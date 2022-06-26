What we have learned since the 2020 presidential election: had #45 chosen Peter Navarro for his Vice President and won, we would be living in the United Republican Tyranny Party State of #45 today.
No wonder the GOP didn’t want a January 6th Committee to happen.
Darryl and Joy Christianson
Boise
‘Hate’
Idaho Press runs a front-page story, Sunday, June 19, by your ace reporter with screaming headline, PUSHBACK TO HATE. Trouble is, the definition of “hate” in our society has become “anything I disagree with.”
George Ruppel
Eagle
Gas prices
In reply to the 6/19/22 letter by Marian Herz. Marian, I question whether you know for a fact that the big oil companies are responsible for our high gas prices. At the Matteson’s gas station in Wilder, on inauguration day 2021, the price for regular was $2.20 after president Trump’s successful efforts to make America energy independent. It was the same oil companies you call greedy and irresponsible then as now. Today, 6/19/22 at the very same station, it is $5.20. Marian, you are entitled to your opinion, but please be factual and truthful.
Rick Church
Parma
