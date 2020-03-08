Speak up
Despite opposition from 23,000 folks (out of 27,000), the Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously to increase trapping, snaring and killing wolves year-round. They made this decision in a conference call on 2/20 to adopt all of the proposals. At their next meeting they will be met by a contingent of Idahoans that find wolf hunting, trapping and snaring all year round in most zones and for 11 months in the others to be repugnant, cruel and unethical. In other words, there will be no zone in Idaho where a wolf cannot be hunted or trapped – including pups and nursing females.
Most egregious is that the Commission does not consider the science of its own biologists but instead sets policy with the clear intent of eradicating wolves from Idaho. Trappers, the livestock industry, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the suspect “Foundation for Wildlife Management” are calling the shots. The Commission is ignoring the science and ethics with the increase to all year wolf killing in Idaho.
The Commission should be managing wildlife with the goal of maintaining and sustaining biological diversity, critical to healthy ecosystems upon which human health depends. We humans eradicated wolves at least once before and the Commission is going down this road now.
Join me and other Idahoans who care about wildlife in letting the commissioners and the Governor know of your concerns about their management of your wildlife. Please use this opportunity to speak for wolf!
Christine Gertschen, Sun Valley
Common sense
Regarding Mark Peters letter to our legislative leaders regarding “Inclusion & Diversity” I would suggest that he stick to Nuclear Energy and forget the ridiculous “political correctness” which is becoming the norm from our “Educated class” (think indoctrinated.) I worry about having our Nuclear program in the hands of the likes of Peters!
Also, regarding a letter to the editor in Saturday’s paper which stated that a child’s Gender is determined by age 3, I would suggest that it is determined at birth and that any confusion about one’s gender during childhood is the result of poor or non-existent parenting. I don’t claim to have the burden of “higher education” (Indoctrination) on this subject but have been a parent and have been blessed with an abundance of common sense!
Dean Robertson, Nampa
Virus
The G.O.P. (Grand Old Party) isn’t what it used to be. Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, even Ronald Reagan, must be spinning in their graves. I myself am in shock over the behavior of republicans currently in office, as are several friends and relatives who choose to vote the republican ticket. Billy Graham’s son recently said his daddy, is probably spinning over the behavior of some of the so-called evangelical christians these days.
So I consider Trump and his supporters, Mitch McConnell and the current GOP, Idaho included, to be a virus and a hoax, mutated and spreading with the evangelical and other extremely “right” christians. These religionists are not what they used to be either, and certainly don’t follow the One, whose teachings they ignore. And don’t overlook the culture of white male superiority cultures they’re growing in under carefully managed laboratory conditions.
Then there’s Bernie and the Independents. Sounds like a hard rock band, doesn’t it?
They won’t vote for anybody but Bernie, meaning if he doesn’t get the democratic nomination he’ll run as an independent and cut the democrat vote. (Gee. Who does that leave?) An independent voter is defined as one who’s open minded and interested in considering all the options, then choosing what will be at least the lesser of two evils. We’ve been getting “vote for Bernie or else”. Sounds like another carefully cultured virus to me.
A democratic republic is how we started out. Our political parties eventually morphed into democrats and republicans, each sharing some of both philosophies. That is gone. It’s easy to see how we’re biologically only 3% different from the chimpanzees.
Irys Gibbons, Nampa
HB 500
The Idaho Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP) opposes House Bill 500, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The American College of Physicians is committed to non-discrimination. It opposes legislation that discriminates against vulnerable populations such as transgender youth. Idaho ACP represents Internal Medicine physicians and associated sub-specialty physicians around the state. This bill as currently stated could subject transgender youth to specialized testing, monitoring and other medical exams that are not required of other athletes. Identifying and evaluating such youth could result in increased discrimination, isolation and have adverse mental health consequences. Idaho ACP firmly opposes House Bill 500.
Lesleigh Box, on behalf of the Idaho Chapter of the American College of Physicians
Pay scale
Jeers to the Idaho House Teacher Pay Plan. The existing pay scale is quite fair now, especially when you consider that most of these teachers only work eight months per year. They still receive lavish full time benefits and retirement pensions despite their many months long vacation time. A sliding pay scale is reasonable, because some teachers are fine educators, but others are little more than glorified babysitters. Regardless, if teachers want more money, they should also have to work all year round like everybody else. There is other state work they can also do outside of a classroom.
Vance Ellis, Homedale
Societal change
LGBT sounds like a new drug. Growing up, gay people had to hide or be ridiculed for their preferences. Playing a lot of sports, it wasn’t till later that I found out that there were gay men on some of the teams. It didn’t bother me when I found out and because they were male in every way except their sexual preferences. They had most of the same chemistry that all boys have and could compete at all levels depending on their god given talent and how much training they wished to do to be the best they could be. Not many back in those days came out of the closet and if they did it was a tough society to be part of.
In the last 30 years or so things have changed radically. Society, and rightfully so, has accepted gay people. Even though we look back and realize there were a lot of closet gays, society has none of the past stigmas that earlier gay people had to suffer through.
Now the real problem is surfacing with boys becoming girls and entering into sports. We have seen in Connecticut how Trans gender “girls” win track meets and the outrage.
If you are born a boy or a girl and you wish to change genders that might be okay but changing genders to compete is not fair.
Maybe, to be politically correct, we will need to have new athletic departments that have: Boy teams, girl teams, boys to girl teams and girls to boy’s teams. Not sure if the professional leagues would do that. Of course we would need a lot of new showers and bathrooms
Dave Silva, Boise
Ashamed
For the first time in my life I am ashamed to be called an American. I do realize everyone has freedom of speech however our Commander in Chief takes it too far, instead of sitting and example he prefers to call names, and be disrespectful to others. My parents would of never allowed the behavior and neither money or power would of made a difference. He should set back and look at what he is doing and he would get the respect due his position and make America great again. Ranting and raving or lying does not get any respect or deserve it, please act your age and make your position great again.
Lorraine Wright, Caldwell
Exemptions
Tuesday’s edition included a report on legislation that passed the Idaho House on Monday that would grant an exception to “The Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Program” from standards expected of all other such programs. Exemptions include not requiring criminal background checks on employees, compliance with health and sanitation rules, and others. Incidentally, the program is operated by a member of the House of Representatives.
Golly, what could go wrong?
Sue Fillman, Meridian
Democracy
“We can have democracy... or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both,” Brandeis, Supreme Court justice.
Mitt Romney once said the poor are dragging down the economy. Of course they are because they aren’t paid enough to support it! Romney’s comment is an example of how many wealthy people (1 percenters) think. They view life differently from us 99%, losing the ability to empathize with others.
The truth is they haven’t gotten where they are on their own; they owe all of us. They owe us a wage we can live on, plus all other benefits. Isn’t it amazing that we don’t have a national strike day and shut them all down??!!
The 1% have intentionally kept people poor because they need minions to work for $7.25 @ hour so they can hoard their BILLIONS: Bezos--a TRILLION; Gates and the 4 Waltons (Walmart)--BILLIONS each ( we taxpayers subsidize Walmart employees). Warren Buffet pays lower taxes than his secretary. CEOs rake in MILLIONS while their workers choose between food and rent.
Trump wants to stay in power so he reverses regulations that help the 1%, plus he gave them a huge tax break. Politicians want to stay in power so they kowtow to Trump because he’s supported by the 1% who pay to keep them all in office.
Robber barons are now the norm.
Very scary. Unless great wealth is reined in, are we facing the end of our republic?
Who could possibly control capitalism? Some people say Sanders and Warren are too radical, but it’s patently obvious that it is going to take someone very radical to end this crazy imbalance. If you have a viable solution, let’s hear it. I’m scared for our democracy.
Lois Morgan, Boise
HB 413
Hats off to Representative Joe Palmer and other representatives for proposing House Bill 413 and advancing to the Senate. This Bill would create “elections by district voting system” for Idaho cites over 100,000 population. A district system has nothing but advantages for the people within these cities. It would help council members to be more accountable and make it easier to interact with their constituents. Currently, here in Meridian if I need council support on an issue involving my neighborhood, I would have to reach out to 6 different councilmembers. Many of these council members may not care or understand the uniqueness of my neighborhood or yours. With district representation, one call and/or appointment would normally provide enough time to communicate my issue and request with someone familiar with our neighborhood. Campaigning for current and first-time candidates would be much more efficient. We would see less signage and more interface with our council members. Walking neighborhoods and getting to know your constituents would be easier and more efficient by focusing on one-sixth (17%) of the cities’ population and area versus the entire city. I would encourage citizens to call their state senator and encouraging their support for HB 413.
Alan Helms, Meridian
Concerned
Wow! Four articles on transgender issues in the A section today. I wonder where the Idaho Press Tribune stands on this issue? I am tired of this issue being driven down our throats. It has become tiresome. I also find it comical that you media liberals are so worried about the cost of having to defend HB 500 in the courts. Have you been concerned about the costs of the Democratic investigations into our President these last 3+ years? You don’t have to respond to that one. I already know the answer.
Jason Cooke, Boise