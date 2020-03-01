Property taxes
With our legislature in session working on a new property tax laws we have an opportunity now to input ideas in how our property taxes are calculated. My property taxes here in Canyon County have gone up 30% over what I paid last year. And being a retiree on a fixed income makes this is hard to deal with. Here are a few thoughts I have;
- Appraisals to be limited to once every 10 years ( no more of these 30% surprises). When you buy a new home the appraised value will be what you paid for it. If you buy a distressed or undervalued property and make significant improvements the county assessor may re-appraise the value for up to 3-5 years after you complete the project.
- When one owner (if there are multiple owners e.g. Husband and Wife) of a property reaches the full age of retirement, and is no longer working full time; no more assessments of the property may be made unless significant improvements are made for as long as they own the property.
- Local tax levies can only be valid if 30% or more of the eligible voters participate in the election, or the vote may be taken on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November regardless of voter turn out.
- No more fee forgiveness to new businesses. I think every new structure pays for the community impact they create. A thousand new jobs probably creates 2,000 new cars on the road, 2,000 more kids in school, and 6,000 more toilet flushes and you get the picture.
I wrote this to focus on private property only; rentals and other commercial properties probably need their own rules.
Randy Scott, Nampa
For free
I could only watch a few minutes of last night Democratic debate before turning it off. Using their model of socialism, it is really easy to give everything away free when you are using other people’s money. If the model they are proposing is so wonderful, why did East Germany have to build a wall? Was it to keep the west from flooding their borders or was it to keep their citizens from escaping. Why does Russia, Cuba and Venezuela not have to build walls to keep out the influx of illegal immigrants if this society is so great? Maybe the glutenous pig we call public education is too busy pushing socialism rather than teaching the real world history.
Paul Braun, Caldwell
Out of touch
Mike Moyle is completely out of touch with his voters. After more than 20 years in the Idaho Legislature, he is clearly in the pockets of the lobbyists who laugh all the way to the bank while the corporations get all the property tax breaks. Homeowners get stuck with the bill. Oh, and do you hear the farmers complaining about exploding property taxes? No, they are silent because they are getting away scot-free. Mike Moyle is one of them, so it’s no surprise. Follow the money. Mike Moyle is Exhibit A in the case for term limits!
Ray Stoke, Eagle
Save lives
The importance of disease prevention is never more apparent than in the midst of a global health emergency. In the recent weeks, the Coronavirus has illustrated the interconnection of global health for all countries, but global health extends far beyond the reach of one disease.
Every day, 15,000 children die from preventable and curable causes. Malnutrition, exposure to diseases and lack of access to medical care all contribute to this large-scale dilemma affecting the most vulnerable members of our global community.
For decades, the U.S. has led efforts in child health which have dramatically cut child deaths by more than half, from 12.6 million in 1990 to 5.3 million in 2018. Today, our dedication to saving the lives of millions more and ending preventable child deaths is at stake.
The Idaho Chapter of RESULTS calls on Senator Risch to write and speak to the leadership of SFOPS, Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Patrick Leahy and ask that they provide $900 million for Maternal and Child Health, including $290 million for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
This funding represents both a compassionate and pragmatic global development request. In addition to saving lives and creating brighter futures, global development programs contribute to our national security. These investments provide opportunities for children to reach their full potential and enable countries to build the foundations for ending poverty. Can we count on you?
Georgette Siqueiros, Boise
Failure
I read Tim Woodward’s column regarding newspaper closures. Unfortunately, he is writing from the same echo chamber that has led to most of their demise. He accurately stated that the internet has had a lot to do with the loss of readership, but he fails to disclose that this is because readers seek a fairness that in recent years left most print and other mainstream media. Studies have shown that the overwhelming majority of reporters are left leaning. Their implicit bias has bled over from the editorial or opinion pages into their reporting of the news. This not only happens with what and how they report stories, but in many cases what they selectively choose not to report. This lack of impartiality and their failure to recognize and more importantly, correct it, is the reason for their failure.
Russell Blair, Eagle
Peace
I just read that the U.N. estimated more than 100,000 civilian deaths in the Afghanistan war over the last 10 years. Are these poor people better off since the U.S. deployed to that country to “save” them from terrorist groups? Could it be that everyone could have been brought to the peace table without all of the dead and crippled civilians sacrificing their lives?
Could there be a higher tribute to our president if he is able to negotiate this new peace and bring our troops home? And if the president is successful, can we not do the same in Korea, Iraq and the countless other countries our troops are in, also bringing those troops home? We need to stop all wars everywhere and do like they pleaded in decades past: ‘Give Peace a Chance.”
Richard Behmer, Nampa
Robocalls
Just a thought but was wondering if our Illustrious Congressmen & woman are getting 10 to 20 ROBO calls a day? Something tells me if they were they could find a way to stop the SPOOFING of numbers if nothing else. We have even gotten calls from folks asking US WHY HAD WE CALLED them. In other wards OUR phone number has also been used in this SPOOFING!
We have been on the NO CALL list for 20 years and at one time we know it worked because we were on the FRONT PAGE of your paper to show people that the NO CALL list worked and the people who called us anyway got a BIG FINE!!
