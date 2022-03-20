Hospital protest
I am writing to condemn the protest by people who claimed that their child was stolen by the hospital. In doing so they stopped patients from coming into St. Luke’s and threatened innocent people. As a former protestor, I have gone to jail peacefully without threatening anyone in making a point about injustice. I have also been an emergency care patient who, thankfully, had been admitted quickly to care for my stroke.
I believe that hospitals have at least two obligations: to help people in need and to maintain safety. The hospital must act to make sure that both are met. St Luke’s might have called the National Guard or the Boise Police Department to maintain their need to follow both obligations. Delaying service would have been preferable to refusing it to people in great need.
Protestors who violate the law should be arrested. They can make their case at the police office while they are being held. That should give them time to consider their wrongdoing. But wrongdoing it surely was.
Mike Medberry
Garden City
Virtue signalling
So I'm watching the first games of the NCAA tournament, and they cut to a shot of the kids in one of the bands, all sitting there dutifully wearing their masks. A few minutes later, the kids are playing their horns, masks off.
There are three possible explanations here:
1. Viruses cannot be transmitted to you when you're playing an instrument,
2. The kids are the bands are so talented that they can blow into a horn for several minutes without inhaling, or
3. This is all just sanctimonious, symbolic virtue signalling in the Social Media Age.
I'm leaning toward explanation No. 3. How about you?
Jordan Gray
Boise
Gas prices
I'm sick and tired of ignorant Americans blaming high gas prices at the pump on whoever is the U.S. president at the time. The price of a gallon of gas is, and has always been, controlled by OPEC and Big Oil companies who decide how much crude oil is on the market on any given day. Want an example? Current data shows that Big Oil companies are sitting on over 9,000 new approved, yet totally untapped, drilling permits on federal and tribal lands within the US alone. By the way, more of these permits were approved by Biden since 2021 than were approved by Trump during his entire term. The Big Oil companies like the high prices you pay at the pump today and are in no hurry to increase production. The only greedy culprits to blame for high gas prices are OPEC, US Big Oil companies and the politicians who support them in fleecing every American consumer. Anyone who tries to tell you different is either a liar, a moron, or, most likely... both.
Steven Shake
Caldwell