Afraid
“EQUITY”: The newest catch word of the ultra-left in America. Another effort to take control of and re-define our language. One would assume that the word means what Webster’s Dictionary says it does, to wit: “being fair, just and equal”. No! It means the opposite. To the leftists who are doing everything in their power to destroy our culture and Constitution, it means “inequity”. A couple of examples: The destruction of Title IX which guarantees the equality of women’s sports. Biden has with one signature required that all women (and girls) sports must make way for biological males who “identify as female”. The end of women’s sports has begun. So much for “equity” there. Another; the “Wealth Tax” which soon will become law. A tax on the “rich” (depending on how that word is defined by the leftists). A double tax which is unconstitutional (as if that matters) and is a theft of AFTER TAX MONEY accumulated by them. Equal treatment? NO! It is equity as espoused by the new American destruction gang. Be afraid.
Jim Harris, Boise
Dysfunctional
Rotten Apples
Idaho has some intelligent legislators and voters.
Why so many dysfunctional bills?
The worm poisoning our legislative apple is the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) funded by dark money from right-wing corporate extremist groups like State Policy Network, ALEC, Koch Foundation, and ‘Franklin Center.’ Their ‘bill mills’ write legislation and instruct our elected officials to promote their extremist agenda.
Does this matter? These corporate billionaires don’t share Idaho values or care about us. They use disinformation and scare tactics to mask the intent of bills that increase their profits and reduce their taxes. Privatizing everything and dividing voters, the IFF attacks issues like public education, social justice and Medicaid, and uses language to get us to hate and fear our neighbors.
IFF cozies up to officials from Risch to commissioners and mayors. Although it claims nonprofit status, the IFF lobbies (if it walks like a duck?), promotes corporate bills, and uses an index to “persuade” legislators to vote “right.”
Requiring legislators and IFF to disclose their financial interests would make this issue more transparent.
Lois Morgan, Boise
Fringe
When politicians, mostly Republicans but also some Democrats, arranged their gerrymandered “safe” districts to make sure that there’s little or no chance of a candidate from the opposing party ever defeating them, they probably thought they were safe. In most cases, they were safe from a challenge from the other party, in the short term at least.
Now many of these candidates are discovering that they have traded the frying pan for the fire, as they instead are confronted with challengers from the outer fringes of their party. This is mainly a Republican problem, with most of the more moderate office holders potentially facing far right challengers, including QAnon believers, often at the urging of Trump.
You have to wonder if most of these Republicans wouldn’t prefer more sensible Democrats as opponents, instead of the crazies at their party’s fringe.
Walt Thode, Boise
Curriculum
Parents, do you know what curriculum is being used to teach your children? In an Idaho Press article from March 14 I learned that the Caldwell School District uses “FLASH” curriculum to teach sex ed.
During my time serving on a school board in Washington State, I had a front row seat, observing what parents think about FLASH. Most parents send their children off to school each day and don’t worry about what they might be taught. When parents in my school district discovered what was in FLASH curriculum, hundreds of them showed up at school board meetings to demand that it not be used. Caldwell parents, you might want to check into that. I know, you have to opt your kids in, but look at the curriculum before you do. You might be surprised.
Tina Lambert, Caldwell
Disappointed
Too Late to Reconsider the Reconsideration?
Eagle Rd. and Idaho Highway 44 (ID-44) intersection design reconfigured to traditional, signalized intersection
I am completely disappointed in the ITD’s recent decision to discontinue the plan to install a CFI at the Eagle Rd. Highway 55 intersection in Eagle.
ITD should have not have bowed to what is probably a minority public response to the plan.
Utilizing best engineered solution is far preferred rather than allowing ignorant public resistance to change overrule forward thinking decisions.
Before proceeding further with a standard left turn intersection, I urge you to educate the public and proceed with your original CFI plan.
With the rapid valley growth, Idaho needs to move into the 21st century and quit bowing to public ignorance/ resistance to change.
Douglas Thomas, Eagle
Inclusion
What is wrong with Republicans in the Idaho Legislature? Citizens are you against equality, diversity, and higher education? I hope not! Republicans in the legislature are against things that will teach equality, educate students on diversity, and it seems higher education in general. They also took more than a quarter of a million dollars away from Boise State University because they were teaching equality and diversity, along with promoting other social justice views. The legislature consistently tries to pass anti-lgbt laws, discounts the science in COVID-19, and passes other laws that hurt our citizens. It is time to replace our legislature with one that does its job by improving, not hurting, The State of Idaho!!!
Melissa Sue Robinson, Nampa
RIP
A minor annoyance, Idaho Press’ half-page front and sports page fold-over Albertson’s ads.
Nothing against Albertsons, but please discontinue.
I can hear the bouncy bass line intro of Chrissy Hynde and The Pretenders’ “Take Me Back To Ohio” or “My City Was Gone” that immediately alerted me that Rush Limbaugh’s radio show was beginning.
I had listened to Rush Limbaugh since 1989.
You know a professional is great if people brag about when they first tuned in to them.
Rush was correct when he said that the reason people listened to him is because “he agreed with us”.
For once there was a person in the media that exalted Conservatism.
Rush L made politics fun, and that is not an easy chore.
