IDEOLOGUES THREATEN ECONOMY
Idahoans should be outraged that all our congressional representatives voted against a very reasoned and bipartisan debt bill.
Idahoans need pragmatic leadership in Washington not ideologues like our congressionals have demonstrated to be with their extremist anti-American votes. By voting no they demonstrated their willingness to thrust America into a certain economic Armageddon as forecasted by leading economists and scholars.
Had a few other extremists followed our congressionals’ position a catastrophic recession and global financial collapse was inevitable. American’s fragile economy, our jobs, and our 401k accounts would have been decimated had their extreme position prevailed. Their vote says that they favor the same tired partisan brinkmanship games rather than supporting pragmatic action to prevent certain economic annihilation.
Where’s the common sense? It’s time for change. Next election we need to flush these tired and extreme ideologues down the toilet.
John Ingalls
Coeur d'Alene
ACTUALLY, REPUBLICAN VALUES PREVAILED
Re: Idaho Democratic Party values prevailed at the ballot box." My feeling is that you finally understand that common sense plays a big roll in the Republican parties thought and voting process. The values voted for here were 100 percent what the Republican party support.
Im sure many Democrats feel all republicans are to the far right. I know that’s incorrect and base the voting on this article I am correct.
The library issue was to radicle. The principle it was based on I understand but myself and most Republicans felt closing libraries was to far right.
I feel the Republican Party has always stood for what is for the best of the people. Your article shows that maybe Democrats should take a look at the values and common sense approach of the Republican Party and the values this Nation was built on.
Jim Barker
Eagle
SAFETY OF GENDER TREATMENTS NOT PROVEN
Re: Oct. 6, 2022, By CHAD TERHUNE, ROBIN RESPAUT, and MICHELLE CONLIN of Reuters News. ”Families that go the medical route venture onto uncertain ground, where science has yet to catch up with practice. Puberty blockers and sex hormones do not have U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for children’s gender care. No clinical trials have established their safety for such off-label use. The drugs’ long-term effects on fertility and sexual function remain unclear. And in 2016, the FDA ordered makers of puberty blockers to add a warning about psychiatric problems to the drugs’ label after the agency received several reports of suicidal thoughts in children who were taking them.
More broadly, no large-scale studies have tracked people who received gender-related medical care as children to determine how many remained satisfied with their treatment as they aged and how many eventually regretted transitioning. World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) notes the scarcity of research supporting the long-term effectiveness of medical treatment for adolescents with gender dysphoria.”
James Graham
McCall