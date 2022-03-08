Abortion bill
I am lifelong Idahoan and I am writing say that SB1309 should be voted down. The bill is badly conceived, badly written, and bad for Idaho.
This bill is not about protecting fetuses — to say it isn’t about controlling pregnant people’s bodies is disingenuous.
It has no realistic help for victims of rape or incest.
It emboldens and empowers abusers with a new mechanism of coercion and control over their victims.
It turns community members into vigilantes to discourage medical professionals from providing safe abortion care banning Idahoans from accessing essential care.
Contrast that to Idaho law (16-2422) which explicitly prohibits family members or anyone else from interfering with a parent’s decision to refuse lifesaving care for the living child.
This also runs contrary to the Idaho ideals of honoring and upholding privacy and freedom from big brother.
I encourage all legislators to vote no on this bad bill Texas copycat bill.
Kristen Cheyney
Boise
‘Focus on real problems’
Tax refund? Wow! Now I can get a tank of gas. Another sleight of hand magic trick by our GOP legislators. Trying to dupe us while giving the states wealthy a true tax break worth hundreds of millions.
Our Lt. Gov. visits a white nationalist rally electronically. A group that cheered Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Republicans taking the side of communists. Remember, USA Love it or Leave it? Perhaps those of you that embrace hatred racism, and white supremacy should look into real estate options in Russia.
Rep. Moon, is this year’s GOP designated speaker of untrue nonsense. Again the GOP are trying to pass laws against non-existent insane paranoia. There is however CRT being practiced every day in Idaho. It is called Complete Republican Tyranny.
Perhaps our legislators could focus on real problems and find solutions that benefit all Idahoans and, quit trying to fix things that are not broken.
If I have enough money to last 20 lifetimes why do I need tax breaks?
Paul Schooley
Boise
‘Lefties M.O.’
How much horse manure can you cram into a few words? Judy Ferro pushes the envelope on that regularly. Her assertion that anyone not in jail can carry a gun in Idaho is a lie.The real law is available on the Attorney General’s website. It is clear and easy to read.
This is typical of the lefties M.O. They spout dumb things and hope no one notices. The esteemed Melissa Wintrow once walked into a Town Hall and said “the only purpose of a gun is to kill.” When she was informed that the US makes and imports around 11 Billion rounds of ammunition per year, and she was asked where the bodies were, she said she didn’t know.
Exposure does not deter them. They are, of course, superior progressives, with a sneering superiority and a moral high ground made up of horse manure. While the ordinary people who make this country run are just a bunch of poorly educated “high smellin and low down” rednecks.
Terry Fitzgerald
Boise
Right to vote
America’s history is full of patriots, immigrants and ordinary citizens who fought for the right to vote. Other countries around the world have fought to create, instill and retain democracy, including the right to vote. They look at America as an ideal.
There is no evidence of voter fraud in the United States or in Idaho. Interested, energized and forward-thinking people take the right to vote seriously. It’s what separates the United States from an autocracy.
Mail-in and absentee ballots have given the right to vote to Idaho citizens who otherwise cannot get to the polls in person. Families, friends and neighbors can further facilitate voting for those physically unable to access the polls.
Given the facts in the above three paragraphs, it’s totally amazing and disgusting to me that the Idaho Legislature is trying to enact laws to make voting more difficult.
Idaho Legislators should be encouraging and facilitating citizens to vote, not throwing up roadblocks.
Linda Simmons
Boise
‘Idiotic state legislation’
After suffering through all the idiotic state legislation last year, I see that nothing has changed judging by the behavior of Republican Idaho politicians this term. Today I read about Rep. Dorothy Moon’s law to restrict voting to prevent “voter fraud” (which doesn’t exist), Lt. Gov. Janet McGeachen asking a rabbi to join her “task force” a week after speaking at a white supremacist conference, the Idaho Senate passing a law to stop testing vehicle emissions in the midst of a serious and deadly climate crisis, and Sen. Mike Moyle’s law that would require Idaho WWAMI medical students to practice in Idaho or pay back their tuition.
Moyle says Idaho doesn’t have enough doctors: “We’re on the low end of things and we need them back here.” Here’s an idea: Perhaps Idaho graduates with GPAs higher than a 3.0 should be required to serve on the Idaho Legislature after graduation, because Republican legislators seem to be “on the low end.” And we could really use some intelligence in the capitol.
Lisa Theobald
Boise