Gun laws
Idaho’s Republican Congressional delegation has largely been silent on suggesting solutions to the problem of mass murders in this country, following the recent senseless massacre of elementary school children in Texas. Senator Risch hasn’t even mustered a public thought or prayer. Actually, this is a fitting non-reaction to the decade of inaction by Republicans since the 2012 mass murder of school children in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Pathetic.
Rep. Fulcher sees the problem as our culture, but not our gun laws. Relying only on culture change is like treating a disease with the slowest-acting medication possible. If our culture desensitizes children to violence, why would we make it easy for those same children to buy an assault rifle on their 18th birthday?
We cannot tolerate compromise, but we tolerate instead the mass murder of school children, shoppers, worshippers and concert-goers? That’s the mental illness!
We’ve seen where doing nothing leads. Enough. Elect politicians who will try to solve this problem. There isn’t one Republican representing us who is serious about doing that, so don’t re-elect them.
Russ Comstock
Boise
‘Right to Life’
We have grown accustomed to the carnage of our school children to the point of numbness.
Mature and sensible Idahoans of all political persuasions know that we cannot continue accepting the vision of twitching bodies and headless children lying on classroom floors next to their bullet-ridden and bloody teacher.
Many Idahoan citizens adhere to the value of “Right to Life.” The use of military-style assault rifles filled with body-destroying ammunition is a right to life issue too, as much as abortion ever was.
When I am elected Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction I will raise my voice to advocate for a ban on youth under 21 purchasing assault weapons or ammunition for such weapons.
I chose 21 because the brain is still forming until then, especially in young men. Indeed, most of the mass shooters have been males with immature brains.
Surely we can protect our school children and their right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” by adopting a “School Children’s Right to Life” law, both in Idaho and nationally.
Terry L. Gilbert
Boise
Idaho Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction
Importance of 2nd Amendment
It’s time for this reminder again of how important the 2nd Amendment and gun control are.
This is more than carrying concealed. This is why I am a life member of the NRA and oppose most new anti-gun laws but not better background checks.
Years ago while in Walter Reed Army Hospital for 1 year after the Gulf War I read everything about WW1, WW2, and Korea in the library. One thing that really stuck out and convinced me was that the 2nd amendment and the Individual Right to bear arm was so important. This is also a good argument about not banning semi-automatic rifles. Admiral Yamamoto was asked, “Why didn’t he invade the United States?” His answer was simple: “Because there would be a gun behind every blade of grass.”
Most of the other countries in Europe didn’t have this right and Germany made short work of them in their Conquest of Europe. During the recent debate about guns, you never hear the good stuff like this.
Thomas Norris
Meridian
‘They will do nothing’
Idaho Republicans are very, very sorry so many kids got murdered in Uvalde last week. They were very, very sorry 10 years ago when another group of kids was murdered at Sandy Hook. And they will be very, very sorry when the next destruction of young lives occurs. But they will do nothing. They will do nothing because they might lose their job. Nothing in the world is more important to them than holding on to their job.
What trash!
Jack Pitt
Boise
‘What can we do?’
“What can we do?” we ask ourselves, while we mourn the latest 31 victims of gun violence. We know what doesn’t work: 1. Doing nothing. 2. Thoughts and prayers. 3. Good guys with guns. (The Boston shooter was confronted by a trained, armed Security Guard, and 19 Armed Uvalde police officers in the hallway). 4. Enhanced Security measures. (Uvalde had a security plan, training and Security Officers). 5. More lenient gun laws (TX).
In 2019, Gun violence killed 3.96 per 100,000 people in the US, the rate in the UK was 0.04. Globally, 31 countries have lower rates than the US. How have others managed this? By implementing common sense gun practices. Let’s try what has worked elsewhere. Background checks for every purchase, weapon storage/registration rules, red flag laws, restrictions on ammunition types has worked. The House has passed legislation to curb gun violence; Senate Republicans won’t even discuss it.
What YOU can do is VOTE. Vote for candidates willing to work toward finding solutions to curb gun violence.
Penny Neely
Caldwell