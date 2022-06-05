‘This is your mess’
Hey gun lovers! This is on you. You are the ones who want any whacko out there to be able to buy any kind of gun, any time he wants. This is your mess. Find a way to fix it. Now!
Linda Herman
Meridian
‘Sensible gun laws’
I am devastated by the two recent shootings in the news. People in this country should be able to go shopping, and kids should be able to attend school, without fear of being shot. I am sick of hearing our Idaho Congressmen state their A+ ratings with the NRA, and express how they support the right to life! I would be impressed if they received an A+ rating from groups life Everytown USA, Mom’s Demand Action, and other organizations trying to pass sensible gun laws in our nation. We need background checks and education for every gun owner. We need to enforce Red Flag laws, nation wide, to keep guns out of the hands of individuals with a history of violence, or severe mental illness. We need to make sure that safe storage is in place. There are too many accidental shootings and suicides in our nation, due to easy access to guns. I am not pushing to take guns away from responsible, educated citizens. Obviously the way things are now isn’t working.
Michal Voloshen
Boise
National gun reforms
We elected Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Rep. Fulcher to take care of us. We trusted them to make decisions for our benefit. How can we now trust them when they ignore the tragedies around them?
Children are dying while my elected officials debate about mental health and background checks and never actually get anything done.
Have Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Rep. Fulcher forgotten about the shooting at the Boise mall in October? Did it affect them at all that it happened here? Because it sure affected me! I avoid going to the mall now. I’m not even in school anymore and I’m terrified.
Domestic terrorists have proven that they are here in Idaho.
The only solution is gun reform and any other proposal that says the death of children is an unacceptable loss.
I urge Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Rep. Fulcher to pass gun reforms on a national level and work with their colleagues to save lives.
Would the children in their lives be an acceptable loss?
Sarah Sailors
Meridian
Uvalde shooting
In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, I feel nothing but pain. I am a junior in high school. I am 17. Nineteen elementary schoolers and two teachers lost their lives on May 24. Elementary schoolers who are young, just starting life, and never made it to where I am. And all I can think about is the adults who refuse to listen. The adults who preach “thoughts & prayers” after every shooting, then turn their head the other way until the next one comes, then again preach “thoughts & prayers.” It is past time for action to be taken. It is past time for our legislators to prove that they care about the lives of our kids. As we approach the election this November, I ask all Idahoans to vote for candidates who care about our kids. Candidates who will actively work to stop tragedies like this from continuing to happen. Candidates who understand the importance of gun safety legislation. Vote on behalf of the 19 dead ten-year-olds who will never get to vote.
Amaia Clayton
Eagle
Senate Republicans and the NRA
In his 1991 book author P.J. O’Rourke described what he called a “Parliament of Whores” to examine, with some humor, how elected officials and non-elected bureaucrats corrupt our political systems. The US Senate Republicans are now that “Parliament of Whores” and their pimp is the NRA.
The Republican senate, under Mitch McConnell, will not even allow debate on any bill which might impose meaningful background checks for someone wanting to get an arsenal of weapons solely designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible — even a person who is mentally unstable. In doing so, they turn their back on the vast majority of Americans who want tighter gun controls and meaningful background checks.
Republican senators, how many innocent people and school children must be murdered before you decide to regain some sense of morality and a backbone and quite prostituting yourself just to get votes, or is that simply part of the cost of getting campaign support?
Consider fulfilling your promises to work in the best interest of the country.
Roy Miller
Pocatello
‘Political courage’
It is hard for me to imagine the pain of the families who have lost loved ones in the last two mass shootings in this country. When will something meaningful be done to address this situation that keeps repeating itself. I cannot understand why people can tolerate children and innocent civilians being murdered. How can people continue to say we can’t do anything about this because of the 2nd amendment. It is disgusting. We need a drivers license to drive. At a bare minimum we need background checks and to keep assault weapons out of the hands of civilians. This epidemic can’t be blamed on mental health alone. It is a sad situation and I don’t see a way out of it unless Republicans step up and get some political courage.
Daniel Appel
Boise
‘Do something’
Open letter to Senators Crapo and Risch: Thoughts and prayers are clearly not sufficient to protect innocent citizens from mass gun violence – the most recent victims being elementary school children in Texas. Children. While 19 armed police officers huddled outside their classrooms. Clearly, the “good guy with a gun” solution is not the answer. There have been 110 school shootings in the United States. At what point are we going to say ENOUGH? We have plenty of regulations for individuals driving cars in the United States; why are there not similar regulations for owning and using guns? Uniform licensing and registration of all guns; requirement to take and pass a test prior to getting a license; requirement to carry liability and property damage insurance related to gun use; loss of the gun for misuse or misconduct. And, since mental health is clearly a concern in cases of gun violence, meaningful red flag laws that will keep guns out of the hands of at least some individuals who intend to do harm. Please. Do something.
Valerie Ruxton
Eagle
Cloud seeding
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a study, the cause of more Attached, frequent hurricanes in the North Atlantic. It is due to solar heating of the ocean because the aerosol particles have been removed from the air. NOAA also informed me they are not considering injecting particles into the Troposphere to cool the ocean and prevent the hurricanes. Apparently, they are sticking with global warming when obviously we can control the weather by injecting microparticles similar to volcanic ash by cloud seeding, into the Stratosphere and troposphere we could manage global warming without changing our lifestyle. CO2 is actually good for plant growth, but the chemically polluted carcinogens and smoke from the Asian factories remain to be curtailed. The measures to clean the air of aerosols and prevent the use of carbon fuels is apparently the problem not the answer.
Ronald Harriman
Nampa