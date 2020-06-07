Choices
Hi Mom.
I hope you are doing well today.
I love you and Dad more than you know.
I don’t normally interfere with your political choices. You have your reasons for voting the way you do.
But I’m asking you — begging you— for the sake of your grandchildren and their children— to not cast a vote for Donald Trump in November.
I have my reasons for opposing the president, and I could go on and on. I will absolutely give you those reasons, but be prepared to read for a half-hour or more.
As a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran, as a father, as an educated member of American society who holds s bachelor’s degree in journalism ( Trump’s “enemy of the people,” ) and as your son, I plead with you and Dad to not vote for this narcissistic, self-serving abomination of a man. The events of late have caused me to reflect on my legacy and the future for my children.
Regardless of what you decide, I will always love you. But please consider my request. Your choice will affect me, your children and great-grandchildren.
Michael McAuliffe, Boise
Moral crisis
I’m hurt today. George Floyd lies dead in the streets, yet another victim of police brutality. My heart is heavy for not only George Floyd’s family, but also the families of Ahmaud Arburey, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Breonna Taylor, and far too many others. All American citizens, slain by those sworn to “protect and serve” them.As a white man from Idaho, I know I will never understand the plight of African-Americans. I will never experience police brutality, racism, and disenfranchisement due to the color of my skin. It becomes difficult for me to write about these issues because I do not truly understand first-hand what is happening. But I do understand one thing loud and clear; Racism and Police Brutality exists in America. It is no longer the time to stay neutral. It is no longer the time to stay quiet and hope it works out for the best. It is time to speak out. As Americans, each and every one of us has a DUTY to stand and protect the civil liberties of our fellow citizens. Regardless of race, sexuality, gender, age, or political affiliation, we must act. We do not all need to be Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, or Rosa Parks, but we need to do what Americans have done in the past: we need to use our voice to uphold the principles upon which this country was built. If we do not fight for our fellow citizens today, freedom and liberty will not prevail tomorrow.
I agree with Dantes, that the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in a period of moral crisis maintain their neutrality. There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal.-Martin Luther King Jr.
Logan Buckley, Caldwell
The end
The media refuses to talk about all the businesses that were burned and looted and owned by minorities or innocent people killed whose families mourn and one girl lost her sister because she was shot and killed by a protester. The media, Hollywood and politicians have incited and fan the flames of violence but they don't care because they live in their ivory towers and have their wealth and they need to be held accountable for their actions. I know China or Russia would not have tolerated it nor Putin because he would have arrested the media, politicians and Hollywood if they had incited a riot. The media, politicians and Hollywood have become rabid dogs who prey on the weak and innocent and they created the swamp but I doubt they print my letter because the truth is the media, politicians and Hollywood have sold out and let businesses burn to the ground and created anarchy and a coup to bring down down America and destroy it. RT news has exposed the American media and politicians as fake but also Putin has exposed these people for what they are and that is cowards. Who will help those who have lost businesses or help those who lost love ones or the stuff that was looted and the communities that have lost jobs because I understand protest but America has become the killing fields. America is in a war zone and a battlefield with casualties rising yet Venezuela warned us of what was to come and that is socialism but Nikita KHRUSHCHEV said" that America will destroy it self within " and " all that is necessary for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing" and like Rome America is crumbling. The end seems to be near.
John Landers, Wilder
Hoax
Dear Joyce Harrison, Susan Fillman, and Jean Weingartner I wish I could say that I appreciate your concern for my health, but you're far too narcissistic individuals to understand my lack of appreciation. If you all choose to perpetuate this hoax called COVID, and allow tyrannical governments, politicians, and "experts" to rule your lives, good for you. You should be made aware though, that I and millions of other, non gullible folks, see you all as threats to our freedoms and Constitution. You're not trying to keep me healthy, if you were, you would stay home locked up and keep out of the public. Your masks do absolutely NOTHING for you, nor I, except show that you are supportive of those who dictate what you can and cannot do with your life and personal decisions. Writing a political statement about why Tommy Boy is your man, is not only a grotesque opportunity to pump up that Liberal twit, but it is a sick opportunity to exploit the weak minded. Don't worry about me, my family or anyone else. All of you, and your mask wearing lemmings had better start worrying about how the general public views you. Remember this important lesson that life should have taught you. After the Nazi's were driven from European countries, all those snitches, followers, and narcissists who tried to buddy up with the Nazis and turn in their fellow neighbors, for an extra loaf of bread, were taken from their homes and put down like the treasonous dogs they were. Now, stay in your homes, don't accept another treasonous penny from Big Brother, and rot with your mentally ill thoughts.
Steve Zinser, Star
Conspiracies
RESONSE TO RANDY STAPILUS: QAnon
Randy wrote:
“Wild conspiracy theory…”
“In the black hole of conspiracy in which ‘Q’ has plunged it followers…”
“New religion”
“Tin foil hat country…”
Does Randy Stapilus believe there are conspiracies against America and certain individuals, or not? If he does not believe in the orchestrated attack on Pres. Trump the past four years, he’s only watching CNN or MSNBC for news and should broaden his news sources.
Does he really not believe China and Russia conspire against America on several fronts?
There are designed actions (conspiracies) both large and small. The most serious among them, are those who have no good on their minds regarding America and what America stands for.
There are those elected officials in Washington DC backed by big money, who vowed to uphold our Constitution and Bill of Right, yet they press to change our form of government to what? Socialism. And, Socialism was, in its early stages, designed to lead the people to Communism.
Fact is, the only way Socialism/Communism can take hold in a country, is through CONSPIRACY. This is why it has been termed “creeping Socialism.”
To fail to see these serious threats to our freest of all free countries--to turn it into a Socialistic government, are simply not looking or not caring. I hope not the latter.
We have enough examples in the world presently, to see the harm Socialism is to our God-given freedoms. Look at what’s happening in Hong Kong right now.
We all have reason to be more informed, and to do that, we need to be more willing to broaden our news sources.
Garth Smith, Meridian
Challenges
Within the many challenges this Covid-19 Pandemic has presented I have found my levels of attention to life matters have varied widely. Within the first month of practicing “shelter in place” and being home more I happened to catch the early stages of an interview with Timothy Snyder. The opening statements and questions immediately caught my attention.
Snyder is an American historian specializing in Central and Eastern Europe, and the Holocaust. He is a Professor of History at Yale University and has authored numerous books. The particular interview centered on a book published in 2017 - “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century”.
This small in format publication is a quick read. Written in such a strikingly concise, essential way, it quickly posed to me a conceivable template for personal living. With contemplation, it now serves as a reminder that I might not want to take being a citizen of these United States of America for granted. It proposes for me that life may not move along like it has in the past; that I might not walk my path the way I have before.
I can be more aware of how I place myself in this world. The manner in which I step makes a distinct impression. My actions can either build upon or weaken the foundation on which this “Grand Experiment” has been built.
Below are a few titles of the 20 short chapters that grabbed immediate attention:
• Take responsibility for the face of the world.
• Remember professional ethics.
• Be kind to our language.
• Believe in truth.
• Make eye contact and small talk.
• Contribute to good causes.
• Be calm when the unthinkable arrives.
I encourage readers to access a copy and see what where one’s attention is led.
Sally Casler, Boise