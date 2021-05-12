Pollyanna
It appears that Lt. Gov. McGeachin is using our taxpayer dollars to make sure teachers in Idaho aren’t teaching things she, and her committee, think are inappropriate.
Some of their stated concerns are “critical race theory” and the “indoctrination” of students to some undefined “liberal agenda.”
What I see in Lt. Gov. McGeachin is a reluctance to allow honest discussion of our country’s history and a desire to remove ideas that deviate from their conservative agenda and Pollyanna view of history.
Sometimes the truth is difficult to deal with. The fact is, Idaho is still an unhealthy and dangerous place for too many people. Sadly, some of those people are teachers.
John Post, Boise
Vote Lincoln
I’m writing to give my endorsement of David Lincoln for the Golden Gate Highway District Commissioner. I have known David for 20+ years. We both serve on the Idaho Association of Highway Districts (IAHD). While serving on this board David has moved up to and served as President of the association. He continually thrives for the betterment of all highway districts and has worked on legislation to help in our funding needs. David is well respected by his peers locally and across the state. He truly wants what’s best for the Golden Gate Highway District.
David values his family and enjoys the time he can spend with his family and grandson Rolly. He has been active in the local community.
Please cast your vote for David Lincoln on May 18th.
Terry Werner, Post Falls
No on recall
Kim is honest, hard working and she always follows the rules. Please vote against this recall. She was recalled by teachers and district employees or family of district employees for getting kids back in school and for questioning the superintendent when the superintendent gave herself a coronavirus-related stipend for almost $4,000 without first getting board approval. It would be like the mayor of Nampa giving herself a bonus or stipend without City Council approval. Yes, the mistake was fixed, but it doesn’t change why Kim held the executive session. She follows all rules and protocols and has been serving this community for free for over 16 years! She makes Nampa proud! Without Kim Rost, fall and winter sports may not have happened, and in-person school may not have started when it did. She has the values, morals and integrity we need. She cares about our children and students.
Jacob Bower, Nampa
Vote Wood
On May 18, I would like to ask you to vote for Randy Wood for Highway Commissioner District 4, sub-district 2.
Randy, an Idaho native, recently retired, spent his 36-year career building roads. As a successful small business owner, he would be an excellent fit to work for taxpayers. Randy will bring his knowledge and experience with him to make Canyon County roads better than ever while watching out for your tax dollars.
I have personally known Randy Wood for over 20 years, he is a good family man that has given back to his community and I trust him to do the right thing for taxpayers.
Please vote for Randy Wood May 18.
Tom Giannini, Caldwell