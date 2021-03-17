Party line
I may not know about you, but the introduction of Trump-ism has brought bad tidings for the Republican Party. Seems all they represent now is a party line, are out to take away as much of the power of the people as possible, both here in Idaho and the rest of the nation.
It seems, here in Idaho right now, the right of the people to introduce ballots for the people to decide, and who, to the Republicans, don’t have the brains of a pile of rocks, should be disallowed. Their right to have their opinion on how our schools are funded, or how our taxes are computed, is wrong. If it’s the way the people think they want, and if the Republicans don’t like, they do all they can to either water it down or take it away from us. What ever happened to the saying “Of the people, by the people, and for the people?” Doesn’t this say or mean anything to the people of this great state and nation, anymore?
Donald Oremus, Nampa
Stimulus
With COVID-19 stimulus checks arriving, many of us look forward to a feeling of relief that comes from being able to pay off some nagging bills, tend to past due rent, purchase quality food for the family, etc. Others may not need the money to get by, but look forward to taking a post-COVID trip or trading in that old jalopy. Great ideas. We could all use some self-care after the year we’ve been through.
But, if you don’t have plans for the money, we’d like to challenge those fortunate enough not to need their COVID relief funds to consider sharing them with our community. Help those who have everyday life challenges by supporting our local Food Bank, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, City of Good, Interfaith Sanctuary, Faces of Hope, your local church community, or others true to your heart. Magnify the value of this money to Idaho’s recovery by donating all or part of your relief check to nonprofits serving those who are struggling most in these trying times
Craig & Vanessa George Goulden, Boise
Race
The Idaho Press Staff’s article of March 11 announced “Saint Alphonsus is hosting vaccination clinics, reserving spots people of color.” The article went on to provide a schedule reserving spots for members of the Black/African Diaspora, Latino and disproportionately affected communities. When I was vaccinated, it was based on age or certain occupations or health problems. So, why the need for special scheduling outside of these parameters? Sounds racist to me. Imagine announcing vaccine schedules for white people or Asians. That would be like a president selecting a cabinet and staffing it based on race, gender, or sexual preference.
William Armstrong, Meridian