Solutions
Idaho has officially moved into Stage 2 of the “Idaho Rebounds” plan. Bars reopening was moved from stage 4 to stage 3, 95% of businesses being able to reopen in some capacity, and easing of restrictions on travel were all a part of the updates provided by the governor. However, prior to the press conference Lt. Governor Janice McCeachin felt it prudent to publish an Op-Ed criticizing the Governor and her own party's response to the COVID-19 virus.
And where was this voice when planning began? The time for productive discourse was weeks ago, when Governor Little first issued his stay-at-home order on March 25th. Little based his actions on the information at the time and Idaho began the process of planning the next steps. The Governor’s actions helped Idaho smash the curve, prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed, and bought us time to gather more data and attempt to better understand this virus.
But does the Lt. Gov celebrate our accomplishments and begin the open discussion necessary to the success of Idaho’s future? No. Instead McGeachin opted for partisan language seemingly meant to make Republicans choose sides at a time when a unified message is what many people need. Favoring the headline over practical solutions that will work for all of Idahoans, McGeachin’s “reopen now” with no alternative unnecessarily contradicts Governor Little’s four-stage plan to reopen and further polarizes an issue at the forefront of every Idahoan’s mind. We all want to establish and get back to some sense of normal as soon as feasibly possible. So Lt Governor McGeachin let’s set aside the clickbait and work together to come up with solutions that will work for both Main Street and the subdivisions.
Michael Bongiovano, Boise
Not so prosperous
IDAHO REBOUNDS: OUR PATH TO PROSPERITY burst upon the scene in early May providing much hope. The Nampa Rainbow Recovery Club closed in early March and with that our income. Our expenses continued. We are a 501(c)(3) Non-profit clean and sober social club that also host over a dozen twelve step meetings per week. Idaho Rebound Cash Grants for Small business appeared to be our salvation and we applied. We qualified on every item except for the fact that we operate on volunteers. No employees, no money. And now it is time for sole proprietors. No owner, no money. It would seem that Idaho’s path to prosperity is not so prosperous.
Scott Watkins, Nampa
Hoax
Dear Joyce Harrison, Susan Fillman, and Jean Weingartner I wish I could say that I appreciate your concern for my health, but you're far too narcissistic individuals to understand my lack of appreciation. If you all choose to perpetuate this hoax called COVID, and allow tyrannical governments, politicians, and "experts" to rule your lives, good for you. You should be made aware though, that I and millions of other, non gullible folks, see you all as threats to our freedoms and Constitution. You're not trying to keep me healthy, if you were, you would stay home locked up and keep out of the public. Your masks do absolutely NOTHING for you, nor I, except show that you are supportive of those who dictate what you can and cannot do with your life and personal decisions. Writing a political statement about why Tommy Boy is your man, is not only a grotesque opportunity to pump up that Liberal twit, but it is a sick opportunity to exploit the weak minded. Don't worry about me, my family or anyone else. All of you, and your mask wearing lemmings had better start worrying about how the general public views you. Remember this important lesson that life should have taught you. After the Nazi's were driven from European countries, all those snitches, followers, and narcissists who tried to buddy up with the Nazis and turn in their fellow neighbors, for an extra loaf of bread, were taken from their homes and put down like the treasonous dogs they were. Now, stay in your homes, don't accept another treasonous penny from Big Brother, and rot with your mentally ill thoughts.
Steve Zinser, Star
Conspiracies
RESONSE TO RANDY STAPILUS: QAnon
Randy wrote:
“Wild conspiracy theory…”
“In the black hole of conspiracy in which ‘Q’ has plunged it followers…”
“New religion”
“Tin foil hat country…”
Does Randy Stapilus believe there are conspiracies against America and certain individuals, or not? If he does not believe in the orchestrated attack on Pres. Trump the past four years, he’s only watching CNN or MSNBC for news and should broaden his news sources.
Does he really not believe China and Russia conspire against America on several fronts?
There are designed actions (conspiracies) both large and small. The most serious among them, are those who have no good on their minds regarding America and what America stands for.
There are those elected officials in Washington DC backed by big money, who vowed to uphold our Constitution and Bill of Right, yet they press to change our form of government to what? Socialism. And, Socialism was, in its early stages, designed to lead the people to Communism.
Fact is, the only way Socialism/Communism can take hold in a country, is through CONSPIRACY. This is why it has been termed “creeping Socialism.”
To fail to see these serious threats to our freest of all free countries--to turn it into a Socialistic government, are simply not looking or not caring. I hope not the latter.
We have enough examples in the world presently, to see the harm Socialism is to our God-given freedoms. Look at what’s happening in Hong Kong right now.
We all have reason to be more informed, and to do that, we need to be more willing to broaden our news sources.
Garth Smith, Meridian
Weak
The current occupant of the Oval Office refuses to don a mask for fear it will make him look weak. No, Cadet Trump, wearing a mask does not make you look weak. Bone spurs make you look weak.
John Eichmann, Boise