Judith Nelsen, Nampa
Apalled
I’m a licensed therapist and I frequently counsel transgender clients, many of them adolescents and their families. I’m appalled by the three anti-transgender bills, HB 500, HB 509, and HB 465, currently advancing in Idaho’s legislature. If our lawmakers truly cared about kids and the future of Idaho’s youth, they’d put a stop to these cruel and harmful bills that put trans children at further risk.
While their peers are allowed to focus on grades, activities, and friends, transgender youth are often placed in a position to focus primarily on safety and survival. These bills only add to the stresses trans youth already face. Despite these challenges, the resilient youth I see are incredibly kindhearted, talented, and genuine. I wish our legislators would truly attempt to know trans youth.
The fact is that everyone, trans or not, develops their gender identity around age 3. It’s appropriate for someone under 18 to have a firm grasp of their identity. Most, if not all, legitimate medical associations have determined that the best way to treat someone who is transgender is to affirm their identity and follow through with gender-affirming medical care. When we don’t affirm and support trans youth by allowing access to this care, we put them at further risk of homelessness, substance abuse, and suicide. HB 465 would criminalize doctors who provide such care with up to life in prison.
Last year, a trans youth who was very near to my heart died by suicide. Gender-affirming care was not available to them and I truly believe it could have helped save their life. Please join me in emailing House Speaker Scott Bedke sbedke@house.idaho.gov and Gov. Brad Little at governor@gov.idaho.gov to stop these bills which send a clear message that the health and future of Idaho’s transgender youth is not valued.
Jennifer Lamb, Boise
Fairness
Any proposal to change how Property Tax is administered must provide relief for all three classes of property owners residential, commercial and agricultural by not shifting the tax from one class to another. HJR5 addresses this by removing an exemption for government owned property that is leased to a private entity.
Any property removed from the tax rolls increases the tax paid by all other property owners. Property owned and used for government purposes would remain exempt, only the portion leased for private entity use would be taxed. Currently the State owns the HP complex and leases space to private businesses, BSU will also being doing this with a building it is purchasing on Broadway and our municipal airports lease space to private entities. These are examples of how government is shielding property from being taxed.
HJR5 has sponsors from Republicans and Democrats in the House and if it is passed by the House and Senate, it would then be placed on a state wide ballot for approval by voters and provide property tax relief for all owner classes. Please support HJR5.
David Daly, Boise
DNA
Hi, I am a mother to two sons, ages 47 and 45. My late husband and I were married for 8 years before we had our sons. I don’t believe in abortion.
But I have a solution. If the woman wants an abortion, give it to her and fix her so she can’t aboard a baby ever and do a DNA on the fetus to tell who the father is and fix him so there will be no more unwanted babes. This might stop a lot of rapes. With DNA’s the women can’t put the blame on some man she might hate.
Betty Miller, Nyssa, Oregon
Discrimination
We, The National Association of Transgendered People are committed to improving the health, safety, and life experience of transgender people. We are deeply concerned with proposed legislation in Idaho that would seek to forbid transgender people from changing their birth certificates to the gender consistent with their gender identity, and legislation against allowing transsexuals to compete in sports with others of their perceived gender. This type of legislation is discriminatory and would cause hardships for transgender people who already face a disproportionate amount of stress because of their situation. Regarding attempts to discriminate against LGBTQ in Idaho is a backlash to “Add the Words” and is nothing but hate and bigotry. Idahoans are better than that and need to tell our legislature to spend their time and tax dollars to do constructive things that help, not hurt, Idahoans. I, Melissa Sue Robinson, the President of The NAATP, will take anyone to court that attempts anti-transgender legislation, especially bills that are now before the State House.
Melissa Robinson, Nampa
Idiocy
The Legislature should be abandoned on the grounds that it is a danger to the citizens it is supposed to serve. They waste time dealing with wacky crap and wackiest comes from eastern Idaho. Improve the standard of living? Forget it! Except for business real estate, relief of property tax was a complete idiocy. Another goof: why strangle the community colleges? I’m sure the annual idiocy is just beginning.
Joe Bejsovec, Boise
Real solutions
How to raise property taxes, protect your own interests and get away with it in a few easy steps by Representative Mike Moyle:
1. Sponsor a bill to exempt business personal property from taxes in 2015 – win big points with big business.
2. Cap the homeowner’s exemption in 2016 – again win big points with big business while pushing taxes onto residents.
3. Refuse to let schools charge impact fees for new development – win big points with developers while forcing residents to pay more property taxes.
Now it is 2020: Residents are ticked off because they are paying more property taxes while businesses see their tax bills drop. Mike’s Solution: Blame local governments and sponsor a bill to freeze budgets while acknowledging this won’t lower taxes.
Don’t be fooled by Mike Moyle’s antics. Email the Revenue and Tax Chair Collins at gcollins@house.idaho.gov. Tell him you want REAL property tax solutions, like addressing the homeowner’s exemption.
Chris Stokes, Eagle
Dams
Many talk about the dams; what is ignored is the fact that most salmon never reach them. The Koreans and Japanese are offshore with their 3 mile long drift nets; the tribes have their gill nets in the Columbia. (once they hung some from pasco’s blue bridge; some locals used axes to cut them down one night). I have seem salmon going up the fish ladders on the dams with no problem.
Mike Floyd, Boise