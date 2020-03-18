Outrage
Along with the current epidemic related to the Corona virus is a national epidemic of political outrage. It seems that like virus epidemics political outrage is also very contagious and is historically cyclic; for example study the political outrage associated with the Civil War. (There really is, “nothing new under the sun”).
Today’s infection of outrage isn’t limited to one political party or social group. Have you noticed that outrage seems to infect people who have the strongest feelings about things they know the least about, or, that it tends to infect someone who maliciously wishes to belittle a political opponent regardless of the facts?
Manufactured political outrage is particularly evident in today’s efforts to belittle the administration’s extensive and effective efforts to contain the Corona virus nationally. If you are open- minded, it is evident that the administration’s efforts have prevented us from being in the same current situation that is besetting China, Europe and the Middle East, where the virus is overwhelming everything. We are not there yet, and hopefully will not have to suffer to that extent.
People who are knowledgeable about a subject of genuine interest understand most subjects associated with governance are complicated, and that expressions of cheap, manufactured outrage, however cathartic or are given in an effort to gain political standing do not help resolve complex issues.
I wish all of us would make a concerted effort to call such things for what they too often are; cheap, manufactured outrage with little or no supporting facts. However, I am a realist and know there is way too much money and political power vested in such outrage for that to happen. The infectious stimulus of the outrage illness is an endorphin in people’s brains and is addictive in nature.
Carl Pence, Meridian