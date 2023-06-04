PLANNED PARENTHOOD HELPS PREVENT ABORTIONS
If you want to prevent abortions, please support Planned Parenthood. Although I have no proof I firmly believe this organization has prevented more abortions than any of the current anti-abortions laws recently passed through its education, healthcare and contraceptive programs.
Penny Neely
Caldwell
DEBT CEILING TOO IMPORTANT TO BE TREATED LIKE A GAME
Dear Congressmen Fulcher and Simpson: We have embarked on the biggest game of ‘chicken’ I have ever seen. By the time this gets published you may have run out of time to actually pass a bill to approve raising the national debt limit. I just read that a national credit rating agency will lower our credit rating to that of a South American country if we pass into default. And to what end or purpose; to prove that you voted twice to raise the debt limit while Trump was President and that you just can’t do that while Biden is in that office? Having NEVER defaulted on our debt, the real problem will be knowing when that will occur. So this game of chicken may NOT end well thanks to your miscalculation or with your insistence that party trumps COUNTRY! Please vote to raise the debt ceiling before a debt crisis turns into a financial DEPRESSION crisis.
Frank Mattern
Boise
IF YOU WANT TO BE IN IDAHO, MOVE TO IDAHO
Idaho elected officials continue to entertain outright foolish ideas such as “The Greater Idaho”. Republicans living in border states don’t like their states political views so they want to become part of Idaho, but don’t want to move here. So our officials are entertaining the idea of annexing portions of another state into Idaho? I believe todays GOP is all about getting attention. Idaho's GOP don’t seem to care about fixing problems or even proposing solutions, it seems to be how far they can push the envelope to stay in power.
In the next few years something will break that can’t be fixed in Idaho. Instead of wasting time telling their constituents they’re going to steal part of Oregon and California, they should work on issues that actually pertain to Idaho. However, if they have nothing productive to do and believe they have the power to acquire land that does not belong to Idaho, I recommend we take the Big Island of Hawaii as well.
Daniel Romero
Nampa
LABRADOR ISN'T THE AGGRESSIVE ONE
Interesting article about A.G. Labrador in the Wednesday paper. I wonder who is really being aggressive?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
It’s aggressive to drop charges on a mother two years after she was arrested for standing by some slides in a public space? Or is it aggressive to pursue her for two years and smear her name over and over while trying to create a permanent criminal record for her?
Defending an Idaho family’s property rights followed by a 9-0 Supreme Court smack down of the federal governments abuse of that family is aggressive? Goodness, I’m really glad whoever Labrador blew out in the election isn’t running the show. What was his name??
Ex staffers who were loyal to the previous attorney general criticizing the current one is somehow evidence of him abusing his office? You know somebody is doing something right when the liberal local news media and the people who were in power are throwing a hissy fit when they aren’t getting their way. Keep it up Labrador.
Allan Oney
Meridian
WRITER'S 'WHAT-IFS' NOT CONVINCING
Devon Van Essen’s letter reflects an all-too-common erroneous mindset over the inaptly named “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Her offered text descended into a litany of dramatic, non-existent what-if’s, ending with mentioning “critical race theory” as if doesn’t exist. Yes, “…doth protest too much”.
Van Essen needs to be corrected: it is indeed her and her like-minded individuals that are re-writing history by destroying statues and renaming buildings are just two examples. “The lady doth protest too much, me thinks”
Betty Arenson
Nampa
TRANSMISSION LINES NEEDED FOR CLIMATE EFFORTS
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which allocated $386 billion for clean energy, is a major breakthrough in the struggle against climate change. It can decrease our carbon emissions 40% by 2030, putting us within range of our targeted 50-52% emissions reduction by then. But unless we speed up the permitting process for transmission lines to convey the clean energy, we’ll realize only about 20% of the projected reduction. It now takes 4.3 years on average to authorize a new powerline. As the demand for clean energy escalates, proposed projects such as solar and wind farms are piling up, held back by the snail-paced permitting process. Congress is working across party lines on this. However, some of the suggested permit reform bills include measures that also expedite fossil fuel projects. Our input is needed to ensure that any permitting reform package doesn’t compromise the IRA’s full potential for reducing carbon emissions. Call your members of Congress at 202-225-3121 and urge them to continue the bipartisan discussion on transmission permit reform while prioritizing clean energy infrastructure.
William Engels
Pullman, Washington