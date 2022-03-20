Columbia Basin Initiative
I’m a junior at Boise High and a Youth Salmon Protector. I always went to Redfish Lake as a kid. But I never knew why it was called that. For Idaho’s ecosystems to thrive and survive, we need our anadromous fish. The only way to ensure we have a sustainable population of salmon in Idaho is to breach the four Lower Snake River dams. It’s time for a long-term economically efficient sustainable energy future for the Pacific Northwest. These dams are pointless, and 100% replaceable for all parties that use them. That’s why I support Congressman Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative, and I’m calling on Senator Crapo to do the same.
Ashlyn Lowenthal
Boise
Tom Luna
Tom Luna’s recent Guest Opinion (Mar 3, 2022) is certainly a self-serving (timely) article suggesting the Idaho Legislature and “Republican Leadership” are the folks best able to determine what is best for Idaho, including the tax rebate passed in HB436. Yet these same “leaders” fail to elevate funding for Idaho Schools beyond the poverty level. They fail to pass a taxation plan that restructures property taxation. And they focus on criminalizing librarians just trying to do their job as well as suppressing Idaho voters. Oh ... and it is key that we “...must keep Idaho Red...” Why? I think it is key to ensure our children have a good education and access to books that help them with life experiences. It is key that every vote counts (and has a chance of being counted). Mr. Luna attempts to present himself as our collective taxation consciousness but fails to understand what Idahoans actually want. Tom Luna is out of touch with Idaho Republicans.
Patrick Klocke
Boise
‘IFF RINOs’Republican leader Tom Luna, author of the infamous Luna laws, would have Idahoans vote strictly on the basis of Republican political affiliation. No matter how extreme their views, anyone in Idaho (except Ammon Bundy) can pretty much be elected simply by claiming to be a Republican. Political tribalism has resulted in our having elected legislators totally unfit for any deliberative legislative body. Democrats can rejoice that those amateurs, so ill prepared for public office, hooked their star to the Idaho Freedom Foundation and ran as Republicans, when actually they are RINOs. Followers of the IFF introduce legislation to slay dragons without first determining if the dragons even exist. IFF RINOs like McGeachin, Giddings, and Moon, stand before us making statements void of any truth while attacking phantom dragons. Political tribalism and raw emotion carry their legislative proposals forward, encouraging lawsuits against teachers and criminalizing librarians, medical professionals, parents authorizing medical treatment for minors when that treatment is most beneficial, and business owners struggling to protect their employees and customers. IFF stars are not true Republicans.
Tom Newton
Caldwell
The Great State of Idaho
Dear people of the great state of Idaho,
Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States, and I will be teaching our school about the state of Idaho. In the month of May, I will create a display for our State Fair that I hope will make you proud.
Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items that would be useful or show your state pride. Here are a few questions:
Why do you live in your state?/What first brought your family there?
How do you make money?/What is your job?
What does your state look like?
What do people do for fun?
What animals live there?
What traditional food/recipes does your state have?
What type of music is native to your state?
Do you have a state athletic team?
What geographic features are unique to your state?
I will need to gather all of my information by the second week of May. you can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!
Sophie
Mr. Gilchrist’s Class
The Langley School
1411 Balls Hill Road
McLean, Virginia 22101