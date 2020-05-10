Precedent
Boise State University and The State Board of Education are setting a dangerous precedent while few are looking. The board has amended board policy II.B giving university presidents “more flexibility” with personnel in times of pandemic. That sounds good; however, several facts imply a far larger scope for this change at Boise State University.
The policy change suspends requirements for advance notice of personnel actions and the appeals process when the SBOE has declared a state of disaster, emergency, or pandemic. President Tromp recently announced to professional staff that they would all be transitioned to “at-will” contracts. Her intention is to shift all classified staff and some faculty to “at-will” contracts also. This change may not come as a surprise to anyone familiar with CFO Mark Heil, who oversaw many mass layoffs while at Micron.
According to Transparent Idaho, BSU has 10 vice presidents averaging $218k per year, 19 executive directors averaging $135k per year, 23 Deans, Assistant Deans, and Associate Deans averaging $162k per year, and a staggering 199 directors and assistant or associate directors averaging almost $90k per year. This is all on top of president Tromp’s $425k per year. I would like to suggest BSU limit its top employees salary to no more than 6 times what the lowest paid employee makes before resorting to Micron style layoffs.
The University also just purchased University Plaza for $22m, and intends to move forward with construction of a baseball stadium. University Plaza will immediately need a new roof and extensive electrical work. It appears BSU is willing to sacrifice employees to maintain growth, which is a move I might expect to see in the private sector, but not a University.
Tom Lightfield, Meridian
Ideas welcome
Recently, some letters to the editor have challenged my past comments on important topics that relate specifically to small business and unemployment insurance. Since this is really about what my position will be if I am elected, let me be clear: I have always been happy to pay my fair share of taxes, and I recognize the important role played by programs like the unemployment insurance program; however, I will also always hold these programs accountable to make sure they are doing the most good with the precious resources being allocated to them.
Small businesses pay required payroll taxes, unemployment and workers compensation insurance, property taxes, personal property taxes, sales tax, use tax, state taxes, and federal taxes. These are heavy burdens for small business at any time, especially today.
I wrote an op-ed in 2013 offering a way to relieve the burden on small business while helping get people jobs. My suggestion was that employers like myself should be given an opportunity to pay less unemployment insurance if we were willing to hire a person who was receiving unemployment checks. This would use business resources to invest in human capital rather than pay people to stay at home. Good idea? Maybe, maybe not. But it was an idea. We send people to the Legislature to come up with ideas that reduce costs to business and help people get back to work.
2020 is not 2013. Our economy is different today, and our approach to business will be different in 2021. As your representative, I want to let business flourish by reducing costly burdens and getting people to work — now. All ideas are on the table.
Kim Keller, Nampa
Endorsements
The Caldwell Board of Realtors would like to endorse the following candidates:
District 10 Senator — Jim Rice
District 10 Position A — Jarom Wagoner
District 11 Senator — Patti Anne Lodge
District 11 Position A — Scott Syme
District 11 Position B — Kirk Adams
District 12 Position B — Rick Youngblood
Dist 13 Position B — Kenny Wroten
Sheriff — Kieran Donahue
Commissioner 1 — John Hess
Commissioner 2 — Keri Smith Sigmond
Tom Turner, Nampa, on behalf of the Caldwell Board of Realtors
RINO
Via a current PSA and viewing Idahoans as patsies, Russ Fulcher is seeking reelection for Idaho’s Congressional Seat 1.
With a background in marketing, Fulcher will “market” himself to the best of his ability — using taxpayer money that is — spreading political ‘manure’ like no farm implement ever manufactured can.
This incumbent will attempt to coerce and convince voters through any means necessary to retain his position.
Fulcher promoted and voted for the FWMA which, succinctly stated, allows non-Citizens to obtain privileges to operate various motor vehicles.
First-hand experience, while Fulcher was a state “representative,” when I reached out to his office and staff (2007) for assistance and/or guidance, Fulcher was nowhere to be found; no email, “snail mail,” not one phone call returned; essentially he assisted in blocking me from EARNING up to $400,000.00.
Now he’s busy gleefully “handing out” other people’s earnings to nearly 1/4 of government-displaced American workers, and in at least one state “handing out” other people’s earnings to illegal aliens.
