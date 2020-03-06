No on levy
The Nampa School Board is seeking yet another levy. The asking price is up from just a few short months.
Part of the pitch is to make us voters all feel better in that it will only actually mean $21 million and is the lowest overall rate levied in over 10 years.
Roof repairs; the school district mentions that (3) school roofs need repair especially that of Skyview. They also admit that the Skyview roof a $3 mill project has been an issue for some time with repairs already having been done, but not sufficiently. Why over the course of the last many years of levies has this issue gone on unresolved and not factored into the budgets over time?
(3.9) mil. for teacher and administrative positions pay? Above and beyond that which our property taxes go to; above that of the state monies for teachers, to include the recently submitted $223 million pay plan by the state? Note too; Education is the only state fund not not cut by Gov. Little.
Teachers are a valuable asset, but for what essentially is a part time, day shift job, with weeks and numerous holidays off, why are we expected to supplement their pay as if they worked all year round? A levy should not be used to supplement teachers pay. It is like a person who becomes dependent on overtime. It will and must end. And, for us with the check book the levy will always continue if not.
There is a difference between want and actual need which includes sticking to an accountable budget as we seniors have to do. Shame we can’t simply post a levy to help us citizens out with the steeply rising tax costs of everyday life.
Vote NO on the levy.
Terry Engelking, Nampa
Both sides
Here we go again. 2000 former democratic Trump hating DOJ employees and Jim Jones calling for the resignation of A.G. Barr. Wm. Barr is one of the best A.G. we have ever had. Looks like Jim Jones is using the democratic talking points of CNN, MSNBC, and the NY Times. It is hard to believe that he is/was an attorney or judge in ID. Washington DC is a biased town where Republicans can not get a fair trial. Judge Jackson should be impeached for her bias in the Roger Stone trial. She let a known extremely biased Trump hater juror (lead juror) head the Stone trial. It is her responsibility for a fair trial. That was anything but!!!
Donald Trump is President and has the ability to fire and pardon anyone he wants too. The FBI, CIA, NIA under Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Strzok, Page and others have destoyed the honesty of those departments. They leaked and they lied. They have destroyed the FISA court honesty too by using and verifying a false document.
Do you remember when Obama pardoned a known traitor, Chelesea Manning, who intentional leaked classified imformation. She was pardoned after serving 4 years. What a travesty of justice. Trump hasn’t pardon anyone near that amount of injustice.
Let’s wait to pass final judgement on Clinton e-mails, Comey, McCabe, Peter Strzok, Page, Brennan, Clapper, Biden and others. The AG Durham report will be coming out and the democrats and the democratic news media are getting nervous . How about another opinion writer other than the biased Jim Jones. We need both sides of the issue addressed.
Carol Bolz, Caldwell
Something better
Expanded Wolf hunting and trapping unethical and irresponsible,
Recently Idaho expanded it’s wolf hunting and trapping without regard to a huge number of commentators (27,076 to be exact) where 84 to 85% of the commentators rejected the idea of expanded wolf hunting and trapping. IFG caved to the very vocal minority of people belonging to hunting and ranching lobbies once again. With an accurate estimate of 3121 people from Idaho voicing approval of expanded wolf hunting of the 27,000 plus commentators. There is an obvious departure from science and public opinion. The decision was not grounded in the best available science nor did it apply any ethical standards to their decision. Rather IFG reacted to a minority of bloviating bullies. This further illustrates to us how eager many are to capitulate to a minority that does not take into account biology or ecology but rather their own egocentric view of the world they inhabit. When I was young I was taught the importance of good husbandry with our livestock and the value of education as well the understanding that the buck stops with our actions.We were taught in AG class to be responsible and not act like victims. When livestock dies its on us. The departure from ethics and disregard of science shown by IFG are examples of what we should never allow. When is it o.k. to call ourselves victims when in fact we are the perpetrators? The truth is that without wolves on the landscape diseases such as CWD, tick diseases as well blue tongue and the list goes on, will take a huge toll on our wild ungulate populations. Lets get back to the facts Idaho. Pay your educators and stand for something better for Idaho.
Henry Seipp, Spokane Valley, Washington
Break the monopoly
While at-large municipal elections serve small communities well, they gradually become less representative of its residents as the city’s population increases. The National League of Cities reported in 2001 that 16% of large cities in the nation vote at-large. In 2020, my team’s research has identified only ten large cities in the United States that still vote for its city council at-large.
Neighborhoods matter and the flavor of our various neighborhoods needs to be represented in city council. Municipal electoral districts bring government to the people. It improves civic engagement and local representation. In Yakima, Washington, which adopted district elections in 2014, voter turnout in two previously disenfranchised districts increased by 32% and 45%. Districts also encourage grassroots candidates who will focus their campaign on their district. Finally, districts foster geographical representation where constituents will live near their representative and where they may visit with them at the grocery store, church, school, local park, etc.
Idaho is also one of only two states that force annexation. In the other state, North Carolina, large city council elections include districts. Combine the lack of municipal electoral districts with forced annexation and that leaves newly annexed areas vulnerable to large property tax increases while lacking local district representation.
It would be ideal if cities took the initiative to transform into districts, however it is unlikely to expect sitting city council members to change the election process because of their apparent conflict of interest. This is why it often takes an outside force such as a lawsuit or this bill to break this monopoly of power.
Regardless of party, municipal electoral districts are a better governing process which increases civic engagement and representation, improves communication and transparency, and promotes equitable distribution of benefits and services.
Karen Danley, Boise
It’s about time
Denver lies very close to the center of the Mountain time zone so that the sun is highest in the sky (solar noon) close to 12:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (with some seasonal variation). However, Idaho is far enough west to mainly overlap with the Pacific time zone. Consequently, Idaho already experiences virtual “daylight savings” even with Mountain Standard time. Solar noon occurs about 30 minutes after Denver for Pocatello and another 15 minutes later for Boise. In general, daylight savings time may benefit regions on the eastern sides of time zones, but regions on the western sides get a double-dose. Early morning commuters, especially school children, are endangered by the lingering darkness. Changing back-and-forth is particularly annoying. Idaho and perhaps Utah should join Arizona and keep MST year-around.
Richard Reimann, Boise