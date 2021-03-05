Questions
I would like to know who knows how they will dispose of all the NON bio degradable blades from the wonderful wind mills that are to be our saviors of our environment. Their life span is about 5 years or so. How are we to also dispose of all the wonderful batteries that get their recharge from these windmills that will run our electric automobiles? Please someone let me know.
Judith Nelsen, Nampa
Voting
Citizens of Idaho are awesome. The turnout for the November 2020 election was an astounding total of 867,250 out of a million registered voters. We owe a debt of gratitude to the women and men who worked to make the election run smoothly despite the turmoil caused by covid-19.
Earlier this month, Rep. Mike Moyle told his colleagues on the House floor that “voting shouldn’t be easy.” I assure you, Representative Moyle, voting is not easy. Even the threat of a deadly disease did not deter the determined citizens of Idaho from fulfilling this sacred duty. We show up and vote.
Rather than introducing a slew of bills that seek to limit voting such as imposing stricter voter-ID requirements or making the ballot initiative process nearly impossible (Idaho SB 1110), I implore our elected officials to work to make voting more accessible to all citizens.
Excellent ways to encourage voting include creating automatic voter registration, expanding early voting and making it easier to vote by mail. When everyone votes, our state is great.
Kayla Dodson, Boise
Principles
Are you (kidding) me!? 43 Republican Senators, using their humongous brains, were able to rationalize not punishing Trump for sending his minions to Stop the Steal and, huh, trash the Capitol, beat cops with American-flag poles, and hunt-to-kill the VP and Speaker. Who’d-a-thunk the party of Law and Order, Stand Your Ground, and Castle Doctrine would be so welcoming of Capitol stormers? Well, they were mostly white, but still….
I’m a card-carrying Democrat and really, in Idaho, what choice do you have? But I’ll be sending campaign cash to all non-retiring Congressional Republicans who supported the impeachment. We need principled conservatives in government so we need to primary-proof the Vertebrate 17.
Incidentally, I hope the 100+ injured cops sue Trump for damages. A class action like against Big Tobacco would be nice. Maybe the DC cops union could end up with Mar-a-Lago as their Florida vacation clubhouse (if Deutsche Bank doesn’t already own it).
James Runsvold, Caldwell
Dams
Numerous letters, opinions and articles have recently appeared concerning Representative Simpson’s plan for saving salmon and steelhead and breaching the four Lower Snake River dams.
Many have strong opinions on saving the fish/saving the dams. But most in our region feel the issue does not effect them.
We are all effected and must pay attention to what will become a fast moving discussion.
If the current management of the Columbia/Snake River system continues, we will lose the fish.
Scientists from Idaho, the tribes and throughout the Northwest agree that returns of our Idaho Spring Chinook are at or below the tipping point to extinction. Other runs such as our Clearwater River steelhead are also in danger.
There are many reasons for the decline- ocean conditions (which we cannot control in the short run), predators, fishing, warming river water and habitat loss are all factors.
The one factor upon which the scientists agree is that breaching the Snake River dams is most likely to save our fish.
Whether you are an ardent supporter of the dams or would simply like to keep the status quo, the result is the same.
If we keep the dams, we will lose the salmon.
Keith Carlson, Lewiston
No recall
I appreciate the thoughtful approach to decision-making that Trustee Mike Kipp has taken regarding his decisions for Nampa School District families. He takes his job seriously and has always shown a willingness to learn and understand different points of view and concerns. Consistency is important this year. Keeping trustees who have been involved in making decisions since before Covid 19 is important for the future of our district when Covid is no longer the main concern. Those who signed the recall petition for Mike Kipp in the fall signed under false pretenses. The Canyon County Elections office allowed the ballot to contain this misinformation. The recall petition wrongly states that Mike Kipp was only an appointee and was not elected. That is false. He was appointed in the summer of 2019. He filed all the necessary paperwork for the November 2019 ballot and according to state law, he won the election uncontested. Mike Kipp stepped up to fill a vacancy and run for the position when no one else did. He cared then and still does. Mike has been helping the children and families of Nampa for a long time. I will be voting against the recall because Mike has done what we have all done – the best we can with the information we have. He has represented many parents, families, and residents of Nampa this year by asking questions, listening, researching, reaching out for expert advice, and doing the best he could with the information available. He has taken in the changing information and voted accordingly to accommodate new data. These are the exact qualities we need in all our elected officials. Please vote AGAINST recalling Mike Kipp on March 9th!
