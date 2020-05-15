Help?
For the first time in history, the government starting crying wolf. They cried it loud enough and often enough, the people listened. The models were so outrageous, the people listened. We canceled our lives, jobs and businesses. The citizens of Sweden continued with their lives and jobs. Their results are not that different from ours in America. I am not saying the virus is not serious, but we lose more lives each year from the flu than we have from the virus. As we come out from this disaster, I am hopeful our great country can fully recover.
Next time the government asks us to shutter our lives, it is up to each of us to make sure it is actually a wolf and not a coyote in disguise. And remember the old saying “I am from the government and I am here to help.”
Paul Braun, Caldwell
Cascade effect
Over the past few months the World economy has been devastated by the response to the widespread covid-19 or ‘corona virus’. Many businesses here in America have either closed their doors permanently or are currently in dire straits. The effects don’t stop there, as millions of people are out of work and are in imminent danger of losing their homes and families. Reports of increased suicides and child molestation are in the headlines.The cascade effect has destroyed hundreds of thousands of lives and is spreading like a cancer within our society.
Tragically, both national and local governments and bureaucrats have overreacted to the situation. Fear has been used as a tool to coerce people to comply with oppressive edicts. Clearly this is a case of the ‘cure’ being more deadly than the disease. Sadly millions of well-meaning people have been convinced to sacrifice their families and their own livelihood for the sake of others. While Jesus called his followers to live sacrificial lives, he also says that fathers and mothers are responsible to care for their families, so there is a regulating principle involved. Any decision to give up one’s life for another must be left to the choice of the individual — not a well-fed bureaucrat.
Virtually everyone of European descent is the progeny of those who survived the Black Plague. Regardless of what calamity may befall us, we need to persevere and endure, and not fall prey to the whims of Man. I urge you to keep your business open no matter what, reserving your right to offer or refuse your services or products at your discretion. There can be no life without the right to Life, Liberty and the means of Production.
Paul Smith, Emmett
Taggart for 2C
Once a long-time resident of Canyon County and a very long time friend of Jeff Taggart, I am writing this in support of his candidacy for Canyon County Sheriff. My friendship with Jeff goes back to elementary school and continue on today. When I heard Jeff was going to run for Sheriff, I immediately thought it made sense to me, knowing Jeff the way I do.
I’ve talked with Jeff several times regarding his run for Sheriff. I am aware of his positions on the issues and I agree with his approach to solving the challenges of today and those that lay ahead for Canyon County. When Jeff says Canyon Country does not need a new jail, and why, I believe him. I really like his stance on making himself available to the Canyon County residents through his “open door” concept and his idea of frequent town hall gatherings to interact directly with citizens.
I can tell you this Canyon County, a vote for Jeff Taggart is a vote for a person you can trust to do the right thing, has the intellect and understanding of those things that challenge the community, as individuals and as tax payers. Vote Jeff Taggart for Canyon County Sheriff.
Kent Plaisted, Meridian
Community colleges
Community colleges in Idaho and nationwide have responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic, making contributions to enhance capabilities of emergency responders and health care professionals. Community colleges will re-skill the workforce as Idaho and the nation prepare to return to productivity once the pandemic subsides.
With the support of community college faculty, nursing graduates gained early certification in order to join the workforce. Idaho’s community colleges quickly adapted coursework to online platforms to ensure students progressed with their academic journeys, avoiding potential exposure to COVID-19. The pandemic illustrates the close connections linking Idaho community colleges, students and families.
On a national level, the two principal national associations for community colleges – the American Association of Community Colleges and the Association of Community College Trustees – have made COVID-19 a top priority. They worked to secure critical funding to meet basic needs of at-risk students and to ensure the nation’s community colleges have resources to continue teaching and learning as much as possible remotely while confronting the many impacts of COVID-19 on faculty, staff and students.
