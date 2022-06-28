With great interest I read about America’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, penned by the Press staff in the June 17th edition of the Idaho Press. Until I read, quote, “The second event takes place on Sunday at the Idaho Botanical Garden from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers have said this event is solely for the Black and African communities in the area.”
What? In the USA it is perfectly fine to celebrate your heritage. One such event is the “Cinco De Mayo” festivities where the Mexican culture is showcased, however, it is open to everyone! You can have events that limit age because of the law concerning alcoholic consumption but not solely because of race. Just imagine the uproar the ACL would cause if Eagle or Meridian decided to have, an Egad, “Whites only” day at a public venue? It would probably make the national news.
Jeffrey Jensen
Caldwell
School board election
What a treat to see a high school student wanting to be involved in his school district Board. I’d vote for him.
Phyls Call
Meridian
Political words
In a recent public statement, Governor Little proclaimed, “There is no place for racism, hate, and bigotry in the great State of Idaho.” I totally agree. He also stated, “We condemn bullies who seek to silence others. The right to free speech should not be used to intimidate and scare others.” So, why did Governor Little and some 63% of Idaho voters support the 2020 reelection of the most shameful bully, liar, and verbal intimidator since Joe McCarthy? Governor Little also said, “I have seen Idahoans come through every single time to stand up for our shared values to show respect, love, and compassion for our neighbors.” I guess he forgot about the constant GOP legislation discriminating against Idahoans on the basis of sexual orientation, gender equality, and on our personal rights and freedoms involving medical care. Wouldn’t it be wonderful for “Idahoans to reach out to others with kindness and humanity” and “not allow the hateful actions of a few” to stereotype the “good people” of Idaho? Political words are cheap.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
‘Mediocre Court’
I have a great idea. Let’s vote to change the Supreme Court to the Mediocre Court. When it no longer cares what the majority wants, then what is supreme about it?
Rex McCoy
Boise
