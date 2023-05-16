To Congressman Simpson: In your latest constituent update, under the heading “The Government Must Do What American Families Do Every Day – Prioritize Responsible Spending” you urge us to look at the facts, but neglected to mention two major causes of our current debt:
-During the previous administration, you voted to raise the debt ceiling three times without concern for the “underlying debt crisis”. Why weren’t you troubled then but are now?
-In 2016, you voted for the Trump tax cuts which resulted in the single greatest increase ever in the national debt. Why weren’t you bothered then but are now?
The tax reduction for individuals and families will expire in a little over 18 months, while the cuts to corporate profits, investment income, estate tax, and pass-through corporations are permanent.
If you are truly concerned about the debt ceiling, I urge you to take a revisit the 2017 tax cuts and introduce legislation to reverse the more egregious aspects rather than continue to support the current Republican plan which has no chance of enactment.
Rick Simon
Boise
ALL TALK, NO ACTION ON DEBT
There's a lot of talk in Washington DC, talk but no action, on debt limit, spending and budget cuts. If Congress and the administration are serious about saving money why not voluntarily cut their salaries 10, 15 or 20 percent across the board. Even though it isn't a huge savings it would show us that they are serious about the budget. Right now all we have from them is a lot of huff and puff.
William Opferman
Boise
ORGANIZATIONS WANT TO BAN DIVERSITY PROGRAMS
In the Thursday, May 6 edition of the Boise Weekly, Kate's Capitol Corner, it is stated that "the Idaho State Board of Education approved a resolution prohibiting Idaho's four-year public institutions from requiring or requesting written diversity statements from candidates applying for employment." "....there is an extensive push from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, along with several other organizations and politicians, to ban all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from public schools in Idaho."
Before I retired, I worked for a very successful international technology company wherein diversity, equity, and inclusion were emphasized. The management of the company had found that having a very diverse workforce with equal pay for equal levels, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, religion was advantageous for the customers, employees, and the corporate profitability.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion should be part of the education process so that, as students graduate into the working world, they are comfortable working with all 'others'.
William Brudenell
Boise
