Within
Open letter to Ada Commissioners Beck, Davidson & Kenyon: Please give consideration to promotion from within as you fill the position of sheriff. It is such a morale killer to a staff when politicians reject strong, qualified internal candidates. Instead, politicians feeling the need to uncover finalists (read: personal political favorites) in locales such as Austin, Texas and Portland, Oregon, make their permanent mark sending a signal to every other officer in the ranks (read: you’re not valued).
That said, should you feel the need to be in lockstep with the city of Boise, I have always enjoyed my travels to Cal Bear and Athletics games. So, Berkeley and Oakland would be two places I’d recommend to find our next county sheriff. Gotta keep it in the West, right?
Kevin Warnock, Boise
Sad
I know, Senator Crapo, and all other trumplicans, that buying into Trump’s Big Lies (yes, plural) and seeing that the radical Marjorie Taylor Greene became the face of what used to be the Grand Old Party was not quite satisfying enough. So, Senator Crapo, you, along with other trumplican Senators, gave the mother of officer Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of the January 6th Trump-inspired insurrection on our Democratic Republic, “a slap in the face” (as she said) by not having the moral fortitude to vote in favor of the bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. You trumplicans have demonstrated that your fear of Trump is so paralyzing that you dare not make any move toward national unity; National disunity is, of course, okay! Sad, so sad.
David Crowder, Nampa
Rent
Boise’s rents didn’t just “go up” 30.8% in the last year (Idaho Press, June 2), they were raised 30.8% in the last year. I doubt that the mortgage payments on rentals went up 30.8%, so I think landlords just saw an opportunity to cash-in. You might call that greed. Priced-out renters bear the brunt while the societal cost is borne by all of us.
James Runsvold, Caldwell
Failed
OK! The 2021 Republican Legislature gets a Grade of “F Minus”. They FAILED completely on “Property Tax Relief”. AND Governor Little gets “D Minus” for NOT using His “VETO Pen” enough. There were at least three items Governor Little should have VETOED: The Bill that Killed the Citizen’s Initiative Process, Limiting the Governor’s Emergency Powers, Child Indoctrination (?) { OR Anti-Education rejecting Federal Dollars}.
The Republicans fought ALL the Wrong battles, jousting with windmills of problems that did not exist. Was there ANY REAL Property Tax Relief? Did They give Fixed Income Seniors a Home Owners Exemption that is INDEXED to increasing “Property Values”?? NO! Oh, we all got an additional $25,000. I just got My Property Assessment, in one Year it went up $85,000. OOOPS I’m only $60,000 upside DOWN!
Republicans completely KILLED the wrong target by pushing Bill 389 through. They took AIM at Police and Fire Department’s ability to protect the populace by hobbling normal funding resources. One Fire Department will loose the funding to support one additional Firefighter position this budget
Buzz Beauchamp, Caldwell