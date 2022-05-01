Southern border
I am so pleased to hear that Governor Little and Lt. Governor candidate Bedke are promising in their campaign to protect our southern border. Everyone knows that those pesky Utahans are our biggest problems.
James Dodd
Boise
‘Parnell Loggerhead’
My friend Parnell Loggerhead is your Constitutional Progressive-Conservative write-in choice for State office (any State office) on May 17 (he didn’t switch soon enough). Parnell supports education, immigration, Second Amendment Rights, and medical right-to-choose, but not the bad kinds. His mottos are “Question Authority” and “Question Questioning Authority”. He’s third generation genuine American and livestock owner, currently feeding two adorable kitties (“The Notorious RBG” and “Clarence Thomas”) and two sweet goldfish (“McConnell” and “Pelosi”). Parnell is a proud War Veteran and lives the Idaho Way: burns weeds on the ditch, drives a 4x4 with “Idaho pinstripes”, loves spuds six ways, shoots his own venison, and cuts stuff with his chainsaw. He looks real good in his Resistol hat and Wranglers. Also, he loves little children and The Blue, and they love him.
So vote Parnell Loggerhead in your primary election on May 17. He’s endorsed by President Trump not less than many of his opponents.
James Runsvold
Caldwell
‘Spring Fever’
The number of serious Spring Fever cases increases dramatically as our weather improves! Every weekend the major exodus of campers, RVs, ATVs, rafts, etc. begins. Tempers flare as we “hurry to relax” and battle traffic enroute to our secret hideaways...only to find that they are no longer secret! Developed campsites are booked far in advance, and dispersed camping is overcrowded and often abused. Spending an hour cleaning the firepit of beer cans, dirty diapers, cig butts, and even live ammo before relaxing is infuriating! I have no problem with planned fee increases for our campgrounds but would prefer an increase in fines for those who disrespect our land and fellow outdoors men and women! Whatever happened to “leave your campsite cleaner than you found it”! Here’s hoping we all have safe and enjoyable adventures. Please drive carefully and courteously, keep your sites clean and noise level reasonable, teach your kids about the outdoors without PlayStation or X-Box, be respectful of your neighbors, and exercise good camping etiquette. Let’s all have a great season!
Alan Miller
Eagle
Dom Gelsomino
As District 21 residents, business owners, and voters, we are proudly casting our votes for Dom Gelsomino for Idaho House District 21 Seat A race! Dom’s track record as a community leader, public servant, and involved parent is unmatched in his race. He has the experience, the vision, and the results necessary to be a successful lawmaker starting day one.
His tireless campaign efforts – having knocked over 2,000 doors since early March, received support from over 100 individual donors, 4 businesses, and Idaho’s education community, reflect his commitment toward listening to his constituents, as are the goals and vision he’s articulated for the 21st District and Idaho. Dom’s dedication to representation, civil discourse, and being a positive voice District 21 won our support!
We believe he will be a true advocate for all Idahoans, will work tirelessly toward a better future for Idaho. We urge our District 21 neighbors to cast their vote for Dom Gelsomino on May 17th!
Leasa and Phil Stricklin
Meridian
McGeachin
I support Janice McGeachin to be the next Governor. Idaho needs someone who represents the people & takes the Constitutional oath to heart. The direction of this state should be given new leadership that stands for the rights of common citizens. The times we live in are becoming harder when government officials continue to issue mandates that take away a person’s right to work & decide the well-being of a families health decisions. America’s Election integrity has fallen, & Lt. Governor McGeachin called for a 50 State Audit regarding the 2020 Election. The people have the right to know the truth & look at the evidence. Our freedom depends on our ability to ensure fair elections. Throughout history freedom has always been under persecution, because it’s the opposite of too much power. More states are passing Right to Life Bills. Janice McGeachin stands for Pro-Life, family, & a moral compass this state stands for. Idaho is a conservative state, it’s important to maintain our values that keep our society right in the eyes.
Eric Martin
Boise
Gaslighting
It’s planting season in Idaho and it already looks like another crop of politically dubious promises. America’s voters received a powerful lesson in 2020, that can be used to make better voting decisions in 2022. The “big voter fraud lie” in 2020 was conspicuous by its lack of evidence, however; that big lie is still being gaslighted in 2022 by some politicians today and some voters are buying the lie. Gaslighting is legal and a powerful political tool used by both sides of the aisle. The gaslighting tool has proven to be dangerous and the enemy of truth. And, there is no evidence that the “big lie” made America great, again. Let’s be on the lookout this political season as the candidates fill the airways with gaslighting & bovine-poo, that will be conspicuous by the lack of abundant evidence; like the “big 2020 voter fraud lie” = 0.0 evidence. Assume you are being gaslighted if political candidates withhold/refuse to give you the “big evidence” when you ask for it.
Darryl Christianson
Boise
‘Be an informed voter’
Idaho’s important May 17th Primary Election will determine who will appear on our November ballot. Candidates running for every Idaho legislative district’s Senator and two Representatives, and other state, local and federal positions have views that differ widely. These people will represent you for years.
Please learn about participating candidates at vote411.org/. Check your voter registration at voteidaho.gov/. You can register, or re-register if your name or address has changed, at Early Voting (May 2-13) or Election Day (May 17). Bring photo ID and proof of address.
Republicans can select a Republican or Democratic ballot, but only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.
If you are “Unaffiliated,” you can affiliate with any party anytime to vote in that party’s Primary Election. Indicate which ballot you wish to receive on your absentee request form due May 6th, or tell the poll worker at Early Voting or Election Day. Caution: once you have affiliated with a party, you may remain registered with that party. You can change affiliation after the election.
Be an informed voter!
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
‘Proud Democrat’
I’m a conservative. Raised in the house that Dad built on 270 acres of North Idaho mountainside where we raised most of our food, sewed most of our clothing and learned to study/work hard, treat others with respect and help our neighbors. These remain my Idaho values. I am a Democrat.
I believe Police/Fire protection, construction/maintenance of infrastructure, public water/sewer systems and other services are necessary Government provisions for the urbanized communities we live in today. I believe quality public education systems, public libraries, and public lands benefit everyone. I believe Social Security, Unemployment Compensation, Affordable Medical Care, and other programs are beneficial to all and essential for some. I believe a balanced tax policy that requires everyone pay their fair share is the proper way to fund these things. So, I’m a Democrat.
I support Democracy, the right to vote, and efforts to save the planet for future Idahoans. I support people’s right to be who they are and to love whomever they love. These and more I support. Yes, I’m a proud Democrat!
Penny Neely
Caldwell