As a participant in destroying my income-earning ability, Fulcher, his staff and colleagues are now systematically destroying the same ability of millions of Americans, and in the process handing [Citizens] children and grandchildren an insurmountable debt. Does this sound like a responsible, helpful “resource” to you?
Idahoans deserve a true, honest representative, not a fake, deceitful “marketing” placeholder.
If you prefer a representative who will deprive you of earning approximately $400k, one who continues to hoodwink Citizens; one who refuses to return ANY correspondence with you; one who voted “Aye” for Socialism; one who will relegate you to poverty; if you wish to become MORE dependent than ever on government, re-elect Fulcher.
“You can dress [up] a RINO in a tuxedo, but it is still a RINO.”
Randy Pew, Fairfield
Holton for 2C
I wanted to write concerning Brad Holton who is running for Canyon County Commissioner. I am so glad someone I know and trust is running for office! Brad is truly an honest man who does each job or role to the best of his ability. I have known him as our Mayor of Greenleaf and as the president of a non-profit organization. He leads with integrity and has many years of experience in leadership roles. I urge everyone to do their research on each candidate and vote for Brad as Canyon County Commissioner, District 2.
Amanda Folwell, Greenleaf
Julie for seat 10A
Jarom Wagoner has been in office too long. He does not listen to his constituents. Nor does he want to. If you try to call him, his message says that he is sorry that he missed your call and that if you leave him a detailed message, he will call you back as soon as possible. Don’t believe it. My husband called and left messages on many occasions and not once did Mr. Wagoner call him back. He does not want to hear from you. He is getting a whole lot of money for his campaign from somewhere because he sends us mailers multiple times each week. Well, Mr. Wagoner, the feeling is mutual. I don‘t want to hear from you. Besides, he does not represent the virtues I believe in. He voted in favor of Medicaid expansion which provides tax payer money for abortions.
Julie Yamamoto is running to replace Mr. Wagoner. She is a constitutional conservative Christian and will be the perfect fit for House Seat 10A. I have contacted her online more than once and have received a personal response each time. She was born, raised and worked locally and is quite knowledgeable about the issues near and dear to my heart. She has my vote. So if you care enough about this election to do your own research, you can find more info about her at https://ballotpedia.org/Julie_Yamamoto. Also, you can visit her Facebook page, Julie Yamamoto for Idaho, Seat 10A, and I am confident that she wants to hear from you and will respond to you.
Please vote for Julie Yamamoto for House Seat 10A. Send her to the house!!
Melodi Horrell, Caldwell
Not Keller
Say No to Mr. Keller Its very wrong to use your religion to promote your political ambitions for public office. Mr. Keller has done this and much more in April mailer Mr. Keller quotes Ezra Taft Benson a highly respected Mormon President on true statement values. On the reverse side big surprise is a picture of the Keller Family with Uncle Benson. Mr. Keller claims that he uses principles learned from his Uncle Benson family business and will use some if elected. Its obvious that Mr. Keller uses the mailer to get the Mormon vote and it is wrong.
Charles A. Johnson, Nampa
Keller for State House
Kim Keller stands head and shoulders above his competition in the race for Seat 13B in the Idaho State House of Representatives.
In the three years I served with Kim on the Nampa Public Library Board, we faced tough decisions. Before he votes, Kim does his homework and asks informed questions. He looks at all sides of an issue, thinks through pros and cons, prepares reasonable proposals for action, and in a civil way, works to bring consensus. Kim listens to everyone respectfully. All Idahoans would be blessed if he was elected and applied these skills in the Idaho House.
Kim is a multi-tasker. His concerns include his small business, Nampa Smiles Dentistry; his wife and three children; lifetime education—he will receive his MBA from Northwest Nazarene University this month; and community causes including the Nampa Schools Foundation, Nampa Ministerial Association, the Southwest District Health Collaborative Team, and Learning Peace Camp. In all of these, he doesn’t show up only on “picture day.” He attends meetings, helps on committees, and works to solve problems.
He “walks the walk,” putting the weight of his caring heart and pocketbook behind good causes. Few people have given as much service as Kim and his associates do on “Shareen Keller Day,” their annual Mother’s Day giveaway of dental services to low-income women. He helps fund a scholarship program for eighth graders. He believes people should be self-reliant, yet understands the need to give a hand up, and thus is part of “Serve For Health,” a 501c3 that gives free dental service to people who serve in the community.
We need Kim’s listening, caring, and can-do attitude in the Idaho legislature.
Please vote for Kim rather than Ben Adams, Kenny Wroten or Randy Jackson for Seat 13B.
Debra Holm, Nampa
Jackson for seat 13B
I am proudly supporting Randy Jackson for House Seat 13b. I have known Randy for many years and found him to be true to his principles. He was born in Idaho and has a servant’s heart. Randy believes, as do I, in limited government. He will support lower taxes and property tax relief. He is staunchly pro-life, supports Christian family values, and will vote against “add the words”. He will never vote to legalize marijuana or to sell public lands. I urge your serious consideration of Randy Jackson for the legislature.
Ron Crane, Nampa
Rock for sheriff
I am endorsing Mike Rock for Sheriff of Canyon County. I am endorsing Mike Rock because we need new leadership in the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Over the last three years I have emailed, called and talked directly with dispatch, deputies and supervisors over 25 times regarding continuous and on-going traffic violations, littering, illegal dumping, suspicious activity and vandalism and the Sheriff’s office response has been pathetic. You cannot catch speeding vehicles if the deputy parks on a hill with his radar gun pointing at the sky; park at a stop sign or drive through the neighborhood with your overhead lights on. You can’t stop suspicious activity in the middle of the night if you never show up or arrive 40 minutes after the call to dispatch or just drive away after I describe in detail the vandalism to my home and property without taking a report and doing no follow up. One deputy said he cannot do anything about littering or illegal dumping if there is no video evidence of the violation. I could provide plenty more examples of why we need new leadership but that will suffice. Mike Rock for Sheriff.
Robert Smith, Eagle
Masks
Cheers to John Paige, letter carrier in Pocatello for his plea to fund the US Postal Service. As a self funded business, and one we all rely on, it is important that they remain in business during this time of doubt and then for recovery. They will play a major part in getting our economy going again. Jeers to the folks who refuse to wear masks during this Covid19 outbreak and insist on gathering in groups of more than 10 without social distancing. I understand that masks are a pain to wear, but to protect others, like myself who are immune compromised, it is imperative to keep the particles from being let loose in the air around us and enlarge the infected population. Maybe it should be required, if you choose to not follow the guidelines, to sign a waiver that states that you cannot seek medical help should you become infected. That way it will free up resources for those of us who do become infected due to your lack of consideration and exercising your “right” to your freedom to be selfish.
Doug Clegg, Nampa
Participate in 2020 Census
While we are all facing this difficult time together, there are many people who have been working on the frontlines to keep our grocery stores open, packages moving, farms running, and healthcare facilities operating. Unfortunately, many of these workers have been overlooked for far too long and don’t have a voice in how decisions are made here in Idaho. Many of them are under 18 years old or are refugee and migrant people who are ineligible to vote. Now more than ever, we need to make sure they are well represented in our government.
This is why it’s so important for voters to vote in the primary election on May 19. We all have a responsibility to let our elected officials know that we are supporting candidates who will listen to the needs of the heroes who are not yet eligible to vote. As many of you know, this upcoming election will be conducted entirely by absentee ballot — there will not be any physical voting locations for you to cast your vote. However, absentee voting, otherwise known as vote-by-mail, is entirely safe and secure. You can request your absentee ballot on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, idahovotes.gov, but make sure to do so by May 19. You can also find out more by visiting the bilingual voter information page cvidaho.org/2020election, developed by Conservation Voters for Idaho.
Another way you can make your voice heard is by filling out the 2020 census. Even if you are an ineligible voter, you are required to fill out the census. You can complete yours by going online at 2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020. If you know of someone who needs to fill it out in Spanish, they can do so at 2020census.gov/es or by calling 1-844-468-2020.
