Bizarre
Marty Trillhaase’s column (03/28/2021) was bizarre. He accurately quotes what Ed Humphreys’ and Judy Boyle’s amendment prohibits: teaching that one race is superior to another, that individuals are inherently and irredeemably racist, that individuals are forever responsible for the misdeeds of long-dead, unrelated people of the same race or sex, that rewarding merit is racist or sexist. Then he rants as if it banned teaching that the very ills it seeks to outlaw had ever existed.
The bill’s purpose is to counter the Left’s racist insistence that anyone deserves punishment based on his skin color or sex, that a white baby born today must spend his life atoning for outrages perpetrated by whites 200 years ago. It is the Left tossing history in the memory hole.
Opposition to the Left’s relentless efforts at transformation is inspired by Martin Luther King’s immortal dream: to judge everyone not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. It is the Left, and columnists like Trillhaase, who are trampling that dream.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Guns
The US Supreme Court, in the wake of yet another mass shooting, is being asked to consider changes to the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. There is another constant factor in these mass shootings beyond a lunatic with a gun; it is the medias obsessive reporting of every detail of each tragic event. If there are to be changes considered to the US Constitution for the purpose of making us all safer, the First Amendment rights to free speech, expression and the press should also be scrutinized. With every mass shooting, there are always follow up events where another deranged person with a gun who wants their name broadcast around the world as they go down in a perceived blaze of glory. Is the pen mightier than the sword? Maybe or maybe not; however, it appears the press is as much of a contributing factor to these events as the bullet in the gun.
Kelly Temple, Boise