hard.
I am grateful for all the things I’ve learned and experienced in this time of social distancing. For now, this has to be enough. Still, I eagerly anticipate the day when we can get back into the classroom and dive into a good science experiment!
Alyssa Carter, Boise
Not the same
There is a pattern with the groups of people who seem so concerned with the infringement of their constitutional rights. If it is something they don’t want to do, it’s “unconstitutional.” If it is something they do want to do, no matter how destructive, damaging, or foolhardy, it’s perfectly fine.
I am reminded of the elementary students I taught during my career. Uncounted times I heard, “That’s not fair,” when they were asked to do something. When I asked if they were being asked to do something the others weren’t, the answer was, “No.” When I asked if the classroom (or playground or school) would be better if they did what was asked, the answer was, “Yes.” Eventually, these 7-10 year olds came to understand that “ not fair” and “I don’t want to” were not the same thing.
We would talk about the things people sometimes have to do for the benefit of their society, their group, or even their own long-term development, that they don’t want to do. Sometimes parents don’t want to go to work, but they do because the work needs to be done. Sometimes families don’t want to clean house, but they do for the health and safety of everyone. Sometimes musicians don’t want to practice, but they do so they can become proficient.
Perhaps if these “unconstitutionalists” could develop the empathy and understanding of my 7-10 year olds, they would understand that “unconstitutional” and “I don’t want to” are not the same thing.
Claudia Moberly, Middleton
Appreciation
Our family wanted share our appreciation for Mrs. Laura Boulton and all she does for our daughter Joni. She makes herself available to Joni at any time, sending personal emails and encouragement often, having a special nickname for her (“The Mermaid”), giving her sage advice at critical times, sharing her own educational journey with Joni, and being loving yet tough. All these traits are the hallmark of not only a master teacher, but one who goes the extra mile each and every day for her students. We thank her so much for all her hard work every day, her time, and most importantly her love of both her students and her job. She is the answer to our prayers and a blessing to the other students who have you!
Jennifer Huizinga, Boise
Corruption
I find it difficult to believe that this newspaper has not been reporting on the new release of corruption and lieing by Adam Schiff and the Democrat party in the 2016 election. This has been reported on for at least a week. Finally the transcript that Adam Schiff has kept hidden from the public, was released to the public. Loretta Lynch, Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, John Brennan stated in their testimony under oath, that they had no knowledge of collusion with Russia by the Trump administration. Yet on TV they continued to lie about it. Crowdstrike, the computer security firm that the FBI allowed to investigate the DNC servers said they could not verify Russia got into the DNC computers. Note: the DNC would not let the FBI do the investigation. We already know that the FISA warrants were obtained illegally as they were based on the unverified Steele Dossier. The whole Muller Report, and the impeachment trial were based on false premises. The FBI top administrators during the Obama administration (Comey, McCabe, Peter Strok, Lisa Page) have been proven biased and crooked. Why can we not get unbiases and good investigative journalism from this paper. The internet gives a much better diversity of journalism. Go to “the Bongino report.com”, or “Just the News.com” for a better news source.
Carol Bolz, Caldwell
Thank you
To my son, Bryson’s Math teacher, Mrs. Boulton: Thank you for your tireless efforts to teach your students from afar during this crisis. Your enthusiasm for teaching, and life in general, is catchy, and my son now loves Math so much he wants to take two math classes next year! You’ve brought back his love of learning Math, and for that I am forever grateful. Keep up the amazing work; you are changing lives and saving the world one student at a time!
Misha Smith, Boise
Appreciation
I wanted to reach out to thank my daughter’s Math teacher, Mrs. Boulton, for all she’s done for Kiya this year. Kiya has very much enjoyed Math class and Mrs. Boulton’s teaching style. Learning math from her was smooth and easy for Kiya. I will be requesting Mrs. Boulton for our youngest son, currently a seventh grader, in a few years!
Tonia Smith, Boise
Questioning
Regarding Betsy Z. Russell’s April 26 Eye on Boise column, “Why stay-home orders during pandemics are legal, constitutional”:
The accounts of quarantines in the past in my parents’ and grandparents’ eras seemed to involve the quarantine, the isolation, of the SICK, rather than the quarantine of all the WELL people. When did that change to what Betsy Z.’s experts say?
A commentator with seemingly more common sense states, “If we are innocent until proven guilty, then we must also be healthy until proven contagious. Thus, we are confined or restricted without due process. This should not stand in a court of law; however, our courts have a long history of upholding government overreach, Constitutional or not.”
A sign at the May 2 rally at the capitol in Boise read, “Quarantine restricts the movement of the SICK; Tyranny restricts movement of the HEALTHY.”
An important--but ignored--factor is that this state and national lockdown has NOT come from ELECTED leaders. Instead, it has come from NON-ELECTED supposed health “experts” and health bureaucracies KNOWN to have deliberately given FALSE information in the past.
