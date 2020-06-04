Go
An open letter to POTUS Donald J. Trump. Borrowing from the words of Oliver Cromwell in 1653:
“You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing! Depart, I say, and let us have done with you! In the name of God, go!”
Larry Armstrong, Boise
Voting by mail
What more proof does Idaho need that voting by mail really works especially without voter fraud?
More than 370,000 Idahoans, or about 42% of registered voters, have requested ballots to vote in the primary election, which, if returned by the June 2 2020 deadline , would result in record turnout in a primary election.
Each ballot is specifically noted for each eligible voter.
Voting by mail is very convenient due to the fact that Official ballots can be studied at home without the restrictions of making polling place’s times and locations especially with those with work, school, or other obligations. The completed ballots could then be mailed or dropped off at designated locations so that they could be counted in time for the elections.
Voting by mail is now being used in Washington, Oregon and Utah with much success. Why not Idaho?
John Paige, Pocatello
Heroes
I’m writing today because I’m impressed that we have such wonderful Heroes. I’d compare them to the war heroes that serve this country in need.
I shop at Fred Meyer and I’m so humbled by the chances these people have taken just to make sure we can have the food to get by.
The hospitals are standing up to the line to take care of whatever comes their way. I truly believe that all those people that have stayed and taken the ultimate chance of getting sick just to help is fantastic.
I’m 74 years old and I’m in total awe of these people. It’s a glorious gift and I will keep letting the world know just how much they are appreciated. I do believe awards are in the making when this gets all done and over with. God bless you all.
Vicki Jenkins, Nampa
Computers
I’m an old man. I did not get into computers, my bad. I would like to vote absentee in the election but I have no address or a phone number to ask for a ballot. Every address is a computer address. Same with I would like to order food from Albertsons or Walmart like my neighbor does and pick it up outside. But they won’t take phone orders.
Why am I a nobody because I’m an old man with no computer? I have excellent credit. I pay my bills. I owe no one. Why treat me and my old friends like we don’t exist? Just because we don’t have computers.
Charles Vaughn, Meridian
Buy an onion
Too the Editor, (smile)
Our favorite asparagus farm out of New Plymouth is open. We picked up some and went to the local stand located at the Fruitland exit. There was a sign at the drive-thru stating they could not put onions on the hamburgers because the distribution was out. We live in the onion capital of the world. At any given time there are over 20 million onions available within a few miles of the stand. Irony at its best.
Everyone stocked up on TP, why not save a farmer, by an onion.
Clay Klinginsmith, Caldwell
Black lives matter
Recent events make finding the right words difficult.
Let’s just speak the truth simply.
BLACK LIVES MATTER.
We have to speak these words because, in this country of ours, black lives have never mattered to those who have ruled this continent for 400 years. If we, as Humanists, can even entertain the idea of an Original Sin, it was race-based slavery in America. And though we, as Humanists, do not believe in guilt passed down through generations, perhaps there is something to be said for the recognition of a responsibility and a debt owed.
We who are white must recognize that we have, in ways we may not even understand, benefitted from America’s slaveholding past. Now we see the toll our advantage has exacted on human beings who were systematically denied it, and we cannot unsee the truth.
As Humanists, we know that only humans can solve this problem. No demons exist except those in our own hearts. No gods will save us from ourselves.
The time is long past due for restorative justice, for dismantling the institutional racism that still defaces America. It won’t be easy.
It’s up to us to do whatever we can to work for justice, real justice that changes lives, empowers the powerless, and ultimately frees us all. We can educate ourselves to raise our awareness, call out racism when we see it (yes,even in ourselves!), donate to organizations working for racial equity and justice, work for candidates who reflect our ethical positions. And VOTE.
Humanists of Idaho stands with Black Lives Matter.
Patricia Acks, Boise
Systemic racism
Editor: I’m an old white guy. While in college, and by choice, I shared an apartment with two men of color, one black and one Asian. In my younger years, I had a sweetheart who was a woman of color. And now, my long-time best friend is a person of color from India. I have never, ever, been unkind to, or disrespectful of, a person because of his or her skin color. I believe that most old white guys in this country would be able to say the same about themselves. Today, many people are talking about “systemic racism” and opining that “we have a long way to go” in our state and country to rid ourselves of racial prejudice. It seems to me those folks are probably talking about their perceptions of themselves, and not about me or or about the vast majority of the many people I have known. George Floyd’s death was a tragedy, by any definition of the word, and I hope his killer goes to prison for a long time. But, if we are to make any progress toward reducing the number of such tragedies, we need to do more than just shout undigested and unhelpful platitudes, such as systemic racism. For starters, perhaps we should look for some meaningful ways to change the lawless black sub-culture that produces so many confrontations between black men and the police.
William Flinn, Meridian