Yes on levy
If you live in the Middleton School District, you already know the educational programming is excellent. The District works hard to provide a solid foundation of educational and extracurricular activities.
On March 10th, district patrons go to the polls to vote on a $1.5 million levy. That levy, approved since 2004, supplements the annual budget and has become an important funding source.
The Middleton Chamber of Commerce strongly believes in supporting our businesses.
Look at it this way: The Middleton School District is in the business of preparing our children for the future so they succeed in their next phase of life. A vote for the levy is a way to support our schools.
The Chamber also believes in investing in our businesses, and a yes vote is an investment in our children — our future.
We are proud of our schools and hope you feel the same way. This election gives us the chance to prove it.
Ivan Mussell, on behalf of Middleton Chamber of Commerce board of directors
Investment
We are retirees who moved to Idaho after our children had graduated from college. They attended public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. Even though our grandchildren do not attend Nampa schools we plan to vote “Yes” for the Supplemental Levy 2020. We regard it to be the best long-term investment we could possibly make in the lives of children and our community.
Shirley Kellogg, Nampa
Guardrails
Vote NO on the Caldwell school bond levy on March 10th. What this public government school system needs is not more money. They need more Godly principles. Saturday February 29th Idaho Press article is an example of how these children are being indoctrinated into what to think and not how to think by being brainwashed to believe that abortion and homosexuality are normal ways of life. These children need proper guardrails to guide their lives. Quit wasting your money on these schools that continue to take the slippery path down. Proverbs 14:12 says “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” Vote NO on Caldwell school levy on March 10th.
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
The plunge
Like the proverbial lemming, the Idaho House Republicans have all taken the plunge with House Bill 500 and HB 509 despite opinions that both are very likely a violation of the Constitution. (Okay, I admit that Constitutional law has nothing to do with many of the decisions made by the Idaho legislature).
However, one opinion comes from the office of the Idaho Attorney General, (a group of lawyers who know the law second only to an elected member of the Idaho House or Senate it seems), which says HB 500 is likely unconstitutional and includes “concerns about defensibility.” In the case of HB 509, a U.S. District Court judge has previously ruled that its language is unconstitutional, but it returns to the legislative docket anyway and easily passes.
Shouldn’t those legal opinions raise a great deal of doubt in the mind of at least a few of the rubber stamp lemmings in the House? Yet, these unjustifiable votes don’t seem to make any of them feel guilty for once again moving forward with legislation that not only will be challenged in court but, ultimately, require all of us who pay Idaho taxes to foot the bill for costs involved.
Perhaps it’s the impression among our legislators that seemingly indefensible and costly decisions are of no consequence when payment is picked from someone else’s pocket? I dunno.
Steve Guerber, Eagle
Not so friendly
I find it interesting that a week after reading about Idaho’s new “Too Great To Hate” license plates, we now have our elected leaders openly marginalizing the Transgender population. Apparently “Too Great to Hate” is just a slogan to make everyone think Idaho is truly a place where all people are welcome.
Tammi Bourn, Boise
Leadership
Since 1990 we’ve made much progress on global maternal health and child survival. It’s not been an accident — US leadership has been key. But we still have much to do as 300,000 women still die annually of preventable causes in childbirth and nearly 15,000 children under the age of 5 still die daily of preventable causes. This doesn’t even include the 151 million children under age 5 whose brain and body development have been permanently stunted due to malnutrition.
I visited Senators Risch’s and Crapo’s DC offices last month to discuss this issue, and I left feeling hopeful that they would be supportive. However, they still haven’t signed on the “Dear Colleague” letter in question, and the deadline is approaching fast.
This bipartisan sign-on letter is being circulated by Senators Collins (R-ME) and Coons (D-DE) to leaders of the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee of Appropriations (SFOPS), urging them to fund maternal and child health; GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance; and global Nutrition at levels that will continue progress and address the challenges facing mothers and children in poor settings.
I am asking that Senator Risch and Senator Crapo sign on to the Maternal and Child Health, Gavi, and Nutrition sign-on letter for FY21 to show that they value the issues that their constituents care about.
Chadia Mugisha, Boise