More than 100 years ago, American medicine was taken over by what today is often called the medical/industrial complex, or, Big Pharma Medicine. Ever since, these medical tyrants have bullied any practitioner who dared to dissent with the mainstream party-line, regardless of actual science.
Check out www.QuestioningCovid.com.
Much has been written about this takeover of American medicine including: “World Without Cancer” (G. Edward Griffin); “Racketeering in Medicine” (Dr. James Carter); “Murder by Injection” (Eustace Mullins); “The Medical Monopoly Wars” (P.J. Lisa).
If we’d had freedom of thought and genuine medical freedom in America, this absurd panic of a supposed pathogenic “virus” and the hideous destruction of the economy would never have happened.
Look for “Plandemic” documentary in summer, 2020!
Violet Fuller, Nampa
PAs
For more than 50 years, PAs have been providing high-quality healthcare but the future of our profession, and timely access to care for the people of Idaho, is in jeopardy.
When the profession was created 50 years ago, most PAs were employed directly by a physician. Today, many physicians and PAs work in group settings where laws that require PAs to have a relationship with a specific physician interfere with patient care.
Though PAs act as the primary care providers for many, they are still seen as dependent and are therefore unable to facilitate some basic tasks--they prescribe insulin but are unable to prescribe diabetic shoes, for example. If the physician loses his job, so do they. How do these policies serve Idaho where physician per capita ratios are among the worst in the nation?
To position PAs to better address needs in our state, we ought to remove red tape that takes time away from patients, increases liability, and does nothing to promote quality care.
In the era of COVID-19, Governors across the nation have suspended such requirements. Prior to COVID, North Dakota and other states removed many such outdated rules. Similar actions have been taken within the Indian Health Service.
The American Academy of PAs is calling on states to remove the requirement for PAs to have a relationship with a specific physician. If closer collaboration is appropriate, it ought to be determined at the practice level. We believe this will expand access to care and reduce healthcare costs.
Optimal Team Practice is what we call this movement as no healthcare provider is truly “independent” of another. PAs will always work with physicians and greatly value their contribution.
Visit AAPA.org/OTP for more information on proposed changes.
Russell Singleton, Meridian
Confidence
This year has been a difficult year for our family for a variety of reasons including the abrupt end of in-class school. It was very helpful when the teachers in Boise School District called all their parents to see how we were doing and what we needed regarding learning online. I really appreciated my conversation with Mrs. Boulton. She took the time to answer my questions. She did not make me feel rushed, and made me feel like she was interested in all of my concerns. Mainly, I was concerned about the online learning 4 kids in 4 different schools) and how it would affect our family. We were all worried and upset about the disappointments and changes due to the virus. I felt so much better after talking with Mrs. Boulton. I understood why my daughter, Maddie, likes her so much. She is always very positive and encouraging to Maddie. She makes her feel that she is smart and can succeed in math, which has been great for Maddie’s confidence. Maddie followed the plan Mrs. Boulton gave her and improved her grade. She was so excited when she earned a 100% on her math test. Due to Mrs. Boulton’s weekly emails about doing the assignments for one’s self now, Maddie continues to work to improve her skills, which will benefit her in the future.
Katherine Bean, Boise
Silver lining
I’ve been trying to find a silver lining to this overblown pandemic hysteria, and I think I’ve found one.
The American public has been given the gift of seeing just how fascistically socialist today’s Left has become. It isn’t right-wing governors, mayors or judges locking up salon owners for having the audacity for trying to make a living providing goods and services to consenting adults. It’s those on the left.
Yes, the media will predictably try to portray average honest Americans like these as militia Nazis. Ironic given the fact that longer shutdowns hurt media companies as much as anyone, yet they’re the ones clamoring for them to go on as long as possible.
I’m not necessarily predicting a red wave in November, but I wouldn’t trade places with a blue-state governor running for re-election in a state with 35 percent unemployment for all the money in the world. It’s conceivable that this draconian over-reach for power by the Left could relegate Democrats to Whig Party status even in blue states like The People’s Republic of California, which has been told stay home for another three months. Augh!
Let prisoners out of jail, then fill those jail cells with parents playing catch with their kids in a park. They’ve lost their minds.
The consequences of what will go down as the biggest over-reaction in world history could be seismic. It could have major ramifications on migration, as people flee left-wing dystopian states for ones like Texas and Idaho.
And if it decimates the party largely responsible for it (a party which has also embraced poisonous identity politics), well, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Survey
I just read the article by Betsy Russell on the survey of 400 Idahoans across the state with a purported 75+ percent approval rating for Governor Little’s response to Corona virus and the reopening plan — but why don’t we see the details: when was the poll taken and exactly what were the questions asked? Why doesn’t the Idaho Press publish this information or where can we find it?
Chris Nordstrom, Post Falls