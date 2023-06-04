Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

PLANNED PARENTHOOD HELPS PREVENT ABORTIONS

If you want to prevent abortions, please support Planned Parenthood. Although I have no proof I firmly believe this organization has prevented more abortions than any of the current anti-abortions laws recently passed through its education, healthcare and contraceptive programs.

