Climate change education
I’m currently a sophomore at Boise High. Throughout my entire education in Idaho, I have never been taught about climate change. There are 7,633 STEM-based jobs that remain unfulfilled that my generation could occupy if we had the right fundamental knowledge. My past classes like Earth Science have never mentioned topics such as climate change on the basis of being “too political.” Only by taking electives such as AP Environmental Science can students learn what we all need to know to face the climate crisis.
The lack of thorough climate education for a generation whose lives will be shaped so profoundly by global warming is truly abhorrent. The fact that teachers and politicians choose to avoid mentioning these topics is severely ignorant and dangerous. We have a right to understand the scientific reasons our world is dying. Since Governor Little and the State Board of Education show so little regard for this important subject, readers should call their local school board members and urge them to increase standards for climate education in K-12.
Katelyn Gould
Boise
Drug testing substitutes
To drug test substitute teachers is not totally wrong, but there is no good reason to do it. The reasons not to do it are many, first I have not heard that a substitute teacher has been arrested for selling drugs to students, second as a substitute teacher myself, I mostly see older retired people like myself take substitute jobs to help the education process, third dumbest move by a drug dealer to take a job as a substitute with the drug laws that add extra penalties selling drugs in a school zone.
Although, as a state system we cannot stop the drugs coming in over the border with Mexico, but need to stop the source and not waste time worrying about substitute teachers selling drugs in schools. Maybe Ms. Boyle should spend the money on drug education and giving the subs a raise. Right now an educated substitute teacher makes approximately $12 an hour. As most teachers we are not in the system to get rich it is for helping young minds.
Dave Silva
Boise
IFF is ‘out of control’
First off, kudos to KTVB for bringing some needed sunlight to the what’s really been going on in the legislature. The “non profit” Idaho Freedom Foundation is out of control. Their multiple index ratings of votes by individual legislators based on the beliefs of this ultra right political action committee actually hinders effective governance.
Their stated goal is to “expose, defeat, and replace the state’s socialist public policies.” Sounds like Idaho really needs a hero, huh? Well, it wasn’t Ralph Smeed who started this, and it isn’t Wayne Hoffman and crew who continue to propagate anti government and anti education misinformation. Also, don’t look to the like-minded legislators with IFF ratings of 90% or higher, because they have already drunk the koolaid.
Shouldn’t legislation that is written by legislators representing their actual constituents be fairly heard? The real heroes are those who work with all-minded people and represent their home districts and ignore the three IFF indexes.
Idahoans really deserve better from their elected leaders.
Troy Sullivan
Caldwell
‘Balance in government’
It is regretful and very disappointing to see Kendra Kenyon, Mike Kipp and Amy Johnson send in their resignations. We need people who are left leaning in government so that there can be balance and variety when it comes to generating ideas for how best to serve a community. As an independent minded person I would prefer some sort of balance in government but personally as a parent and as a teacher I’m not interested in hearing any more claims about how CRT is not a thing in public schools only to have the NEA and it’s 50 state level associations openly promote on their platform the teaching of its principles in secondary and elementary schools. No more claims about how getting a vaccine will stop me from getting Covid when all of the vaccine studies prior to general availability in 2020 specifically said it will only help to prevent me from getting symptomatic Covid. Let us see how informing and educating does versus heavy handed compulsory government decrees.
Allan Oney
Meridian
IFF and jarg
on
“Jargon, not argument, is your best ally in keeping [people] from the Church,” says the senior demon Screwtape to his nephew in C.S. Lewis’ fictional “Screwtape Letters.” Why? Because when people argue, and analyze, and think, truth bears out.
Jargon is a technique of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Attacking our public education system with an array of words. First, claiming teachers are “indoctrinating” children with “Critical Race Theory”. It’s been proven completely false. So IFF evolved the claim. Changed the jargon. Now it’s “social justice” that’s destroying our children. Devilishly clever. With traction from those subjective words, they evolved again to claim it’s “Critical Social Justice” at work. Screwtape would be proud.
Straight from Screwtape’s advice on spiritual warfare, IFF uses campaigns of fear, leading to anger, leading to hatred. We’ve had too many good public servants in our community forced out of hostile environments due to this insidious attack on truth. It’s time for all levels of governance, from governor to local school boards, to seek truth, not comfort, in respectful, productive discourse.
Alan Malone
Nampa
Russian oil
There’s 9,387 graves of US servicemen in the Omaha Beach Cemetery. As I watch the people of Ukraine fight for their freedom I think that it’s an insult to these servicemen who died fighting for freedom when Biden won’t stop the importation of Russia oil. We can pay higher gas prices to fight climate change but not to fight for freedom.
Malcolm Emery
Boise
Climate change
Dear Idaho senators, “Most of Idaho is in a drought.” Headlines in the Idaho Press. The United Nations report on climate is that the world is probably beyond the tipping point for dramatic rise in sea levels, major droughts and severe weather like hurricanes. If we don’t spend billions now, we will need to spend trillions or quadrillions later to save our coastal cities, to raise enough food for the United States and the world, and to deal with the refugees for lowland countries as their populations are forced to evacuate. I am pleading with you to actively promote and support legislation to combat climate change. Yours and my children and grandchildren will be dealing with these utterly devastating changes to the earth, our only mother. They will be cursing our generation for not dealing with man-made global warming that has been obvious to the scientists for 2-3 generations.
Let’s all get our heads out of the sand and deal with this ultimate unfolding global tragedy.
Carl Erling
Boise