Support Medicaid
More than 60,000 adults who could not access health coverage just a few months ago are now covered by Medicaid expansion. I’m one of those Idahoans. When I graduated from BYU-Idaho in 2017, I knew I wanted to work and continue raising my children here. Idaho is very attractive to those who want to build a career and raise their kids with strong values. I was able to stay in Rexburg after securing a good job working remotely for a Salt Lake City company. However, as life sometimes happens, the company did a mass layoff and I was one of the many people who lost their job. I found myself without health insurance and looking for work. But because Idaho expanded Medicaid, accessing health coverage is one less stressful thing on my plate. Medicaid expansion is providing the health coverage I need to maintain my health while I search for a job to support my family –giving me the financial protection and peace of mind I need during this time of transition.
Tough times happen for folks, especially young families like mine who are just getting started. Medicaid expansion ensures we have the healthcare we need to improve our ability to work without the threat of medical debt or bankruptcy. Families are better positioned to move up the economic ladder and contribute to our community when our mental and physical healthcare needs are covered.
The Idaho Legislature now has the opportunity to support the Governor’s budget recommendation to fully fund Medicaid expansion. Idahoans are seeing the benefits of Medicaid expansion and continued funding is simply a smart investment for Idaho. Ask your legislator to support the Governor’s budget recommendation to fully fund Medicaid expansion and demonstrate how they value taking steps to strengthen Idaho’s working families and our economy.
Adam Jacobs, Rexburg
Fair?
Just my opinion but I don’t think it’s cool for Caldwell Police Department to ticket some semi’s next to their house and told to move it when a fully loaded skateboard (flatbed) is parked all weekend on a busy street. We saw a pedestrian have to walk out in the street to get around it. There are semi’s parked all over the place in residential areas in Caldwell. If your gonna enforce one, enforce them all! With the parking shortage here in the northwest sometimes drivers have no choice but to park at home if they want home time.
Robin Della Maggiore, Caldwell
New?
Wow! Everything old is new again in Eagle. Back in the day, Mayor Nancy Merrill found a way, after bond elections had failed twice, to build a new City Hall anyway. The City contracted with a developer to build the building and lease it back to the City, placing the City in a long-term facility rental situation. Thankfully, Jeff Kunz led a campaign to repay that debt some years later. Now a new Mayor, Jason Pierce, is promoting a plan to expand City Hall and to purchase other property — to house the same activities and services recently moved to The Landing — without the public process and transparency he promised. Neither project should proceed without due diligence (including appraisals and competitive bidding) and adequate time for the public to review relevant information and provide input. If that is not the case, I suggest Eagle residents keep their eyes on their wallets during the next four years.
Ann Joslin, Eagle
Unconstitutional
In a letter last week, Peggy Bohl asked our legislators to enact several gun control laws. She must be unaware that, over 40 years ago, 82 percent of Idaho voters approved amendment our constitution to prohibit those laws.
Article 1 Section 11 of the Idaho Constitution, in relevant part, says “No law shall impose licensure, registration or special taxation on the ownership or possession of firearms or ammunition.”
Black’s Law Dictionary defines “license” as a permission from the state to do something, which, without the permission, would be unlawful. For example, if an Idaho resident wants to lawfully drive on the public roads, she must seek permission from the state. She must pass a written test, a driving test, and a vision test before the state will grant permission (a license).
Ms. Bohl desires laws that would require a resident to seek permission from the state to purchase or borrow a gun. Under those laws, he would have to pass a mental health check and a criminal background check in order to get the permission (a license). As the Idaho Constitution prohibits licensure for possession of firearms, the laws she wants are unconstitutional.
Red flag laws allowing judges to order confiscation of firearms from law-abiding people are also prohibited by Article 1 Section 1: “Nor shall any law permit the confiscation of firearms, except those actually used in the commission of a felony.”
Finally, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the people have the right to possess firearms that are “in common use.” Semi-automatic rifles and pistols have been in common use for well over a century, Any laws prohibiting sale of those guns are clearly unconstitutional.
Don Fleming, Pocatello
A fair wage
You Can Help Raise the Minimum Wage
For decades Idaho and Arkansas were in a race to the bottom to be the state whose workers are paid the least. We are now the clear winners—or the clear loser if you are an Idaho worker.
In 2016, Idaho and Arkansas were tied with 39.9% of workers making under $12/hour. In 2018, Arkansas voters broke the tie by approving Option 5, a “voter initiative” to raise the minimum wage to $11.00/hour by January 1, 2021. Today, Arkansas’s $10/hour wage leaves Idaho’s $7.25/hour minimum wage in the dust.
Politically, Arkansas is much like Idaho with Republican dominated House, Senate and Governor’s office. All three opposed Option 5.
