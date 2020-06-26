Public safety
I am one of those weird old ladies who you will see wearing a mask when I go shopping. I do not wear it because I look so fetching in a mask, but to try to keep others safe from virus germs. You may think you are virus free just because you don't exhibit symptoms, but that may not be the case. I am appalled at how many of our citizens just don't seem to care about others. If you refuse to wear a mask when shopping, just please maintain a safe distance from me. Ii prefer to shop at businesses that require a mask, as they exhibit a concern for the safety of the public.Think about the message you are sending.
Mary H. Reed, Caldwell
Unfair
I find it interesting that the governor wants to take COVID 19 impact money and give it to people return at their normal salary, after receiving unemployment and $600 a month bonuses.
While, on the other hand teacher in the Nampa school district worked at their normal compensation, and now because of state budget cutbacks the teachers will take a salary cut for next year.
It would be much more equitable if the money given to the state to help those impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic were given to the school districts so that all workers were made whole equitable if all those impacted were made whole.
This is just another example how teachers In Idaho are treated unfairly.
Denny Fillmore, Nampa
Free market
Gov. Little needs to be called out on his answer to the questioner who asked about people not wearing masks. Basically, he said, “Tough. Find someplace safe. That’s free enterprise.”
We have Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Winco and Walmart near us, and not one of them enforces a mask rule, even in the so-called “senior hours.” There are always people not wearing masks.
Tell me, Gov. Little, how are we supposed to get our groceries without exposing ourselves to potentially dangerous people? I didn’t know free enterprise was supposed to be allowed to kill us.
I know you’re in a tough spot because so many people want you to “open up” the state, but your oath of office requires that you put public health first.
Lives have already been lost in Stage 3, and even more will be lost in Stage 4. How does that make you feel, Governor?
Jean McNeil, Boise
Call center
Regarding Betsy Russell's article on IDOL Call center..I have been steadily employed for years at the same company and laid off due to Covid -19 . I tried for 10 weeks to get through to Idol because I was in the "Stop Payment _Issue pending" category . After 10 weeks and numerous call to every one I could think of I finally got through to a claim specialist who was condescending and unprofessional . I answered one very vague question the wrong way on my certification and that was the reason. She fixed it in 10 seconds and after 11 weeks I have received unemployment. There are thousands in the same status. So the current solution is to send Money to an Out of State call center? This is your solution!!????? A call center that can not answer most questions and simply transfers you to IDOL to be put on hold for a claim specialist who may or may not be able to help you when and if you can wait on hold long enough without being cut off! If you reach a Claim specialist .....Many people are then referred to an Adjudicator who at some unknown date will call you back? There are very few of them.
Dana Smith, Kuna
Chaz
Before any one gets hurt , or we taxpayers spend one more dime, there is an easy way to resolve this issue.
Surround the entire country of Chaz, with police, guardsmen or the military, if necessary and seal the new border.
Stop all deliveries in and out, turn off the services that we the taxpayer paid for , including water, power, sanitation, etc.
Bring in huge loudspeakers, and pipe in Barry Manilow at full volume 24/7.
Then wait 30 days—- If not resolved peacefully by then, recognize the new country of Chaz, and then declare war, which we are good at.
Pray for peace. Amen.
Jim Asbury, Eagle
Evictions
Landlords invest in housing as opposed to alternative assets. Investment decisions are based on risk versus reward.
Most evictions are the result of a tenant’s inability to pay rent. Eviction is unfortunate for the tenant and the landlord. When the rent payment stops, landlord’s obligation to pay taxes, insurance, mortgage payments, maintenance continues. Landlords anticipate their costs and adjust budgets accordingly. If the county increases taxes, then the landlord increases the rent or accepts a lower return on her investment. If the landlord cannot make an adequate return on her investment, then she sells the house and reinvests the money into a different asset class.
Assume that a summary eviction, takes two months. If the rent is $1,500 per month, a landlord might require a damage deposit of two month’s rent or $3,000. But what if the eviction process, because of the jury trial timeline now takes 6 months. Is the landlord going to demand a damage deposit of $9,000? Or, perhaps the landlord will spread that potential cost in a manner similar to insurance where everyone puts a little bit into the pot. Now, every unit gets rented at a higher rate. Or, given a choice of two tenants the “riskier” tenant will be forced to look elsewhere.
With the latest tenant victory, landlords will add the cost of jury trials to the budget. Landlord can increase the rent on all the units to cover that cost – similar to the insurance scenario. Or, the landlord requests a larger damage deposit to cover the potential cost. If neither of those options work, then the landlord sells the rental and reinvests the capital taking that unit out of the rental pool.
Tenants have scored a victory by securing the right to a jury trial in evictions, but at what cost?
David Carson, Caldwell
Vaccines
It is encouraging to read about the global effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 and it is hopeful that before the end of the year there will be a vaccination to help to eradicate the virus.
However, in this quest for the COVID-19 vaccine we can’t forget the progress that has been made around the world by providing early childhood vaccinations. Unfortunately, many of the vaccination programs in low-income countries have had to be suspended as resources are redirected. Already, there have been reported increases in measles which has proven even more contagious than COVID-19. Cholera and diphtheria are starting to reappear as well as a strain of poliovirus. These vaccination programs, once restarted, will need to make up for lost time.
