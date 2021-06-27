Vaccines
What was the purpose of the author? I refer to Sunday front page article on vaccine rates. To shame nursing home employees into getting vaccinated? People don’t comply out of guilt or shame, especially if they perceive permanent harm to their own body.
Those who are vaccine opposed (I hate the Newspeak of “vaccine hesitant”) have no intention of caving in to media or government pressure. Many are leaving health care entirely due to this pressure.
A Methodist hospital in Houston suspended (prior to termination) 178 employees who refused the vaccine. One hundred seventeen formed a class action suit that was heard in court last week. The judge ruled that the vaccine was “not experimental” (I disagree). Thus could be a requirement of employment.
The 117 employees are appealing while all 178 are now fired. I bet that hospital is has had to close floors with that many staff members gone. They will NOT find replacements.
I work in health care and the minute a vaccine is required, I will quit.
Jo Ellen Ringer, Middleton
Holiday
Juneteenth is a different holiday.
It tells a story of an American invasion into a hostile nation to free captive Americans. A story of the pre-invasion guerrilla fight leading up to the invasion. A story of American leaders proposing an unpopular war to free their fellow Americans. Even though the war was unpopular, Americans freed their fellow Americans.
To this day, there is still confusion about the war. Why did Americans free these captive Americans? Did these Americans ever know freedom? The truth is a story of Americans rescuing Americans.
Now its time to celebrate the truth. For Americans recognize the freeing of the captive Americans. This two week celebration of freedom starts with Americans freeing Americans. It ends with all Americans becoming free and creating a new nation of free people.
This national union of cultures is bound by a desire for freedom. Its a unique nation in world history with a story still being written.
For these two weeks remember and recommit yourself to striving for a perfect union.
Don Williams, Nampa
Step back
Every time Idaho takes one step forward the trumplicans drag us '666' steps back. They want to legislate every aspect of our lives then whine about big government. So who's really doing the indoctrinating? Truth, facts, common sense, and reality have been crushed by internet stupidity.
The similarities between todays Idaho and 1930s Germany are staggering. Fear, hate, lies, and propaganda are used to manipulate the populace. The more people refuse to stand up to their quest for total power the more evil they become.
Once McGeachin, Giddings, the Idiots For Fascism, Bundy, and the rest of the Nazi Regime grab control of our state do you think things will be better?
One thing they use as a common lynch-pin is racism. Making another race or religion a focus for their terrorism is a tactic that has been used for millennium. Rather than solve problems creating imaginary ones based on fear and terror is much easier.
Russia, North Korea, Iran, China, have one party rule. Does that sound fun for you?
Paul Schooley, Boise
War
Going to war is supposed to be hard, but for decades outdated congressional authorizations for use of military force (AUMFs) have been used as blank checks to turn the world into a battlefield.
Repealing these AUMFs is how we’ll ultimately end ALL of our forever wars and avoid the misuse and abuse of these laws – most notable using the 2002 Iraq AUMF to justify the January 2020 assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.
The reality is voters and lawmakers alike have become numb to the death, destruction and disruption of millions of lives these authorizations have caused.
Right now, there are legislative dominoes poised to fall for the first time in a decade that can help us end endless war and ensure Congress assumes its constitutional duty in these matters.
This week the House voted to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF. It’s now onto the Senate as bill S.J. Res. 10 for a vote this coming Thursday, 6/22.
I am hopeful Senator James Risch and Senator Mike Crapo will add their support.
Christine Silvey, Meridian
Defense
I read with interest your front page headline regarding "Sheriff's" in the June 22, 2021 edition of this paper. Please correct me if I read this right: Sheriff nominee Doug Traubel is a member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer's Association and as such has stated that he 'will not obey any federal gun confiscation law.' I say that is a bunch of c**p because he does and will enforce the 1968 Gun Control Act prohibiting convicted felons from owning or possessing a firearm, which is in fact a federal gun confiscation law. Now if he later states that he will not follow this law either, then and only then will I be supportive of his nomination as Sheriff of our county (not that I have much say in the matter!). Too many felons convicted of non-violent crimes have unjustly lost their ability to protect themselves from other humans or wild animals. This law needs to be amended to give all non-violent Americans the chance to defend themselves and their families.
Daniel Bell, Meridian