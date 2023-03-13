Legislature hurting, not helping, Idahoans
The Legislature is halfway through the 2023 session and it is apparent the aim of many is to restrict access to Healthcare, Education, Voting Rights and more.
The proposed repeal of Medicaid Expansion would constrain health insurance for 145,000 Idahoans. This was originally passed with 61% of citizen support via initiative. Other proposals suggest banning healthcare for transgender youth and pregnant people while preventing access to life saving vaccines.
After underfunding Idaho’s schools for decades, they propose weakening public schools further by diverting public funds to private entities with no oversight. The proposed policies for banning books at libraries and schools would close the window to knowledge and thought. Reading is a right that should not be impinged.
A proposed constitutional amendment would remove citizen’s voices regarding initiatives and referendums. Restricting absentee voting and Student ID’s as proposed would restrict voting for young, old and disabled.
Let’s change things by supporting legislators who instead advocate for improving education, protecting Democracy, feeding the poor, caring for the sick and treating others with kindness and respect.
Penny Neely, Caldwell
Capitol focus is all wrong
We can only blame the Voters for not knowing the Politician’s hidden agendas as they are elected to Our Republican Legislature. The “Red” Legislature only wants the DOG Whistle shiny objects of BAD BOOKS and Controlling ALL Women’s Wombs. The “RED” Legislators DO NOT want to tackle the HARD Issues of Property Tax relief for Homeowners or adequate funding for Public Schools. They would rather take responsibility away from Parents and Women to make Librarians and Doctors Felons.
The ”RED” Legislators only want to GRAB and keep POWER! Balanced Budget, You Bet! Let’s see, everything is paid for! Yet the Schools are falling apart OR not enough classrooms or teachers. AND Fixed Income Seniors are being Taxed out of their Homes! BUT Idaho has a $1.5Billion Surplus to give “School Vouchers” to Home Schoolers and Religious Schools. How about shifting Property Taxes to 55% Homeowners, 40% Commercial and 5% Agriculture.
Idaho IS becoming a “RED State” like the RED States of Soviet Union and RED China to control Minds and Procreation.
Buzz Beauchamp, Caldwell
Why restrict voting?
I read about HB 75 in Friday’s edition of your paper. It will, effectively, remove the ability for voters, with few exceptions, from voting by absentee ballot. Why? The sponsor (Rep. Alfieri) contends voting need not be convenient and that Idaho is subject to voter fraud. Fact or gaslighting? Our newly elected Secretary of State McGrane testified the rate of fraud is very low and this bill will reduce the number of people who vote. Further, Alfieri infers that absentee voting is somehow too easy and such voters don’t value voting as important. My wife and I vote absentee in order to have time to evaluate all the candidates/ issues, research them and make informed choices. Many of my fellow seniors have physical limitations that prevent them from voting in person…why not keep voting absentee available to them? The lack of compassion and dedication to freedom of choice in this bill is as undemocratic as it gets. Ask yourself, what is the real reason for this onerous bill?
James Shepard, Eagle
Investment standards needed
Rep. Barbara Ehardt continues to be a loud voice for bad legislation. She recently claimed while introducing two bills that using investment standards of ESG – environmental, social and corporate governance - is “truly antithetical to our American way of life, it is antithetical to a free market economy”. What a load of nonsense.
We don’t have, and never had a free market economy. A true free market assumes perfect information among all parties, and perfect mobility of resources and choices, none of which exist. Her proposed legislation is a front for corporations to pursue short-term profits while transferring long-term costs to the State and others.
The lack of ESG standards is why we have Superfund sites in Idaho and elsewhere. Instead of preventing the State from doing business with companies based on ESG investment and credit ratings, we should be encouraging companies to adopt standards of environmental stewardship and sustainability, while providing good wages and fair working conditions that build strong communities.
Jim Wanek, Boise
Trees better than billboards
I am an outdoor preschool teacher. Daily, I watch three to five year-olds make discoveries as they climb trees and rocks. They haven’t forgotten the importance of nature.
HB271, regarding landscape control permits, suggests that some of us adults have forgotten. It asserts that those bulky billboards we see along the freeway take precedence, and would allow sign owners to remove public trees.
Trees are assets. They ease and lessen the amount of water that floods our streets during a storm, provide shade that lowers cooling bills for buildings, increase the value of homes and businesses, and studies have shown that the more trees there are in an area, the lower the crime rate. Landscaping facilitates healthy communities.
We must take action by contacting our legislators to let them know that we oppose HB271. To cut down a tree for the sake of a billboard is frankly silly, and to undermine the natural infrastructure that trees provide is uneducated. If we want to keep this area thriving for our children, we must oppose this bill.
Lorren Oesch, Caldwell