The U.S. has been a leader in the global response to deadly diseases. Now more than ever our support is needed. The House of Representatives failed to include any real international response to the coronavirus in their new bill. We now need to count on Senator Crapo and Senator Risch to make sure our country continues to do its part in the response to this global pandemic.
Kristine Paulson, Boise
BLM
Regarding the BLM movement. I am a white man 77 years old. I am in full agreement with the cause for which so many people of color are fighting. However I have become somewhat annoyed by the omission of other people who have been killed by police action justified or unjustified. While I would not pretend to fully understand the social conflicts of the black community I researched the percent of police action deaths and of all such deaths fifty percent are white. It is also a fact that the percentage of whites overall is more than the black percentage making it a likely that as a percentage more blacks than whites are killed by police. My difficulty with the BLM movement is that it should be directed at police killings as a whole and not just about blacks. There are Whites, Asians, American Indians, and people who of the gay community who have been killed by over use of police actions. I propose you drop the BLM slogan and fight for all people not to be mistreated or killed by the police. A final thought. I support and believe in the need for police in our society because if we are honest we have to admit that there are people among us who do bad things and without any fear of punishment would do much worse things.
James Hensley, Boise
Compromise
In the June 17 issue of the Idaho Press, Bryan Smith tried to defend the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) and its Index that attempts to rate state legislators on how well their votes conform to IFF’s view of good conservative principles. He quotes four of twelve such principles that comprise IFF’s Index. They all depict any increase in a government function or any restriction of the free market to be opposed at all costs. He defends the Index as necessary to brand any legislator’s straying from the approved IFF path as evil.
Heaven forbid that anyone dream of working with their colleagues to solve real world problems for the people of Idaho. Doesn’t he know that sometimes compromise is necessary? I wonder if Smith is one of those who complains about “do nothing” bodies of government. I wouldn’t be surprised if he applauds Grover Norquist’s desire to decrease government’s size to the point where it can be drowned in a bathtub.
Smith then goes on to denounce government’s actions in the COVID-19 pandemic as “us[ing] its power unreasonably to restrict and regulate free market activities.” I guess keeping businesses open at all costs, takes primacy over human lives. I’d hate to see the death toll that would have resulted if IFF principles had governed the response to the pandemic. On the contrary, we’re starting to see the results of opening things up too rapidly.
Walt Thode, Boise
Term limits
Jeers to our Supreme Court (who were not elected). They believe that the rights of an employee outweigh those of a business owner, who might have a definite image he wants to maintain or a certain clientele she wants to please. Either of those goals might be damaged by an employee who suddenly reports for work dressed as the opposite sex, for example. Running a business is hard enough without that kind of added stress. But business owners' feelings and problems don't matter to six of our lifetime high-and-mighty judges. I now believe in term limits for the Supreme Court.
Marcia Yiapan, Nampa
God's creation
Two of my favorite heroes historically are William Wilberforce, a frail, white male who fought in the English courts to abolish slavery and was ultimately victorious in a righteous cause, and Harriet Tubman, a short, but strong black woman who escaped slavery and then became a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, leading many slaves to freedom.
Though Wilberforce was slight in statue, he never lost his identity as a man and Tubman, though physically strong, never doubted her identity as a woman. In fact Harriet fell in love with a man and married, sadly he left her for another. Today some people’s minds are confused, believing they are someone contrary to their natural birth. Where is this delusion coming from? It surely isn’t from God, who created both with distinct and different characteristics, which was never questioned over the thousands of years since creation, that is, until the last ten years or so. You mean to tell me we have it right today and the billions of people prior to this time were wrong? Please consider this rationally and the obvious will prevail.
No identity change, operation, or Supreme Court decision will alter what God has foreordained. Who are these counselors/teachers who unconscionably convince people of such deception? You’re tampering with God’s creation and one day you will be judged by a righteous and holy God. I encourage you and those who have been deceived, to repent and ask for the Lord’s mercy while there is still time. To those who are considering such actions, please awaken and consider the dire consequences. The only one who can set you free from such thoughts is Jesus Christ, who died on Calvary’s cross for your sins. He is patiently waiting for you to call on Him.
David Spagnola, Nampa
Wasting money
Our great tax dollars at work - a couple weeks ago here on 21st between Blaine St and Cleveland in Caldwell. The city of Caldwell tore out the turn divider between streets and put a higher one. As of today, 6/18/20 they are back tearing it out again. Who knows what for this time. This is our fine tax dollars being wasted. We have plenty of roads that are in need of repair but no lets tear up a section within a few weeks. This makes approximately 4 times this area of the divider has been redone. Can't we get it together and make it one time instead of several instead of wasting money?
Lucy Wills, Caldwell
Errors
This is a jeer to the Idaho Press Tribune: Generally I appreciate the content and context of the Idaho Press Tribune, but I find it increasingly hard to take
you seriously when you do not proofread/edit your headlines. Awhile back
you used "trail" instead of "trial", and there have been other instances this year. In yesterday's issue ON THE FRONT PAGE you used "state" when you meant "stake". I have a feeling these were errors NOT created by the articles' writers, but someone else on your staff. If you cannot proofread your headlines, I, and presumably many English teachers and other erudite individuals, would be happy to do so for free. Please read before printing or find someone who will proof read for you!
Kathryn Brandt, Boise