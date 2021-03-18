Grant
As the owner of a pediatric therapy and counseling center, I want to emphasize how important the early years are for our children. It is ages birth – 5 when children develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills that will be the foundation for all future learning. I see what happens when children miss out on these opportunities: starting out behind in school, staying behind, and the self-esteem issues and costly remediation, or counseling, that results from not having those critical interactions and experiences at a young age. The Legislature’s failure to pass H226 and deny a $6 million grant, already awarded, to support early learning systems is disappointing. Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher. I hope for the sake of the children and families of Idaho, the Legislature reconsiders approval.
Sondra McMindes, Boise
Spending
In 1995, the legislature passed the legal consolidation law. It required state agencies to obtain legal services through the Attorney General’s office, rather than private law firms. In the six preceding years, the cost of agency spending on private lawyers ballooned from $1.3 million to $6 million. The new law made it possible for the state to give consistent legal advice to agencies. I managed this system for about 10 years as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Attorney General. It works. Politicians may not like the advice they are given, but the guarantee is that they will be given accurate legal advice. The Legislature currently has three bills that would undo consolidated legal services. Legal costs would explode, and state agencies would be fighting state agencies. I’m a fiscal conservative, and I am totally against this silly legislation that is motivated, in my view, by ridiculous legal positions taken by the Attorney General’s client-agencies and politicians who just want someone to tell them what they want to hear. Spend more money!
Thorpe Orton, Boise