Students graduating from Idaho community colleges and two-year public colleges across the country are today’s essential workers – nurses, emergency medical technicians, respiratory therapists, truck drivers, law enforcement officers, among many others. Community colleges have always welcomed students who are older, have families, attend part-time, and are in need of re-skilling. In this era of a global pandemic and high unemployment, they also offer traditional-aged college students the opportunity to earn college credits close to home at an affordable price.
Prior to COVID-19, the U.S. Congress authorized new community college workforce programs. Sectors in which community colleges will be essential include advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, apprenticeship, automation and unmanned systems and energy.
Community college programs in Idaho and across the country will be essential.
Tom Downs, Oakton, Virginia, on behalf of Mark Browning, Meridian and Dawn Erlandson, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sports
In college I took a class called History of Physical Education. The ancient Olympics in Greece were men only. Over the years in modern times, women sports has grown, and has always been separated from men’s sports.
With the biological differences between the sexes, it has always been fair that events are different between the sexes.
Now that we live in this politically correct era, we now have a problem that men who have transgender into females, but still have male chemistry want to compete with women.
Is it fair to have a born male who is now female compete with females on an even basis?
Many sports have weight restrictions because it wouldn’t be fair for a 110lb wrestler go against a 250lb heavyweight.
Why not have a handicap system for transgender athletes, for example in a hundred yard dash have the transgender athlete start ten yards back and for the mile a quarter of a mile back.
Maybe you politically correct fanatics can do some weights and measures to develop a handicap system.
The governor was right regarding sports for transgenders. Talk to Obama on changing birth certificates
Dave Silva, Boise
Data
I have the good fortune to meet with and interview many distinguished business and technology leaders in the normal course of my work. One of the most common subjects of discussion in 2019 was the increasing importance of data and data analytics. Everyone needs data and an understanding of what it means to operate today. Data is captured and analyzed to determine facts, and the facts are weighed and measured to derive the truth. Without data, facts can’t be supported, truth can’t be determined and effective reasoning cannot be applied.
Most people recognize the role of truth in reasoning. Reasoning without truth is like programming without logic. It doesn’t work. Computers run on logic as does nearly the entire world as a result of digital transformation. Truth and logic allow others to replicate your processes by following the logic, testing it, and debugging any issues. That is why it is so critical, in an advanced digital society, to respect and honor the value and utility of truth and logic. Without truth scientific breakthroughs and processes can’t be delivered, digital systems and economies can’t operate, and governments cannot sustain the trust and cooperation of their citizens.
If a person rejects data, denigrate facts and devalues truths, then their ability to use logic and reasoning to make good decisions is severely limited. In the absence of reasoning, superstitions, bias, false narratives and prejudices find room to grow.
When I ask business leaders to identify emerging technologies they feel will have the biggest impact on their business in the near future they most often list technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, automation, robotics, personalization, etc. All of these emerging technologies and their potential value to society are fully dependent on data, data analytics, determining facts and the revealed truth.
Kevin Benedict, Boise
Thankful
I am very happy to be a first grade teacher. I love the wonderful children and families. I appreciate that our leaders have decided to keep children safe at home during this difficult time.
I am thankful for this opportunity to become more proficient at using technology. I appreciate getting to see most of my kids each day, and doing what I can to help them to maintain the skills that we have worked so hard on in our classroom, and help them maintain relationships.
I am most thankful that I will go back to my classroom and work with students in person again. I will be able to assess, instruct to their level, check for understanding, and continue on with their learning. I will be able to plan a developmentally appropriate day that includes whole group instruction, small groups to remediate and enrich, and independent work that is monitored and reinforced immediately. I will be able to offer instruction and encouragement that doesn’t come through a screen.
I am thankful that we are doing what we need to do to get through this crisis together. I will be delighted when I get to work directly with my students again.
Jeannine Mortin, Boise
Surprise
Emmett Idaho, what a nice suprise!Im new to the area and thought i was headed home in Meridian Id.I ended up in Emmett and i was pleasantly suprised.A kind town that had everything I needed but the feel of country, which is hard to find around here...so many homes going up!I no longer felt crowded and I kinda hated to return home.Thank you Emmett!
Jacqueline Jenkins, Meridian