Racquel Reyes, Caldwell
Forward
I vote three thumbs up for our governor’s handling of Idaho’s pandemic. His cool even handling of our covid crisis deserves the Cool Hand Luke award. You haven’t heard of that award? Well, I just made it up, but he deserves it, despite the griping from the right-wing of his own party.
He deserves the award, of course, but there is no cash prize to go along with the award. But soon as this lockdown is over I will hop onto my three-wheel tricycle and reopen my small business of collecting tin cans and bottle caps. You haven’t heard of my collection business? Well, it is so small that when that there revenoor feller came out to see how I could survive as a business, he left giving me ten dollars.
This expression of gratitude and appreciation does not extend to that used car salesman in the White House nor to certain senators who live in his shadow.
Onward and upward! Or at least forward!
Ray Heidt, Homedale
Leslie for 2C
I support Commissioner Leslie van Beek for re-election as District 1 Commissioner. She is committed to lowering property taxes. She recommended and voted for lower property taxes in the county budget. She fills the office with respect, compassion, concern for citizen input, and honest, fair decisions. She is intelligent and well educated. She asks questions, comes to work each day and has represented our interests very well. She is the example of what a commissioner should be and do. The Republican Women of Canyon County provide information on candidates on their website. This information will help us elect the right candidates. You can “Meet the Candidates” at http://canyoncountyrepublicanwomen.org/meet-your-candiate-2020 . We made the right choice electing Leslie to office in 2018. Let’s do it again in 2020.
ElJay Waite, Caldwell
Top level
Covid-19 Update:
It appears that we Americans have an infinite ability to criticize, but a limited ability to compliment.
An article about the CoronaVirus-19 appeared in the most recent edition of “The Economist,” a highly reputed international news magazine published in England. The article was entitled “Reopening America, Stir Craziness.”
The article had a chart of all 50 states in the US, ranked in three groups: 1. Comprehensive Restrictions on business and travel; 2. Some restrictions; 3. Few to no restrictions. There were only 13 states in the U.S. that were in the top group, and one of those was our state, Idaho---perhaps one of the reasons we have relatively few cases of Covid-19.
So we should be complimenting Governor Brad Little and his entire staff for gaining this top level status, and stop listening to all the whiners like the “Ammon Bundy’s” of the world, and even our own Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin who appears only interested in her own restaurant/bar in Idaho Falls.
Chas Bonner, Eagle
Yes on levy
6 years ago our family had out grown our home of 8 years and we were frustrated with the schools where we lived. The district had misused funds. The investigations and cutbacks caused chaos. Some of our best teachers took jobs elsewhere. We started searching and Middleton stood out as a strong community that valued education. In the end, that was one of the primary reasons we moved our six kids here. We have loved it here but have been saddened as we have watched the community fail, time and again, to support the growing needs of the school district. The limited funds in our last school district created upheaval and high teacher turnover thus taking away from the consistency of the education. Part of a strong community is strong youth. Our kids need a system they can count on. I am so impressed with our teachers and administration; they make the most of what they have and give so much to our students. Yet, they are sorely limited. Let’s not limit them further by taking more money out of our schools. This is not an increase in taxes or expenditures from current levels, but a vote to maintain the existing support. Vote YES to the levy.
Lisa Easton, Middleton
Keller for District 13B
Thank you, Candidates of House District 13b!!
I would like to thank the candidates that are running for State House, District 13b. Thank you, Randy, for your involvement in the community. Thank you, Ben, for your military service. Thank you, Kenny, for all of your volunteer work that means so much. Thank you, Kim Keller, for your leadership and vision plus all you have given back to the community. Having made a decision to run for the House, I am sure it was hard and time-consuming. Saying that I want to wholeheartedly endorse Kim Keller for our next House member for District 13b. What sets Kim apart is HIS actual experience in business, vision, and major leadership roles in his church and community. Kim will listen to individuals to understand the issues and concerns of each of us and then make an informed decision. His experience as a businessman has taught him the need to work for a common solution. With employees that he takes a true interest in, plus giving back to the community in so many ways, and being a God-loving family man, make Kim Keller the only logical choice to represent our interests. Idaho and District 13b can’t go wrong. Vote Kim Keller!!
Don Ricker, Nampa