A March 17 article in the Idaho Press by the Post Register quoted former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones and retired Court of Appeals Judge Karen Lansing as stating that the proposed scholarship bill would violate the Blaine Amendment of the Idaho Constitution, which prohibits state funding of religious schools. I am surprised that these jurors are unaware that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Montana’s Blaine Amendment last year. The Supreme Court (supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1195_g314.pdf) found that Montana’s constitution discriminated against religious schools and the families whose children attend or hope to attend them in violation of the Free Exercise Clause of the Federal Constitution. Idaho’s Blaine Amendment, because it is similar, is probably unconstitutional as well. This case was widely publicized, and it is a shame that full information was not provided to our legislators.
Paul Dacher, Eagle
Timing
As Executive Director of Idaho Steelhead and Salmon Unlimited I had the good fortune of fishing salmon with Senator Crapo, his family, and his Chief of Staff John Hoehne. As you can imagine the conversation in the boat was about saving salmon. On each occasion the Senator and Hoene would say, ‘Mitch, you just don’t understand. When the timing is right we will do the right thing.’
Well, Senator, the timing is now right. Congressman Simpson has a proposal to save salmon, protect stakeholders in the region, and prohibit a federal judge from ruling the Snake River is for the single purpose of saving wild salmon and steelhead. The Klamath River in Northern California is an example. Water users there were left dry as water was diverted for salmon protection. Simpson’s plan protects these litigators, as well as being a massive jobs project protecting and even enhancing all stakeholders. No, Senator. Now is the time to quit dodging the issue, and get solidly behind Congressman Simpson. Because I think I do understand.
Mitch Sanchotena, Nampa
Grant
As the owner of a pediatric therapy and counseling center, I want to emphasize how important the early years are for our children. It is ages birth – 5 when children develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills that will be the foundation for all future learning. I see what happens when children miss out on these opportunities: starting out behind in school, staying behind, and the self-esteem issues and costly remediation, or counseling, that results from not having those critical interactions and experiences at a young age. The Legislature’s failure to pass H226 and deny a $6 million grant, already awarded, to support early learning systems is disappointing. Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher. I hope for the sake of the children and families of Idaho, the Legislature reconsiders approval.
Sondra McMindes, Boise
Spending
In 1995, the legislature passed the legal consolidation law. It required state agencies to obtain legal services through the Attorney General’s office, rather than private law firms. In the six preceding years, the cost of agency spending on private lawyers ballooned from $1.3 million to $6 million. The new law made it possible for the state to give consistent legal advice to agencies. I managed this system for about 10 years as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Attorney General. It works. Politicians may not like the advice they are given, but the guarantee is that they will be given accurate legal advice. The Legislature currently has three bills that would undo consolidated legal services. Legal costs would explode, and state agencies would be fighting state agencies. I’m a fiscal conservative, and I am totally against this silly legislation that is motivated, in my view, by ridiculous legal positions taken by the Attorney General’s client-agencies and politicians who just want someone to tell them what they want to hear. Spend more money!
Thorpe Orton, Boise
Democracy
A Letter to the Board of the North End Neighborhood Association
On 11/23/2020 an opinion piece was published in the Idaho Press. It’s title: NENA board should protect integrity, trust of residents.
The opening statement was:“Democracy is the bedrock of our values and ideals ….”
Your actions belie your commitment to those ideals. Consequently, you face a recall vote taking place today.
You have failed to appear at a special meeting called to ask about your actions and motives.
You launched a lawsuit against NENA members to get your way.
You hired lawyers to answer questions to avoid answering them yourselves. You hold meetings without any member having the ability to question your decisions.
You are not a Star Chamber, operating in secret, dispensing decisions from on high.
Once you gained your seats all of your prior claims have been tossed out of the window and that you will do anything to avoid scrutiny and accountability. That is not democracy, that is autocracy. That was overthrown in this country in 1776.
John Llewellyn, Boise