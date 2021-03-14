StimulusI know that we all are facing hard times and that getting through life is tough. But I have to disagree with the portion of the stimulus package that has just been passed in Congress. The part I refer to is the Child Tax Credit provision that is going to give families with children up to $3,600 per child! How is this fair to the families with no children or single adults who now have to pay for other people’s children so that they can have an improved life? This is a harsh statement and I know I will ruffle some feathers, but maybe, if you can’t afford to pay for your children, maybe you shouldn’t have had them in the first place. Stimulus payments are more than enough, get the country open and get the people back to work. Quit subsidizing and handing out cash. Before any hateful responses are made, look and see how many smart phones hooked to the internet you have in your household before you accept the cash.
Don Fleischer, Boise
Editor’s note: The $3,600 one-year tax credit applies to children under age 6, while a $3,000 tax credit is available for children up to age 17.
Sex ed
House Bill 249, the newest educational-focused legislative bill, in Idaho targets sex education — specifically in class decisions about sexuality — as a way to dismantle existing outlets for the youth in Idaho to discuss complex human-issues. The bill has been designed to provide “parents with more consent” in regards to education about sex/sexuality in order to protect “traditional values” according to the bill’s sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt. Bill 249 does not establish a stronger link between parent involvement and student sex education, it instead, disenfranchises the youth of Idaho from learning about real-world topics, many of which Ehardt is politically opposed to.
The bill requires all students to get confirmation from parents in order to engage in class discussions about sex and sexuality. This bill does not encourage parents to be involved but silences the youth of Idaho. The bill is an egregious threat to limited civil discourse in schools and a barricade to informative discussions about human sexuality.
Make no mistake, the bill only has one goal: to silence the youth of our state.
Owen Curtin, Boise
Art
I served on the Meridian Arts Commission and can say from experience that selecting a piece of art for public display is to navigate through a politically correct minefield. The human figure in art is now controversial. Any portrayal of one will offend someone because of sex, race, color, etc. So what remains? Abstract, brightly colored shapes, invariably made from metal, or worse, rusting steel.
The commission selected the sculpture for Fire Station #6. It was of a human being, but a mask covers the face, concealing the sex and race of the firefighter. We all knew the reason, but nothing was said. The result is a sculpture that is almost menacing.
If public funds for art were withdrawn, its quality would improve. Survival of the fittest! Hence, Rep. Von Ehlinger is right. Art paid for by taxes is mediocre at best, and often terrible.
To quote one architectural critic: “I don’t mind them building those glass and steel boxes, but when they’re finished, why must they always leave that turd in the plaza?”
Lynn Smith, Meridian
Grammar
I am appalled at Vallivue school board chairman Jeff Forsberg’s substandard grammar. He is quoted in this newspaper on March 11 as having said, “There wasn’t one of the three applicants that couldn’t have just taken the position and just ran with it.” “Took” and “ran” go together. “Have taken” and “(have) run” go together. It is pathetic that school officials don’t know proper English grammar. Or, perhaps it is the reporter who, in attempting to relay an accurate quote, changed the grammar. If that were the case, I apologize to Mr. Forsberg.
Joyce Lorenzen, Nampa
Social justice
Why has“social justice” become such a bad concept in Idaho? Because the Idaho Freedom Foundation and those who worship at its altar have decreed it so. They declare that it divides rather than unites. Actually, what practicing social justice really does is to bring to light inequalities that need to be addressed so that we can unite. IFF and its acolytes would rather ignore problems and declare that all is right with the world — except of course for public education and medicaid and anything else that helps those who aren’t white, “Christian,” and well off.
The followers of IFF should get out their Bibles and see what the Lord said to Judah and its rulers before sending them off to exile. “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless” (Isaiah 10:1-2).
Mary Jane Burton, Nampa
Salmon
Governor Little’s Salmon Workgroup recently, and quietly, released a report of their findings after two years of meetings and input from hundreds of citizens and scientists. The Workgroup reports that, “Idahoans want abundant, sustainable, and well-distributed populations of salmon and steelhead in Idaho for present and future generations.” They go on to recommend that the habitat projects and other measures undertaken to restore salmon should continue, even though they have failed due to high mortality of fish passing the four Lower Snake River Dams.
The Workgroup was unable to address the impacts of dams, but they recommend “… the State should engage the federal government, regional congressional delegates, regional states, Tribes, and stakeholders in a process to work to restore thriving and abundant salmon and steelhead fisheries for Idaho and the region…”
Congressman Mike Simpson has provided us with a way to address the regional issues. If it is true, that Idahoans want salmon, then we and our elected representatives should support Simpson’s Salmon and Energy concept to assure that the Workgroup recommendations are successful.
Herbert Pollard, Boise
Respect
Maybe we need to forgive our senators for voting against impeaching Trump. Clearly, they were voting to save the Republican party, or what is left of it since being co-opted by Donald Trump. Trump had threatened to start his own party if he was impeached. Coming from him, this was no idle threat. Witness his turning against anyone he perceived to be thwarting his power, even Mike Pence.
Imagine the Republicans split into two camps: Trumpers and the Non-believers. In future elections at every level, there would be little chance of any candidate from the divided party prevailing over a Democratic opponent.
I would have had more respect for the 43 no-voting senators if they had been honest. However, our flawed two party system survives and will, God willing, improve.
Cynthia Betz, Nampa
Remember
On Nov. 9, 1923, Adolf Hitler led his storm-troopers in a failed attempt to overthrow the German government. For this, he was sentenced to the lightest allowable sentence — five years in a minimum-security prison. In cases of high treason, Weimar judges tended to show leniency towards right-wing defendants claiming to have acted out of sincere, patriotic motives.
Hitler was released after serving eight months, during which he dictated his book of grievances, the Nazi bible “Mein Kampf,” to fellow conspirator Rudolf Hess. The attempted Munich insurrection was a teaching moment. Within a decade, Hitler and his Nazi party managed lawfully to seize power. The rest, as they say, is history.
The failed “beer-hall” putsch of 1923 found a special place in the story of the Nazi movement; Nazi Germany celebrated Nov. 9 as the Reich Day of Mourning.
Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
—Winston Churchill, paraphrasing George Santayana
How shall Jan. 6 be remembered?
When truth is gone, nothing is stable, and no one is safe.
Gary Richardson, Boise
Pre-K
As a mother and teacher, I value and understand the importance of Early Childhood Education. I am disappointed that our legislature voted to undermine the Preschool Development Grant. Nearly $6M aimed at supporting Idaho’s families and preparing children for academic success has left communities devastated. Reading and writing are foundational skills that should be fostered while the brain is developing at its fastest rate. Quality pre-k boosts this.
The PDG is a necessary stepping stone for Idaho. The renewal grant will facilitate local early learning collaboratives guided by communities and implement a strategic plan for the state while providing resources for early literacy development.
High quality care and education has a lifelong, positive effect. We have a chance to begin that process and no longer be one of the four states that don’t support pre-k with state funds. This state-based, Idaho-centric approach is a collaborative solution to ensuring Idaho’s youngest learners are set up for success. I hope our legislature reconsiders approval. Is Idaho really going to be the last state to invest in pre-k?
Samantha Andreas, Boise
Children
A big thank you to Representatives P. Giddings, T. Nichols, G. DeMordaunt, and H. Scott for revealing the truth behind HB226 and how that money would have been used to advance a social justice agenda on Idaho children through the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IAEYC). The six-million-dollar federal grant would have been used to expand IAEYC and not for educational reasons.
IAEYC is affiliated with the National Association for Education of Young Children (NAEYC) which promotes a social justice curriculum that includes topics on racism, gender identity, white privilege, and teaching children to be activists. Parents hold the authority to teach their children values, not any preschool program.
Idahoans support the expansion of access to educational opportunities for families in need with children ages 0-5, but not for the purposes of indoctrination on social justice.
Our legislators are commended for their good work on defeating this bill and protecting Idaho parental rights, and our children.
Karen Schumacher, Nampa
Editor’s note: The nearly $6 million federal grant would have gone to the Office of the State Board of Education to support the development of early childhood care and education. The board would partner with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children to administer the funds based on a 2020 needs assessment. The Idaho AEYC does not teach children directly, and it is not governed by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho AEYC, told the Post Register the organization “does not dictate curriculum. We do not tell local collaboratives what to teach and what not to teach. We are not engaged in teaching children transgenderism or anything of the kind. We are fully transparent with all of the funding that we’ve ever received.”
Fact check
Governor Little likes to talk about how the Idaho state budget is so superior to other states. But Wallethub says that Idaho is far more dependent on federal funds (#26) than one of his favorite targets, California (#41). According to the Tax Foundation, the Idaho state government itself is more dependent than is California (#33 and #34, respectively). SmartAsset has Idaho as the #18 most dependent state while California is #38. There are many more sites that examine a state’s dependency on federal funds, and they all tell about the same story. Facts are so inconvenient.
Terry Rich, Boise
Moochers
A few facts for context on the states listed in Gov Little’s March 9, 2021, screed against “blue state bailouts”:
New York contributes $20 billion more in annual federal taxes than it receives in annual federal funding;
New Jersey contributes $10 billion more than it receives; and
Illinois contributes $4 billion more.
And Idaho? We’re classified a “moocher state.” We receive $7 billion more in annual federal funding than we pay in federal taxes. (Source: The Rockefeller Institute of Government’s “balance of payments” report for 2019, the latest available.) Idaho expanded Medicaid in 2020, which resulted in millions more in federal funding for the state not reflected in the statistics above.
Not such a good look for the Governor…telling only part of the story.
CJ Petrovsky, Boise
Insanity
If you are one of many upset with Republican legislative bills that have offered no homeowner property tax relief, no property tax equity reform, no sales tax relief on groceries, no gas price gouging protection, no future chance to vote on citizen ballot initiatives, no voice on medical marijuana, no funds for promised Medicaid expansion, no federal grants to help Pre kindergarten child development, no local say about school funding election dates, no final voice in naming new parks, schools and streets, and no voting response to your texts, emails, calls and personal testimony in Boise at hearings on power hungry Republican bills, remember who you voted for last November. If you voted for any of the 80% of legislative Republicans, you are the problem and the only future solution. Most businesses fire employees would fail to listen to the boss, but in Idaho politics, they are usually reelected two years later. To alter a famous Einstein quote...Insanity is voting for the same politicians, over and over again, and expecting a completely different result.
Steven Shake, Caldwell