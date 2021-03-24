Powerball
No more Powerball for Idaho means, after August, driving to Ontario for a ticket when gasoline will probably be over $5/gallon! It won’t just be Idahoans losing out here, because Malad City has had the highest per capita lottery sales in the state, and we know where those ticket buyers come from! The rationale for this outlandish Idaho House action is because Australia, a democracy and close ally, wants to join the Powerball pool. Rep. Heather Scott, one of north Idaho’s finest, summed it up: Australia has strong anti-gun laws. She must think that lottery winners in Idaho are paid in coins, some of which could come from Australia and be contaminated with the “anti-gun virus.” This should serve as a red alert to Idaho’s agricultural industries. Consider the millions of dollars our state receives as payment for grain, potatoes, wheat, beef and dairy products going to China, Russia, Canada, etc. What if Canadian payments are contaminated with the “marijuana virus”? What if Chinese money carries the “communist/socialist/liberal virus”?
Pam Roylance, Marsing
Tax cuts
H.R. 332, passed by the House, calls for a one-time tax refund in 2021 and annual reductions into the future. If passed by the Senate, this bill puts Idaho in peril of repaying the federal government dollar-for-dollar for this net tax break. How would these funds be repaid?
Raising our Idaho taxes? Or further cuts to our children’s schools? Gutting Medicaid? Cutting disabled services?
See for yourself the analysis provided by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy at: idahocfp.org/new/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/HB332-Analysis-Final_1.pdf.
H.R. 332 would benefit the highest one percent approximately $8,863.00, while lowest earners $78. The cut to the corporate tax rate, overall costing $17 million per year, would primarily benefit shareholders of Idaho-based corporations who live in other states and abroad.
Please read the analysis, and decide: Is this tax cut--benefiting the wealthiest the most--truly worth the risk? If not, then give your Idaho senator a call to state that you don’t want ANY tax cut that puts Idaho taxpayers in a position of having to pay for this tax cut later.
Christine Sugg, Nampa
Preservation
Trident Holdings’ stated goals are creating significant financial gains, identifying assets with uncaptured value potential, navigating complexities previously preventing that capture, and providing strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. Translation: opportunistic land developers exploiting loopholes for profit. Trident’s “Preserve McCall” plan is a bad-faith transaction to develop and destroy Payette Lake lands under the pretense of preservation, Idahoans’ interests and protecting natural resources be damned. Compared to the inherent value of Payette Lake lands the proposed exchange of northern timberland is an outrageously bad deal for Idaho. It’s like offering to exchange rotten potatoes pound-for-pound for Grade A Wagyu Beef. The land board is mandated to protect, preserve, and hold onto endowment lands in addition to maximizing long-term financial returns. Idahoans must demand IDL is equally dedicated to both missions and prevail in their efforts to save McCall, one of Idaho’s few remaining accessible natural treasures. Urge legislators to reject any trade privatizing endowment lands and IDL to accept Payette Land Trust’s application for conservation easements to protect and preserve Payette Lake lands, to benefit all.
Jolene Heinze, McCall
Books
Dr. Seuss books. Six of his books will not be published. Something similar happened in Germany in 1933 but they called it book burning. Just one small step of control of the people, and then another, until there wasn’t any freedom left. In America it mostly started with eliminating the reading of the Bible in school and very few people said anything about it. Now it is Dr. Seuss books. A few people supposedly decide the printing is wrong and without a vote in our Republic the printing gets stopped. Freedom lost is very hard to gain back. Dr. Seuss is the number two book being publish in this country. The Bible is number one. The Bible talks about how to live a good life with love and help your neighbor and yes sin. Many people are depressed these days, but the Bible is better than all the medication in the world. Read it and follow Gods words and stop worrying about everything and you will feel better. But you must keep your rights.
Marvin Wiedenfeld, Meridian
Editor’s note: The company Dr. Seuss Enterprises decided to stop printing the six books in question; it was not a government-mandated decision.
Damage
What is going on at the Idaho Statehouse? With all the real problems that we are dealing with, GOP legislators want to restrict public art and control any agency’s choice to rename a school, street, or park?
Only a handful of legislators care about us Idahoans. They are fighting for tax relief, transportation, infrastructure, and education. The others don’t want our kids to read or have access to real-world information.
As a stay-at-home mother of two children who are being educated in Idaho’s public schools, it doesn’t help me, Idaho, my kids, or really anyone when legislators make laws to limit our children’s understanding of the world we live in. I work hard to give my kids a solid foundation so they can grow up to be responsible, decent citizens. I value, appreciate, and need help from my community, which includes public schools and our legislature. It takes a village! Remember?
The legislature needs to stop damaging all of us here in Idaho, especially our children.
Sarah Harris, Boise
Not right
Once again, our elected officials in the House and Senate in the 2021 session have failed to pass legislation to support comprehensive property tax reform. Homeowners are again left hanging in the wind with uncontrolled tax increases. This is not a new issue. It should have been at the top of their priority list to address in the 2021 session. Instead, we saw bills that limit emergency powers and mask mandates, make it harder for citizen driven initiatives to make it on the ballot, etc. It feels like our elected officials are acting in their best interests to maintain their power and control, versus acting in the best interests of the great residents of Idaho. I task our legislative officials to come together this year and work towards meaningful property tax reform in 2022. Some folks are being financially devastated. This is not right.
Cynthia Riley, Eagle
Stay home
The Saturday March 20 headline: “Legislature Shuts Down Until April 6 Due to Covid-19 Outbreak” is very telling! It would be hard to hire a bunch of other monkeys to prove what the CDC has been saying. Masks work! Be interesting to see if our elected leaders learn anything during this shutdown. If they come back in April with the same nonsensical hard headed attitude about Covid-19, they should just stay home.
Richard Jones, Meridian