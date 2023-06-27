TELL THOSE WHO NEED TO KNOW
I read with interest Daniel Silver’s guest commentary about the Idaho Republican Party, suggesting that bad behaviors by senior party leadership members are keeping the party from addressing real issues that serve the people of Idaho.
Basically, Mr. Silver, who serves as the first Vice-Chair of the Idaho Republican Party, says that bad behavior to others never results in the good.
We agree, that it's past time for all citizens to practice civility and decent behaviors even as we may disagree on some issues.
At the IDGOP website, there are 22 people listed for the staff, executive board and leadership groups, PLUS a representative from every county in the state. DID MR. SILVER CONSIDER SENDING HIS CONCERNS AND REQUESTS FOR BETTER BEHAVIOR DIRECTLY TO THE MEMBERS OF THE GROUP HE REPRESENTS?? Seems to me, they are the ones who need to hear his call for respect and cooperation, as he so well expressed it.
Penelope Manning
Boise
SUPPORT LEADERS WHO SEEK SOLUTIONS
Kudos to Idahoans trying to find a less-divisive path forward. Zealots may make headlines but achieve little but chaos. I express appreciation to Idaho Leaders United, Rod Gramer, Jim Jones, Leading Idaho PAC, and other moderate citizens trying to find a way forward and a way to rise above fanaticism. No one benefits and nothing gets done when state and federal extremists sit in their corner of the playground and dig in their heels, pouting and yelling to get their way and only their way. May I recommend the non-partisan site Voice of the People (vop.org) to see just how much Americans across the country actually agree on issues? A recent report listed 183 policy proposals upon which the majority of citizens agreed. Readers can also try their own policy vote simulations to give input into current and important issues. It is eye-opening! Cooperation and finding common ground serve us all. Let’s elect and support leaders who work towards solutions not fear-mongering, power, and dominance.
Becci Carmack
Meridian
TIME TO MOVE PAST CENSORSHIP
I am saddened to read the quote from Marco Valle in the "Nampa School Board approves controversial gender, sexual orientation policy article." It is a shame that acceptance of others that are different than you is something Marco or his family may ever consider. Ignorance, censorship and close mindedness has long been a staple in Idaho. We should be moving more towards knowledge and open discussions about topics rather than don't ask, don't tell. And devaluing students that want or need to have those discussions with the excuse that we don't want to be "having those conversations in the presence of students who don't want to ..." just perpetuates ignorance and intolerance, If we are to support Jeff Kirkman's argument, then we should also ban discussion on math and English since there are students that "don't want to have those conversations." Oh wait, some portions of our History are already being supported by that logic...
Doug Keithley
Boise
MOON SELECTIVE IN WHO DESERVES ACCOUNTABILITY
Dorothy Moon’s Commentary (June 18, Idaho Press) chastises the Department of Justice for indicting Donald Trump for the criminal activity of holding, and not willingly releasing, classified documents. Trump’s indictment was formally issued by a Florida Grand Jury, called by the DOJ. She deflects this charge to the Democratic administration and likens this to countries where dictators persecute their political opponents. Changing parties and conclusions, she bemoans that the House of Representatives failed to censure Rep. Adam Schiff(D) for unethical, not criminal, behavior. Moon says this is “failure by our government to hold accountable the actions of our elected officials”.
This is perplexing. The Trump indictment is persecution by political opponents, and he should not be held accountable? Schiff, a Democratic candidate for the US Senate, who was not censored by the Republican dominated House of Representatives, should have been? Such Republican censorship is not persecution of political opponents? Actions shameful for Democrats are apparently suitable for Republicans? In a fair, caring world, such a contradictory political rule would be illogical. I know, just dreaming.
Thomas Hallam Sr.
Garden City
TEACH ALL HISTORY, GOOD AND BAD
I just called the offices of our Governor, and the State Board of education, expressing my horror at their plans to rewrite our history books for our schools, to make them more patriotic. I reminded them of the leader before them who tried to rewrite history. That would be Adolf Hitler. Is that really who we want to emulate? We need to teach all history, the good and the bad. We have much to be proud of, and our kids need to know that. We also have made many mistakes along to way. Our kids need to learn our mistakes, of the past, and some present, so that we don't repeat them. Slavery, Jim Crow laws, Japanese concentration camps, etc, all need to be taught. Our kids need a field trip to the Minidoka museum outside of Jerome, Idaho, to learn the history of discrimination against our Japanese citizens, right here is Idaho. If you agree, please contact the governor's office and the state board of education.
Micha Voloshen
Boise