Fact check
I recently renewed my subscription after a short lapse and was happy to do so.
However, the most significant, informed and reasoned material I found in Sunday’s paper — outside of local events — were the letters to the editor. Some letters were extreme but others were restrained and logical. Much more so that the articles in the newspaper. Thanks to those who took the time to look at the facts and write letters to the editor that gave the facts and showed how either uninformed, misinformed, unknowledgeable or partial the newspaper was in presenting certain front page news earlier in the week.
Mark Bell, Nampa
Resign
Senators Risch and Crapo,
Please consider these few phrases:
To be led by a coward… is to be controlled by all that the coward fears
To be led by a fool… is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool
To be led by a thief… is to offer up your most precious treasures to be stolen
To be led by a liar…is to ask to be lied to
Sound familiar?
True leadership requires backbone and courage.
Your decisions not to impeach Donald Trump revealed the fear you have of those who frighten you most. Sadly it isn’t the rioters who went looking to assassinate members of Congress.
Delaying the trial and then turning the delay into the reason you refused to convict only served to rubber stamp the attack on our Capitol and Democracy.
“Lack of Constitutional jurisdiction” is not a decided matter, but now the Senate has produced a precedent which opens the door to future Presidential crimes which cannot be impeached in a timely manner.
Please consider resigning immediately.
Kim Blough, Nampa
Outdone
The Idaho legislature is in session, and many an Idaho village is missing its idiot! I never believed this was deserved, until this legislative session. This legislature has outdone itself.
Trying to make our constitutional initiative right virtually impossible.
Refusing 6 million dollars for critical early childhood education.
Paying a legislative slush fund to pay lawyers because they don’t care for the attorney general’s correct opinions.
Trying to make all businesses accept cash, without realizing that for many businesses that is not possible.
Allowing school boards to pick teachers that are untrained. As if they don’t understand that being 51st in education funding is the root cause of teacher shortage.
Cutting the BSU budget because that university embraces diversity. How sad!
Having a house majority leader who tries to make voting tougher, because according to him “voting should not be easy”
Having a house speaker who goes to the legislative compensation committee and asks them to extend the legislative retirement carveout for a whole new legislative generation.
Education, infrastructure, and property taxes not important!
Jim Haddock, Meridian