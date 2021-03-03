Legislature backlash
In backlash to Biden's success, Republican legislatures around the country are passing many negative bills. Locally, we get anti-voting, anti-petition, anti-pandemic, anti-governor, anti-abortion, anti-public art, anti-Idaho attorney general, and who knows what's yet to come. Are these anti-democratic, borish moves meant to endear the constituents? I think not. Just imagine this legislature full time. Ugh.
Joe Bejsovec, Boise
Listen
Our Idaho Legislature is so deaf to their voters’ wishes, and don’t seem to care one bit. Just look at the multiple Letters to the Editor in the Statesman and Idaho Press.
Question: Why don’t those legislators listen to their voters?
Answer: They listen only to the lobbyists who grease their campaign funds. All one must see is how much lobbyists spend in federal campaigns plus state and local campaigns. In the Trump election, lobbyists put up $5.2 BILLION at the national level, and most estimates of state and local elections are just over $5 BILLION. Most of the money provided to those lobbyists is from corporations, labor unions, super wealthy individuals, and other special interest groups.
Therefore you, the citizens have no say in our government actions. And look what it gets us. As a nation, we are over $5 TRILLION behind in road repairs, and about the same amount in infrastructure update needs. Look at what happened in Flint, Michigan, when the water system broke down, sending bad water through all pipes to homes; it was covered up by local government. The Flint mayor is now under indictment.
Most of our Idaho legislators are interested only in lower property and income taxes, lower payments to schools and teachers, lower expenses for infrastructure repairs, but higher expenses for the Idaho State Capitol Building which houses them. And look what it has gotten us — highest number of minimum wage workers, underfunded schools/underpaid teachers, insufficient jail space so taxpayers must pay to send prisoners to other states at far higher cost, etc. etc.
Finally Legislators, pay for your own legislative mistakes rather than hoisting them on Idaho taxpayers — that amount estimated at over $6 million and growing.
Chas Bonner, Eagle
Grammar
I concur with Alexis Rutter and Lucile Summerlin about the poor grammar.
I was once asked if I read the Idaho Statesman. My response was; “No, the punctuation, grammar, and vocabulary falls below my minimum requirements.” The man asking me the question then informed me that he was a proofreader for the Statesman. The Statesman did not improve after that encounter.
Lately, during a discussion with an editor of the Statesman, I learned the Statesman’s writing style is to match the common usage of the population. I find many people have poor English skills; writing to their level does not improve the language, it merely reinforces poor English.
I would suggest acquiring an English grammar book from the early 70’s for a good reference. The references I have seen recently seem not to have the best rules.
I often need to read a sentence two or three times and then incorporate the previous and following sentences to arrive at what I believe was the message.
Related item: Vocabulary
Dictionaries are now defining words to match common usage. Biannual is now defined as every two years or twice a year. With two meanings, biannual cannot be used for a clear understanding.
I implore the Idaho Press to set higher standards for itself and its readers. Good communications is very useful. Poor communication is very costly.
Todd Lovell, Star
Idaho way
Dear elected representatives,
Aren’t you tired of those in the education sector constantly crying wolf? Broken record. The Idaho Way worked 50 years ago. It should work today. What’s really changed?
Granted, there are a few more people in the state these days and the internet appears to be here to stay and many schools are approaching Medicare age and there’s a pseudo pandemic (so say those maskers). No matter.
All this negative talk of underfunded public schools, underpaid teachers, overloaded classrooms, and an exodus of teachers from the profession is just nonsense. Don’t listen. Stay the course. You surely know what’s best for your constituents. Ignore them.
Besides, not everyone needs a decent education. College ready? Nah. Agriculture, mining, the timber industry, and factories have hired people for years. They’ll be around forever. Worked fine for Grandpa.
Plus, if money really gets tight, they can just pass another nonessential “supplemental” levy and be OK. That’s gravy to school districts. Or they can just tighten their belts and dip into their rainy day fund like you guys do, right?
Maybe fully privatized education will soon take over and you won’t have that darn headache anymore. Think of what you could do with the bulk of your budget: usurp the Gov, build more dams on the Snake, or keep industrial hemp out. Cross your fingers.
Someone once said: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” I don’t buy it. You know, if it ain’t broke...
Lastly, please don’t rework your magic funding formula or listen to budget increase crazy talk. It has worked for years. Might work again. Just keep on keeping on.
Thanks to you, the Idaho Way is still being felt strongly throughout our great state!
Even now more than ever.
Troy Sullivan, Caldwell
McLean
The people of Boise are so fortunate to have such a caring and all-knowing mayor. She is saving us all from a horrible death by mandating masks. She is smarter than all the other mayors in Idaho put together. It doesn't matter that small businesses are suffering because customers are going to Meridian to dine out and buy their groceries. If they go out of business that's too bad. She is saving lives. It doesn't matter that she started this mandate in August with no end in sight. I love my mask. I'm going to wear it to bed and in the shower because I care almost as much as her about saving lives.
Don Bacon, Boise