Time to check in on those lovable scamps, our Republican state Legislature. What’s up? Let’s see, try to raise the sales tax on us again, check. Affect our local services by freezing property taxes, check. Throwing out the Education Standards, refusing to even listen to a small budget request to train teachers to help prevent youth suicides, check.
It’s an election year so time to wave all those fear mongering flags, check. Anti-LGBT legislation , check. Anti-abortion legislation, check. Still waiting for the pro-gun flag but about all that is left is is to legalize minors open carrying in schools.
Attack Idaho Public Television, check. This gave me quite a laugh to start my day. Representative Dorothy Moon binge watched several episodes of the station’s “Idaho Reports,” a weekly roundup of state legislative news. She and Representatives Tammy Nichols and Heather Scott were very disturbed at how it portrayed the Legislature and also with some of it’s programming. Not always easy looking in a mirror, huh?
It’s the media’s job to keep citizens informed on what the Legislature as well as other elected officials are doing. Maybe we should listen a little more attentively instead of assuming “media bias.”
We can ease property tax burdens in several ways more productive than this freeze. We can help by passing the initiative raising taxes on corporations and the rich to fund K-12 education, a huge start. We can get rid of 75% of the sales tax exemptions to fund college for every resident who wants to go, as well as other needs.
Election day is getting closer. Let’s change out some of these lovable scamps for legislators who care about our health care, fairer taxation, our children’s education, better wages, and other bread and butter issues important to us.
Dallas Chase, Boise
God bless teachers
Last week Idaho Press received a letter from Terry Engelking. Terry in the letter to the IP was against the Levy/Bond in Nampa and other Levy’s throughout the Treasure Valley. He especially took umbrance with Teachers and targeted some very unkind references directed at Teachers being glorified “Part Time”, “Day Shift” employees of these school districts. I take direct issue with that because I actually worked with Teachers and Educators every day and have done so for over the last 14 years. My Wife was a Teacher in the classroom in Tucson, Az. for 30 years and I worked for an Intervention Company and currently one of the largest Textbook publishers in the world. I’ve interacted and worked with school districts all over the country for 8 years and in the last 5 1/2 years worked directly with school districts across Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. I serve 33 school districts for some 245,000 students and hundreds of teachers. 22 of those district’s right here in Idaho including the Nampa School District. Nothing could be further from the truth when you see it, and experience it first hand. Teachers in Idaho historically have been paid lower than a lot of states but more importantly Teachers in Idaho achieve and work so hard for the children with such little and few resources. Before you attack this most valuable group of Educators walk a mile in their shoes. Go sit in a classroom and watch and learn how much they accomplish with such a small amount of resources. Teachers keep students from turning to a life of crime and despair and your words were not only shallow and shortsighted but categorically untrue. God Bless Teachers!!!!
Jeff Engelbert, Eagle
Good hands
I was a poll worker at the elections on Tuesday. It was quite an experience with the new touchpad voting. There were a few glitches, but our team was able to adapt and provide the public their opportunity to vote. One of the most valuable members of our team was Ricardo, a Caldwell High school student assigned to help us. He was fabulous! He was basically there to help set up, but was ready and willing to help with anything. He was friendly, hard working, and his tech skills were a huge help. If he is an example of his generation the future is in good hands!
Denise Gaviola, Nampa
Neglect
There are a number of reasons our state legislators offer for resisting change to Idaho’s religious exemption laws. Some are:
“It infringes on parental rights”
“Not this year, we have other issues to consider”
“There are first amendment issues”
“It is a slippery slope, start there and who knows where it will end”
There are many others, but none of them make sense if you consider the consequences of the children dying every year because legislators will not address this issue. For example, “It infringes on parental rights” – Therefore children should die. Does that make sense? How about, “There are first amendment rights” – Therefore children should die. That doesn’t make sense to me, how about you?
Granted this is a sensitive subject, but the legislature owes it to the kids that are suffering and dying to change the religious exemption statutes and let these kids live until they are 18 years old and can make their own adult decision if they want to practice faith-healing. All Idaho children should be protected from medical neglect regardless of their parents’ beliefs.
Bruce Wingate, Boise
Isolation
The suddenness with which social isolation is being thrust upon me is a shock! I don’t want to stay home. Yet as an old guy I am not only at greater risk of dying but of contacting the virus in the first place and passing it on. So I will do as advised.However four things follow which are quite the opposite of withdrawing from society.
First, economic disruption will hit hardest those living paycheck to paycheck, which is a huge number. NBA owners will be fine but not their hot dog vendors. Likewise those look to Treefort for tips. If you can afford it, send money immediately to organizations meeting immediate needs, such as the Idaho Food Bank or the many United Way agencies.Second, those working with the vulnerable will be at greater risk on our behalf. Consider for example the guests, volunteers and staff at the Interfaith Sanctuary or the many other agencies serving the homeless or near-homeless. What can we do for you? To all the public health workers we habitually forget: thank you in advance for all you will be doing for us!
Third, in the isolation we are now entering, let us appreciate anew quite the opposite: we are all in this together. We are one people, in one precious world under one God. Let us not withdraw into fear and isolation.
Finally, let us appreciate science anew. Medical science will eventually save us and we don’t know from which country or countries. In all matters, we disregard science at our peril.
Jerry Brady, Boise
Erasure
One need not look further than the anti-transgender bills being perpetrated by the Idaho Legislature to see that for people like me, being is an act of defiance.
I’m a trans non-binary person and a third generation Idahoan. I currently work in the field of social work research and serve on the Board of Directors of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and United Vision of Idaho. I’m also a performer and a volunteer in Idaho’s transgender community, helping our young people find support in the face of rejection by too many of their families, faith communities, and sadly, the majority party that dominates our state government.
House Bills 500 and 509 put transgender youth—already statistically the most vulnerable among us—at even greater risk. In a 2018 survey, the American Academy of Pediatrics found alarmingly high levels of attempted suicide among transgender youth. According to the survey, more than half of transgender male teens reported attempting suicide in their lifetime, while 30% of transgender female teens said they attempted suicide. More than 41% of non-binary youth had attempted suicide. We cannot let ignorance and unscientific thinking perpetuate the marginalization of our already vulnerable trans and non-binary youth.
As I deepen in my own transition and my Buddhist practice of cultivating self-compassion, I’ve learned that trans identity can manifest as any one of infinite iterations of the constructed reality of human gender, and of all possible identities that honor the masculine/feminine divinity innate in us all. By shedding shame, judgment, comparison, expectation, each of us can realize our fullest potential. Idaho’s trans community is resilient. We won’t be silenced, ignored, or erased by the Idaho Legislature, or anyone else.
Thank you,
Jyoni Tetsuro Shuler, Boise
Folly
Can people finally see the incompetence of our present US administration. No coordinated plan for dealing with the Corona Virus. Test Kits not available to everyone. And now our President enacts a travel ban for Europeans without any notice or coordination with them. How can we expect a global response to this epidemic without cooperation. With Stock market collapsing investors business people finally seeing just how disorganized things are at the top.
Here in Idaho we also have a state legislature spending most of its time trying to pass new laws against some of our most vulnerable citizens while ignoring many more pressing issues- transportation, infastructure, and property taxes.
We can only hope our citizens wise up to this folly.
Daniel Appel, Boise