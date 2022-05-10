Shelby Rognstad
I am a USAF vet and a transplant from the Midwest. I chose Idaho to be close to nature and to enjoy its beauty and reasonable weather. The politics here, however, leaves a lot to be desired. We need to preserve our two-party system and elect someone who can steer a course that benefits all of Idaho. That is why I’m asking you to vote for (write-in) Shelby Rognstad in the Democratic primary on May 17. He has led Sandpoint as mayor during deepening political divisions elsewhere in our State and I believe Shelby Rognstad will continue to lead us toward a more united future as Governor of the Great State of Idaho.
Dick Aiani
Meridian
Canyon County government
Canyon County government is severely dysfunctional. This is proven by:
• Over a decade of failed efforts to design a jail and funding plan that can garner voter approval,
• Failure to implement impact fees for public safety and parks that would be paid by development rather than the entire costs falling on taxpayers,
• Failure to develop a Capital Improvement Plan that prioritizes capital needs such as a jail and additional DMV office/s,
• Failure to establish and fund a Capital Construction Fund that would help fund capital projects and reduce bond obligations and interest,
• Failure to foster an effective Human Resources department, or retain a Director, that would drive good business practices which are sorely needed (i,e, effective performance evaluations, equitable compensation plan, objective exit interviews on employees leaving county employment, etc,),
• Failure to solicit or consider citizen input, and
• Maintaining a hostile work environment among elected officials,
It can be fixed! Please join me in voting for Brad Holton and Zach Brooks for Commissioner and Sandy Bowden for clerk.
Larry Olmsted
Nampa
Jeff Agenbroad
Jeff Agenbroad is running for re-election to the Senate in District 13 and I am urging you to vote for him. I have had the opportunity to work with Senator Agenbroad on issues related to disability policy. I can confirm that due to Senator Agenbroard's hard work and support many people with severe disabilities who would not be able to work are able to do so. I have had the opportunity to observe him in his role as Co-Chair of the JFAC Committee. I know the hours of work he has committed to ensuring that the State's revenues are spent in a wise and conservative manner. He is smart, committed to the people he represents and needs to be re-elected. Take the time to go to his website and learn the truth about his leadership, we are fortunate to have him representing us.
Maureen Stokes
Nampa
Shelby Rognstad
I support Shelby Rognstad in the Primary May 17th election as the write-in Democratic candidate for Governor of Idaho. Shelby is a fourth generation Idahoan who supports important issues that Idaho citizens care a great deal about: excellence in education, job growth, improved infrastructure, access to affordable health care and housing. Shelby Rognstad truly understands the inherent Idaho value of protecting our public lands. I believe Shelby is the best qualified leader to restore civility and a balance of power in our state Capitol and will work to unite and strengthen Idaho families. When you vote in the Primary election on May 17th, be sure to choose Shelby Rognstad as our write-in Democratic candidate for Governor of Idaho.
Marsha Bravo
SP5 USAR, Retired
Garden City
Roe v Wade
If Roe v Wade is overturned, what has changed since 1973? Not the reality that many pregnancies happen in unfortunate (sometimes horrific) circumstances. Not the need for access to safe health solutions for women. Not the fact that poor women need the same access to abortions as women with means. Not the reality that forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term has huge negative and long-term consequences. Not the fact that abortions will happen regardless of legality. And not the majority of the public's conviction that women, along with those close to them, should make the decisions regarding their own bodies. What has changed? The ideology of a once-revered high court, that appears to be willing, for the first time in history, to take away important rights for citizens. And a minority (often based on their particular religious beliefs) determined to force their view that an embryo's potential development is more worthy than a woman's life and future.
Mary Lockhart
Boise
Water Shortage
According to the TV news water to the farmers and homeowners for irrigation may be cut off as early as August. If that's the case you would think our elected officials would stop issuing building permits especially for family homes. Why is that not happening? That would make for a great expose by the Idaho Press.
Almost everyone who lives in Idaho does not want to see anymore growth. Our elected officials live in Idaho but they continue to issue building permits for houses so more people can move here. Why would they want to ruin the place where they live? They are either stupid or are gaining something from the growth. If they are stupid we should vote them out of office, we don't need stupid people running things. If it's the other we should vote them out of office and then they should be investigated.
John Vrbanac
Meridian