Russian vodka
I have a question. Why is the liquor store pulling Russian vodka brands from the shelves? Those, I would assume, have already been bought and paid for. The Russian companies have already been paid and have their money. By pulling them the State will not be able to recoup the cost. Selling them now will not hurt Russia only the State. You may say it’s the principle, bush wah. You effect by not buying any more not by not selling what you already have bought and paid for.
Jim Price
Boise
Voter suppression
Voter suppression bills must fail. I am a 17-year-old student who is excited to soon have the opportunity to vote. HB692 and HB693 make voting unnecessarily difficult and are direct attacks on the already safe and secure democratic process of voting in Idaho. HB692 completely overhauls Idaho’s election process. If enacted, this bill will impose numerous bureaucratic hurdles that will make it difficult for poll workers, election judges, and county clerks to do their jobs and will crumple the upcoming May primaries. It is irresponsible to enact such a drastic piece of legislation within two months of a critically important election. Ballot drop boxes are an important and secure method of voting, yet HB693 aims to ban them. This bill will limit many citizens’ access to voting. It is a misguided attempt to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. If legislators are really concerned about the security of ballot drop boxes, then they might as well ban all public mailboxes too. Tell your legislators to reject House Bills 692 and 693.
Amaia Clayton
Eagle
‘Stop fearing books’
As a teacher, school counselor and citizen of Idaho. I am greatly concerned about what will happen if House Bill 666 is passed. One of the most important things we can give our children is a sense of belonging. It is important for a young person to see their life experience reflected back from the pages of a book. So many of us who are white and cis gender take this for granted. But can you imagine never seeing yourself reflected in a book? I can’t emphasize enough the importance of having a large and diverse library of books for ALL our children. We want our kids to read but why would a child want to read if they never saw their own experience reflected on those pages.
We all lose when we don’t have access to a diverse library. How will we begin to understand the experience of others if we don’t have books to tell their story. Let’s stop fearing books and instead celebrate their diversity and ours.
Kris Paulson
Boise
Sales tax increase a ‘tax shift’
Raising Idaho’s sales tax to 7.95% to finance property tax relief for homeowners clearly would be a tax shift, no matter what sponsors of House Bill 741 are saying. As usual, the biggest individual hit will be to Idahoans in the lower income brackets, who do not own their homes and who do spend most of their income on food, rent, and necessities like toilet paper. To continue to tax food at nearly 8 % and offer a rebate only to taxpayers who file an application and only after they have paid the food surcharge throughout the previous year is not reasonable.
Before raising its sales tax yet again, Idaho must honor working people by raising the minimum wage, exempting groceries from sales tax, and putting actual money into the Housing Trust Fund. Our state senators and representatives need to hear from us all.
Darcy James
Boise
Aid education
It is with much dismay and surprise that I have come to realize that Putin is not going to react to the Idaho House of Representatives’ demand to retreat from Ukraine!! The nerve of that guy!! I thought when he got the message from our Idaho representatives he would have immediately withdrawn his troops back to Russia. Also the House is under the impression that being the bottom of all the states with regard to education is a good thing, after all the foundation of all structures is a strong base. Perhaps someone from our education board could explain to them, nicely, that is not true. Get back to what you were elected to do, taking care of the health of this state by aiding education.
Keith Briggs
Nampa
‘Crisis in public education’
Here’s an idea that could help us solve the crisis in public education. Like the return to the age-old practice of apprenticeship that’s been happening in some trades, how about a revival of the career of governess? Families with a large home, or a tiny house out back, might provide room and board plus a salary to a wise, knowledgeable young (or older) woman, who would educate their children at home and about town. This would greatly help the willing woman, and let the kids avoid the moral, social, and intellectual quicksand in the public schools. The state could possibly even subsidize such a program and colleges offer courses. The kids should certainly be allowed to join schools’ sports teams, bands, competitions, which the governess would transport them to. The plentiful home-education materials and whole curriculums on the market today, plus the many home-schoolers’ co-ops, would make her job totally feasible. (When the lady finally got married and moved out, she might get her contract renegotiated and keep working until her governess job was done.)
Marcia Yiapan
Nampa
‘Vigilante justice’ in legislature
Vigilante justice is alive and well in the Idaho legislature! SB1309 (which I call the Brood Mare bill) is a horrible intrusion into a citizen’s life. It’s designed to eliminate the ability for a woman to make one of the most personal decisions imaginable, and force her to take a pregnancy to term regardless of her circumstances. H666 and H675 are blatant attacks on parental rights. Apparently the legislature knows more about what materials a child should be exposed to than the parents, not to mention that librarians would have to decide what someone else’s child can read. H675 removes a parent’s ability to support their child in one of the most personal and emotional situations they can face with their child, gender-affirming treatment. Regardless of how readers feel about any of these three issues personally, just recognize that they are complete government overreach and intrusion, and something you really care about may be next.
Mary Lockhart
Boise
‘Turning Idaho into Florida’
Recently there was discussion about encouraging Independent voters to change their voter registration to Republican to vote in the closed Republican Primary, in an effort to save the Republican party from itself.
A few weeks after that a poll was done in Idaho regarding measures to protect against the pandemic. Half of voting age Idahoans were anti-mask and anti-vax, totally buying in to the Trump, GOP, Fox News, Idaho Freedom Foundation, MAGA, QAnon and Russian disinformation and anti-science campaigns about Covid.
So not much chance of saving the party, either in the Primary or in November.
Meanwhile, the people they have elected, from school boards to city councils and county commissions to the Legislature and other positions, are turning Idaho into the Florida or Texas of the Northwest.
Dallas Chase
Boise
Librarian bill
Will Idaho Librarians be arrested if they allow a child to borrow the Bible? Plenty of blood and sex in there.
Jack Pitt
Boise