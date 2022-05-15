Water shortage
According to the TV news water to the farmers and homeowners for irrigation may be cut off as early as August. If that’s the case you would think our elected officials would stop issuing building permits especially for family homes. Why is that not happening? That would make for a great expose by the Idaho Press.
Almost everyone who lives in Idaho does not want to see anymore growth. Our elected officials live in Idaho but they continue to issue building permits for houses so more people can move here. Why would they want to ruin the place where they live? They are either stupid or are gaining something from the growth. If they are stupid we should vote them out of office, we don’t need stupid people running things. If it’s the other we should vote them out of office and then they should be investigated.
John Vrbanac
Meridian
‘You Have to Be Kidding!’
For those 4 Meridian residents filing tort claims against the Meridian Library, shame on you! Complaining that you have to wear a mask during a pandemic to protect not only you but everyone else is positively stupid beyond belief! I saw “critical race theory” in action in Virginia when I was in high school. Blacks had to use separate bathrooms, cafeteria sections and drinking fountains. They were treated like crap and students should learn about it! If it upsets them, IT SHOULD! If there are “smut” books in the library, just don’t check them out! Kids shouldn’t be in the adult section anyway! And punishing the librarian for parents lack of supervision is disgusting. The craziness the legislature has caused has nearly made me have a stroke. This is NOT the Idaho I grew up in and loved.
Brenda Watson
Kuna
Supreme Court leak
The guest commentary from Tom Luna in the May 8th edition of the Press can’t go unchallenged. Luna asserts that the leak of the Supreme Court document on Roe v. Wade is a “blatant attempt by Democrats to sway public opinion and influence the Supreme Court Justices”. No one knows who leaked the document, let alone what their politics might be. Furthermore, Republicans have been just as guilty of politicizing the courts as the Democrats have been, and there’s plenty of blame to go around. Amy Coney Barrett comes immediately to mind. It is beyond dismaying that the Supreme Court justices have become politicians in robes, but both sides of the isle have contributed greatly. Blaming this leak on anyone before the facts are known is partisan politics 101.
And, by the way, I am a registered Republican.
Bruce Harris
Meridian
‘Lefties’
Lefties: A man has no business expressing an opinion on abortion!
Also lefties: A man can be a woman if he identifies as such.
Oh, lefties, you do make it so very difficult for satire to keep pace with your lunacy.
Travis Manning
Caldwell
President Trump
Steven Shake, referring to President Trump as a loser, editorial 26 April: Really? What alternate reality are you living in, Stephen? With Trump in office we had secure borders, minimal inflation, energy independence, low prices for gas & oil, Putin in check, Iran & North Korea in check, a strong foreign policy, and a robust economy. With Biden & the Democrats in power we have just the opposite: Massive inflation, skyrocketing prices for gas & oil (and dependent on foreign oil again), the most devastating and weak foreign policy in American history (arming the Taliban with billions of our weapons), crime out of control in our largest Democrat run cities. You might not have liked Trump’s personality and way of doing things, but we were way better off with him in office than with Biden and his failed policies, with no relief in sight!
Gary de la Motte
Meridian
‘Don’t let Californians run Idaho’Most Idahoans do not like Californians because the think that they are trying to change Idaho.
This election year there are several rich Californians spending thousands of dollars on TV adds to tell the citizens of Idaho how to vote in the Idaho state election by spreading lies, and false information.
Don’t let the Californians influence your vote. Listen to the Idaho candidates to make your choice and vote for the most qualified candidates.
Denny Fillmore
Nampa
‘Misinformation committee’
Last week our Government started a Misinformation Committee, and there was also the Justice Department leak about Roe vs Wade or “Choice.”
Since “Choice” is such a hot topic now, I suggest the Misinformation Committee go to work with this topic right off the bat. Choice needs to be straightened out!
Most of the “Choice” movement is about a “me” attitude. It is willing to snuff out the life of a pre-born baby with not one thought of the baby having a choice.
Though the other might find the baby to be an inconvenience, there are a million wonderful moms and dads who would love to have that baby.
Planned Parenthood frequently uses the term “mother’s health”, but never speaks of the emotional brokenness that millions of abortive mothers go through.
Misinformation Committee, please work to see that the baby gets a choice, as well. I believe, most of these babies would want to live! Life is precious and should not be thrown away. Please, Pro-Choice, get on board!
Curt Vieselmeyer
Boise
Book banning
RE: Nampa School Board’s book banning; what’s next, book burnings?
Stanley Mitchell
Meridian
Nampa School Board
How appropriate for Nampa school board to permanently ban books on the 88th anniversary of the Nazis massive public book burnings.
Keith Broden
Boise