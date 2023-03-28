Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

GOP should get back to basics

Growing up in rural Idaho, I learned to work hard, watch out for my neighbor, and have integrity. My conservative values led me to believe government’s limited role should be concerned with public safety, services, and education. Legislating cultural and personal choices was considered taboo, leaving such decisions to independent Idahoans influenced by church and family. Now our extremist legislators spend my hard-earned tax dollars to litigate social issues and participate in government overreach while robbing public services and neglecting issues that are the legitimate purview of governing, all while shouting about freedom and conservatism. What a topsy-turvy state we have become! Can we please send these “representatives” home and end another disappointing legislative session?