One of Rush’s best gift was the ability to analyze and define how the democrats thought, or “felt.”
Rush had a way of including us in his world and constantly was showing his genuineness, no thing fake about Rush.
Rush is dead now but I am forever grateful for his lasting legacy.
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
Initiatives
The theme of the Idaho Legislature this year was stated by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle when he said, “Voting shouldn’t be easy.” That came during debate on a bill that would have made it a felony to take your neighbor’s absentee ballot to a drop-off point for them.
Another bill would have tossed out all votes for president on absentee ballots.
Those look to be dead for this session, but the bill that most threatens the power of voters is S1110, and it’s very much alive. It makes it all but impossible to create an initiative or referendum. That right is explicitly stated in Idaho’s constitution.
While the Legislature is in recess because of COVID cases, it’s a good time to send an email to your representatives about S1110. They will have a little extra time to read constituent emails. A vote in the Idaho House is imminent upon their return.
Tell them you don’t think voting should be difficult and that you want to keep your right to vote on initiatives in Idaho.
Rick Just, Boise
Insanity
This years retrumplican state legislators seem to have abandoned all reason and decency, and want to turn Idaho into a state of insanity. Knowing that an “R” by your name on a ballot almost guarantees re-election they have unleashed a torrent of biased, idiotic, hate filled bills that belong in a dumpster or sewer, not in the laws of Idaho, or anywhere.
Here are a few things I think they should know.
The earth is not flat.
The sun doesn’t orbit the earth.
This is the twenty first century.
What your spouses 2nd cousins wife’s best friends blind and deaf husband saw and heard is not a fact.
Getting information from social media is like fox news. Half of 1% is somewhat true. The other 95.5% is inane, ignorant, cow plop.
Being stupid on purpose is not a “GIFT.”
Because Idaho is a red state doesn’t mean you get to change the state flag to red with a swastika, or a hammer and sickle.
What’s next public book burning? Or forced re-indoctrination camps.
PEACE OUT
Paul Schooley, Boise
Gender
I love Idaho potatoes! We’ve just learned that our mascot, “Mr. Potato Head”, has just been neutered! Ouch! Having grown up on an Idaho farm, I know what happens when a calf is turned into a steer.
I, also, know that nearly everything born, hatched or springs forth from the ground is male or female and not “gender neutral.” “Potato heads” may be on the way out, ‘cause with no “Mr.” Potato reproduction any more, no more “tater tots.”
Hasbro is the company that makes those “heads.” I wonder if the next gender move just might be on “Hasbro”? Will “Bro” be removed from the company name, as “Bro” is not gender neutral? Maybe the company will soon just be “Has”. Do you suppose?
I believe teaching our children about their given gender is a very healthy practice. If we don’t teach our girls to be women and our boys to be men, they will be very confused and not be able to accomplish the purpose for which they were created!
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise
Wealth
We urge you to contact your national representative to support of the “Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act.” It is unconscionable that any corporation pay its executive(s) more than 50 times the salary of its median-paid employee without there being tax consequences. Exorbitant salaries for CEO and CFO’s are detrimental to the US economy in general. If a corporation can pay millions annually to its executives, it can, and should, pay more taxes and raise the salary of its regular workers. We should not continue to pay for excessive salaries and for corporate welfare.
This bill with its increased oversight provisions would foster a better standard of living for the American worker without raising the cost of a corporation’s products or services, nor add more national debt through tax deductions. Passage is estimated to result in $150 Billion in tax revenue over a period of 10 years. A few examples of exorbitant annual pay packages:
Elon musk, Tesla, 595 Million Tim Cook, Apple, 133 million
One to several million is understandable; these amounts are obscene.
Richard & Maudeane McKee, Garden City
Outbreak
It comes as no surprise to anyone with a brain to realize that this Idaho Senate and House outbreak was brought on by the arrogance of the Idaho legislatures in refusing to use a mask during their time at the government building in Boise. So now they are off on a little vacation until April 6th! It amazed me when they said they were not going to enforce a mask policy when they met this Spring. How they could have accumulated so much knowledge when the entire world considers wearing a mask is beneficial in the effort to control the spread is incredibly ridiculous. It reminds me of the time when a woman was watching her son in a troop of soldiers marching thru their town and she shouted out: Oh, look, they are all out of step but my Johnny! Get in step representatives and senators of Idaho and get some meaningful work done instead of proposing bills which will be beneficial to themselves!
Keith Briggs, Nampa
Act
At what point does enough become enough? When does murder move from being political to being human? Is maintaining a biased view of our constitutional rights sufficient when it involves the wanton taking of human life?
Our politicians must quit being driven by their PAC money, by their belief that life is only important when in utero. They must stop feigning commitment to individual rights. They must stand up finally. And they must do so before it is their family members or those of their constituents who are victims of a mass murder. If Idaho’s politicians are truly representing the “right”, it is finally time for them to be on the RIGHT side and support a safe, humane society.
Those elected to serve whether it be at a national, state or local level need to speak with a voice of compassion and care. They must act to restrict (and eliminate) assault weapons and implement waiting periods for the purchase of handguns and rifles.
Forget the Thoughts and Prayers. ACT!
Roger Simon, Boise