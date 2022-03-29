Clean energy
Boise is one of the fastest warming cities in the nation. Our temperatures continue to fluctuate, detrimentally affecting wildlife and humans alike, especially vulnerable populations. As the ASB President at Boise High, I’m deeply concerned about my school’s climate impact. School districts are some of the largest institutions in our communities, so a district-wide change to more sustainable practices could help achieve emissions targets, mitigate ecological impacts from the climate crisis, and protect public health. The City of Boise is moving in the right direction, committing to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
Now, Boise Schools must create similar, more aggressive clean energy commitments and a long-term plan to ensure students a livable future and take leadership for sustainability in Idaho. Other school districts that have implemented plans have reaped ancillary finances such as increased teacher’s wage and more resources for underserved neighborhoods. We, as students, are scared for the fate of our world, and we are determined to fight for a healthy planet and liveable future.
Elizabeth Duke-Moe
Boise
Bundy ‘debacle’
A glaring omission in the latest Ammon Bundy debacle is the health and welfare of a malnourished child. His CINO (Christian in name only) supporters have now raised $83k to cover legal fees for defending his claim that the baby who was put in foster care was taken from his mother illegally.
This is not a situation of “child kidnapping” or “trafficking.” It is the unfortunate consequence of ill-suited parents allowing their baby to slowly die, in spite of myriad opportunities to improve. When CPS has to step in, the situation is dire. And now, distressingly, the child has been returned to them. One week later, what will they do differently?
Would that the $83k be used to fund parenting skills education and ongoing support/surveillance to ensure the baby will always have his health needs met so he can thrive going forward.
Not to support a delusional man who thinks the government is out to get him. This situation has nothing to do with him and everything to do with a starving baby.
Ann Allard
Nampa
Government regulation
For a State that prided itself on little government regulation, this legislative session has introduced, or in some cases passed, legislation that promotes the exact opposite. Many of our current legislators want to be involved in: decisions private employers make about vaccine requirements, decisions about the kinds of materials libraries can and cannot distribute, decisions about the use of masks during a public health crisis, and decisions about personal health care matters that are best decided by the patient, his/her physician and if minors, by their parents. And they want to do this on a statewide basis rather than allowing local officials to make decisions based on local conditions. Is this who we are? Idaho, we can do better!
Vote in the Primary on May 17th and in the General Election on November 8th!
Maggie Frole Spurling
Boise
‘War against education’
35% of the Republicans that voted for Trump in ’20 had a high school education or less. Only 29% had a college degree. 41% of those voting for Biden had a college degree.
The Republican’s war against education started with Reagan. He was familiar with this type of data and slashed funding for California colleges as well as K-12. As president he cut federal education funding by 50%. Idaho has not yet funded pre-1st grade education and can’t understand why elementary students have low reading and math scores. In general, people with a college degree vote for Democrats. Red states have a very low percentage of these people and Republicans want to keep it that way.
86% of those with a college degree had gotten vaccinated before the ’20 election. 62% of the unvaccinated voted for Trump. The Trump supporters that haven’t died of COVID yet are upset that Biden hasn’t stopped stopped it.
Crapo blocked quick consideration of the drug price controls in Build Back Better preferring his more favorable to the drug industry.
Leo Faddis
Kuna