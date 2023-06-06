Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


IDEOLOGUES THREATEN ECONOMY

Idahoans should be outraged that all our congressional representatives voted against a very reasoned and bipartisan debt bill.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments