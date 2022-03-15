”Disappointed’ in Legislature
I am so very disappointed with our legislature. Why have so many lamented about the lack of freedom regarding mask wearing, and yet our legislators are finding a myriad of ways to restrict freedom by attempting to criminalize those that go against their proposed restrictions. Point in fact, HB 666 that opens the path to prosecute our librarians when a book is checked out that may be objectionable to some; criminalizing parents for making decisions regarding gender confirmations prior to age 18, but not prohibiting parents marrying off their 16 year olds; allowing anyone to sue a doctor who performs an abortion. Whether or not we believe in abortion, why are our legislators allowing vigilante behavior? Is Idaho to become a police state? The banning of ballot boxes and issue of ballot harvesting is just another unnecessary way that the legislature is trying to control. Please just work on bringing tax relief to the citizens of Idaho.There you can help us all in this trying time.
Christine Donnell
Meridian
‘To end the Ukraine war’
To end the Ukraine war both Putin and Biden need to be able to declare victory, here’s an idea to do that:
Putin invaded Ukraine to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. So we now agree to never let Ukraine join NATO if Russia immediately stops the war and removes all personnel and equipment forever and Russia agrees if they ever attack Ukraine again the US will immediately initiate a nuclear war on Russia. With both of these agreements both Biden and Putin can declare victory and the world and Ukraine will be a better place.
Robert Christensen
Eagle
Spin doctoring
In a brilliant bit of spin doctoring, the White House is encouraging us to “be patriotic” and bear “pain at the pump “as the U.S. endures sky-high gas prices by bravely refusing to buy oil from Russia. Press secretary Jen Psaki somehow managed to keep a straight face recently when she laid that bit of fantasy on the American public. The reason it is fantasy is that Sleepy Joe caused the high gas prices by trashing the Trump energy policies that helped us achieve energy independence. Joe halted construction of the Keystone pipeline and is doing everything else he can to force us into energy dependence on other countries, apparently in an ill-fated ploy to encourage Americans to buy more electric cars. I think the popular phrase for this strategy is “throwing the baby out with the bath water.” Joe: Please, go back on your meds.
David Cuoio
Boise
Primary incumbents
Primary voting is drawing near. Before you vote, let’s look back at some of the accomplishments of our current legislators.
They stripped power from school boards, city councils, county election officials, and the governor, usurping it for themselves.
They reduced higher education funding.
They ignored CDC health guidelines necessitating a three-week (paid) vacation.
They held the longest legislative session in Idaho’s history.
They were required to hold two “conduct unbecoming” hearings.
They surrendered $6 million in grants to support struggling child-care providers and tried to deny a grant for our youngest, most at-risk students.
They cost Idaho taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend unconstitutional laws.
They passed the largest tax cut in the history of Idaho while spending the least per pupil in our schools.
They passed laws making it harder for every Idahoan to vote and making citizen initiatives virtually impossible.
Before you cast your ballot, consider if these incumbents have your best interest at heart.
Claudia Moberly
Middleton
Life appointments
With all the problems surrounding elections, I think it’s time for Idaho to take the lead in doing away with fraud and politicians expenses in seeking office by eliminating voting for state offices and instead amending the state constitution to provide that on the day the amendment takes effect, any previously elected state officeholder would be appointed to their office for life. When the office becomes vacant (retirement or death, for example), the governor would appoint a successor, with the approval of the legislature, as the federal government does with Supreme Court justices. This would ensure continued Republican control of our state and perhaps discourage left-leaning Californians from moving here.
Walter Varnes
Nampa
The buck stops with Biden
Over the last few days, the White House has brought out the term “Putin’s price hike”. I am old enough to remember during the 2020 presidential election, Biden called out Trump for passing the blame to others, tweeting “… I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others…” (6/4/2020). Now I am not saying that Putin’s actions have made zero impact on gas prices, but let’s not pretend that this started with Putin. According to the Energy Information Administration, from 1/18/2021 – 2/14/2022, the national average price for a gallon of gas has risen from $2.379 to $3.487. If you push a boulder to the edge of a cliff, then an earthquake causes the rock to fall on houses below, you can’t blame gravity. Biden’s horrible domestic and foreign policy pushed that rock to the edge of the cliff, and we are paying the price. This is Biden’s price hike, not Putin’s.
Barry Allen
Meridian