The people of “Red State Arkansas” thought differently. They were convinced that higher wages at the bottom of the pay scale would mean more money coming into their local economies. 80% of local business owners supported Option 5 which won in a landslide with 68% of the vote. Two years later, the economy is growing, and Arkansas’s legislature has let it stand.
Idahoans for a Fair Wage, a volunteer group, is currently gathering signatures for a Voter Initiative petition much like Arkansas’s Option 5. They need 56,000 validated signatures by April 30 to put the issue on the November ballot. If passed, the Initiative will raise the minimum wage to $12/hour by June 2024 helping over 250,000 Idaho workers.
While low wage workers face soaring rents, utilities and transportation costs, the minimum wage hasn’t gone up a penny in over 10 years. That ultra-low minimum holds down the wages of all Idaho workers.
The group has over 25,000 signatures already with momentum building. But with just two months to go, it’s crunch time. They need you to volunteer to gather signatures! Learn more at www.fairwageid.org.
Don Kemper, Boise
Backward
The Idaho Legislature needs to stop trying to remove energy standards from Idaho building codes.
Idaho’s building codes include energy standards that mandate a basic level of energy efficiency. Along with protecting our clean air, energy standards make owning a home more affordable for Idaho families.
Following these basic energy standards pays for itself in about 2 years. It’s a simple, easy, and obvious part of the codes that all stakeholders agreed to when the codes were established. They were negotiated, thoroughly vetted, and agreed to by the associations that represent Idaho’s counties, cities, engineers, home builders, remodelers, building officials, general contractors, and architects, as well as the Division of Building Safety.
So I was bewildered when I saw that some of our legislators want to throw out all of Idaho’s energy standards. There are plenty of challenges for legislators to tackle to help everyday Idahoans, and they are spending time trying to raise the costs of owning a home? Who is even asking for energy standards to be removed? It’s a “solution” searching for a problem.
Building codes are complex (and frankly a bit boring), and the rules review process is confusing, so maybe legislators thought Idahoans wouldn’t notice this quiet meddling. Idahoans are watching though, because building codes matter for Idaho families. Maintaining our codes makes homes more affordable and improves air quality.
If anything, our legislators should be improving the standards. They should make our homes safer, more energy efficient, and less expensive. If they won’t do that though, they could at least leave energy standards alone.
If you won’t take a step forward, at least don’t take a leap backward.
Ryan McGoldrick, Boise
Theatrics
I’ve been searching for a home to purchase in the Boise area for some time now. Housing prices are on the rise, inventory is low, and demand is at an all-time high. Why is it then that the Legislature is looking to remove energy standards from our building codes next week? Energy codes aren’t just about lightbulbs. They improve the quality of our local housing stock, affect property values, ensure Idahoans’ utility bills are affordable, and prevent expensive home repairs. Home repairs are costly enough without the risk of a frozen pipe due to a home built without adhering to energy standards. Furthermore, what happens if public buildings are built without the energy codes? Does that mean I, as a taxpayer, have to pay for those higher utility bills due to inefficient building construction? The Legislature needs to focus on improving affordability and working solutions for the housing crisis, not actively working to place further burdens on the backs of everyday Idahoans. Growth and housing continue to be one of the top concerns of Idahoans so why is the Legislature trying to exacerbate these issues? Smells like political theatre to me.
Shevawn Von Tobel, Boise
Fear
I am writing to express both my fear of HB 525 passing, and my deep support for Planned Parenthood. If passed, HB 525 will drastically impact the ability for Planned Parenthood to do the work they do in our community. I have been a loyal and enthusiastic patient of Planned Parenthood for over a decade. My healthcare journey with Planned Parenthood began in college because, as a gay person, Planned Parenthood was the only medical provider I felt safe and comfortable going to. I have always been treated with respect, kindness, and professionalism at Planned Parenthood. I go to Planned Parenthood for all my sexual and reproductive health care, including STI testing and PrEP. I keep choosing Planned Parenthood because of their commitment to justice, equity, and high-quality healthcare, and because of the crucial education, prevention, and advocacy work they do as an organization. Idaho needs Planned Parenthood. We cannot cut out this vital resource for our communities. If Planned Parenthood is defunded, we risk nearly 10,000 patients losing their healthcare provider, young people and families not receiving vital sex education, and losing a champion for reproductive rights fighting for us in the Statehouse. I urge anyone reading this to join me in this critical battle to prevent HB 525 from passing. We cannot defund Planned Parenthood. Please email and call your state representatives, as well as members of the State Affairs Committee. Idaho is too great for this. We cannot let our differences prevent people from healthcare, education, and justice.
Cody Hafer, Boise