Jaci Johnson, Nampa
Electoral college
Been interesting and a little frightening to see the number of letters advocating the removal of the electoral college. Our founding fathers were smart enough to see ahaed to a time when there would be a movement towards one party rule. That time is here now. If you are in favor of removing the electoral cooledge than you are either misinformed, dumber, than a box of rocks or in favor of one party rule. Ie communism. It has already started with the move to add two states, pack the courts with liberal judges etc. If the electoral college is eliminated the country will forever be governed the East anbd Left coasts.. The middle of the country will never again have a say so in the direction of the country. Not the world I want to live in. So which is it folks. Total control. Uninformed or a box of rocks.
Dale Nelsen, Nampa
Republicans?
What is wrong with Idaho “Republicans”?
Why are They doing everything Scrooge and Lemony Snickets would be proud of the Idaho Republican Legislator’s actions?
Have the “Local Republicans” been given a DOSE of the “Washington Trump” TAINTED “Kool-aid”??
Strip Emergency Powers from the Governor, Why?
Destroy and Limit the “Citizen’s Initiative” process, Why? It’s just a way to get an Item in an Election, when the Voters make the ultimate decision.
Aim at limiting the Attorney General, Why?
I thought the “Republicans” were the Party of LESS “Big Government”. Are we going to have “Republican Legislative Restrictive RULE”? Will we have a FULL TIME “Republican” Legislative Governance, and not the “Part-time Legislature” we used to have, who allowed the Governor to conduct the State’s Business, within the laws?
Why is the Current Session of the Legislature bogged down with irrelevant, silly “Power Grab” Bills, NOT the Necessary Legislation to grant Tax Relief, Property Tax reductions and solutions?
How about the “Republicans” get the SOLUTION of IMPACT FEES for School Districts? How about the “Republicans” get the SOLUTION of Senior Citizens Property TAX Relief, before They are TAXED Out of Their Homes for exorbitant School Bonds and Levies? {Especially when the Seniors have NO CHILDREN or grandchildren attending the local School District}. How about granting these Fixed Income Senior Citizens a 50% Discount on ANY School District TAX?
AND PLEASE Explain WHY the “Big Government Republicans” want the OVERREACH, to Legislate and Regulate every Woman’s Womb? They are NOT “Pro-Life”, they are “Pro-Birth”, since They do not care about the Child’s care after it exits the Womb! Evidence of this is the TERRIBLE status of Idaho’s Schools BOTTOM Rankings in National Lists.
I am a Man, How soon are the “BIG Government Republicans” going to want to REGULATE My Testicles?
Buzz Beauchamp, Caldwell
Salmon
My parents always told me that all politicians are bad. “They’re always in it for the money or the power,” they would say, “never for God or their country.” And generally, I think they’re right. But, in light of the recent events, I would argue that Congressman Simpson is a different breed. After 30 years of organizing, bringing together fishermen, rafters, small business owners, environmentalists, and outdoors people spanning five generations of Idahoans, Simpson has drafted a proposal to finally breach the four Lower Snake River dams and save our wild salmon and Steelhead. Over the last four years, Simpson’s team has talked with thousands of stakeholders, from port workers to power companies to farmers to tribal leaders, and has created a plan that meets the needs of all those involved. Not only that, but this groundbreaking package also brings in the big bucks for Idaho and the Pacific Northwest: $33.5 billion in investments in our state, not just to breach the dams, but also to build waterfront communities in Lewiston and Clarkston, fund new electrical infrastructure, enhance grain transportation, and help Idaho farmers and ranchers adjust to climate change and compete on the national level. Congressman Simpson, as we say at Boise High, you’re born different. So what can readers do to get involved with this historic effort? Firstly, educate yourself on the proposal and tell your friends. If you are a high school or college student, come to the virtual Youth Salmon Summit on Monday at 6. Then, call, write, or tweet your elected officials. Senators Crapo and Risch, Governor Little, and Congressman Fultcher: we call on you to support Congressman Simpson’s efforts to save these keystone species! Money talks too. Support local organizations organizing around this effort. The time is now to save our fish.
Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise