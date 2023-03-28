Growing up in rural Idaho, I learned to work hard, watch out for my neighbor, and have integrity. My conservative values led me to believe government’s limited role should be concerned with public safety, services, and education. Legislating cultural and personal choices was considered taboo, leaving such decisions to independent Idahoans influenced by church and family. Now our extremist legislators spend my hard-earned tax dollars to litigate social issues and participate in government overreach while robbing public services and neglecting issues that are the legitimate purview of governing, all while shouting about freedom and conservatism. What a topsy-turvy state we have become! Can we please send these “representatives” home and end another disappointing legislative session?
Becci Carmack, Meridian
Seniors deserve tax relief
In the current AARP Bulletin it states that 13 states are not taxing retirement incomes. And some are not taxing pension plans, military or civil.
Since we Idahoans have such a large surplus or slush fund why can't we adopt this "no taxes on retirement income" policy also?
Retirees have worked long and hard to support this state but now they are retired and on fixed incomes, the state is trying to wring what little they have back into the state's bulging coffers.
Give us, the hard working retirees, a break.
While I am on this subject, in some states once a person reaches a certain age you buy one last fishing/hunting license that is good for the remainder of your life. Wouldn't that be convenient!
Steve McCain, Meridian
Lawmakers meddling in our lives
“Rome is burning while Nero is fiddling.”
Many loyal Idahoans are hurting – or leaving the state – while the xenophobic legislators are fiddling with our lives. These legislators are puppets for the Washington state resident Wayne Hoffman and his minions who provide the national bills determined by ALEC, Koch, and other dark money players. It’s their money keeping Idaho extremists in office.
Why do you think Hoffman and Idaho Freedom Foundation are so powerful in Idaho? It’s NOT from Hoffman’s IFF. It’s the money from power-hungry billionaires who would crush our republic. They are the power behind Hoffman, the worm poisoning our beautiful Idaho.
What can we do? Disband the closed Republican primary where extremists get on the ballot. Send Hoffman home to Washington with his ludicrous legislative ranking index. Write legislators, read the bills, and testify. Run for office. VOTE.
Get involved in your future – if not, we aren’t going to have health care, teachers, libraries, voting rights, etc. – just more unwanted and uneducated children and oppressive laws.
LET”S STOP FIDDLING!
Lois Morgan, Boise
Don't embolden the bullies
Open Letter to Senator Winder,
Last year, I admired your courage in publicly speaking the truth about the threat Idaho "Freedom" Foundation poses to our government and to Idahoans’ freedom. That's why I was shocked to see you carry IFF's torch with your new library censorship bill (S1186) and your bill that would allow injunctions against schools, museums and public libraries (S1188). Giving in to bullies only emboldens them. And these bills create a slippery slope to theocracy that could be impossible to reverse.
Dark-money-funded, far-right Christian nationalists should not get to decide what books children can read. That is the parents' responsibility. Your restrictions are government overreach and don't fit the (perhaps now extinct) small-government model the Republican Party used to practice.
I urge you summon the courage you showed last year and withdraw S1187 and S1188, bills that would allow members of the religious community (which religion?) and law enforcement officers (Constitutional Sheriffs?) to seize and destroy books and allow prosecutors to file injunctions against public libraries, museums and schools.
Sam Sandmire, Boise
Focus on Jesus' sacrifice
This Sunday churches all over the nation will be celebrating Christ's Triumphant Entry into Jerusalem.
In Jerusalem Jesus gave himself up to man and paid the price that none of us could pay for our sins through our works.
In a time such as today, mankind needs to focus on that sacrifice of love because there is such outright wickedness in today's world.
Children are being encouraged to change their sex.
Our children are subject to the worldliness of liberalism at a young age.
People are taught today to be inclusive while at the same time the Bible does not teach humanity to be tolerant of such sins of homosexuality and trans-genderism, which are an abomination to a Holy God.
Even the unborn are at risk of being murdered these days.
This Easter season I urge all to embrace the love that was demonstrated by God to mankind through Christ's atonement on the cruel cross and on the third day rise from death through the Holy Spirit.
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
