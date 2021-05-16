Disappointed
I cannot begin to express how disappointed I am with the legislature this session. The total waste of time spent on critical race theory which most of them couldn’t even describe was incredible! Holding education funding and child care assistance (which was federally funded) hostage to perpetuate the far right agenda was beyond unbelievable. I could spend my limit of words outlining all the bills that were proposed and many passed but suffice it to say that this legislature did nothing but deny the rights of Idaho citizens, particularly the change in the initiative process. And the end the session (is it really over?) with that joke of a tax relief bill is an insult to all of us that continue to pay property taxes. Where is the courage of our Governor? Is pandering to the Republican party more important than retaining the integrity of the office to ensure that the actions taken by the legislature is responsible and “does no harm”? I can only hope these legislators do not return this year!
Christine Donnell, Meridian
Pay
Hey Gov. Little, what if the employers who are whining about no workers were to pay those workers what they now collect on federal and state unemployment? (“Back to work” IP 5/12/21) Maybe...problem solved?
Now, you’re a real working class hero, Gov. Little, for cutting off federal benefits to out-of-work Idahoans. They’re the voters you’ll need for re-election vs the anti-mask, anti vaccine mob. Good luck with that.
Wayne de la Motte, Boise