GOOD IDEA BUT IN WRONG PLACE
I wonder about the wisdom of Economic Development/ Planning and Zoning . Why would a destination drive thru be placed in an area of near gridlock?
Any location for In ‘N Out Drive Inn will be a tremendous success.
As with the downtown parking garage, a much needed structure in the wrong location.
Vicki McMinn Coburn
Nampa
KUNA NEEDS TRAFFIC UPGRADES
Kuna is growing fast, why are streets and roads not keeping up? We need a roundabout or at least a traffic light at two intersections in Kuna. One at East Avalon Street and Swan Falls Road, the other at East Avalon Street and South Kay Avenue.
Do we have to wait for somebody to die before anything is done?
Charlie Cripe
Kuna
ZONING REWRITE GOOD STEP
I'm a small business owner, documentary filmmaker, and West Boise resident writing in favor of Boise's long overdue modern zoning rewrite.
As a community volunteer with causes ranging from Kessler-Keener Foundation, Ballet Idaho, and Leadership Boise, I've seen firsthand the need for more affordable housing options for all the diverse people who call Boise home. Some of our neighbors who will benefit most from the proposed changes include artists, entrepreneurs, students, and service industry workers who currently struggle to find an affordable place to live. Everyone deserves to call Boise home, and this ordinance is an important step toward getting serious about affordable housing in our community and living up to our Boise values.
Stephanie Cullen
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Boise
CANDIDATE NEEDS TO DO MORE THAN CRITICIZE
It’s time for Mike Masterson to step out from behind his press releases. He criticizes Mayor McLean and the current Boise City Council, but offers no solutions of his own. Our growing city needs leadership. Instead of negative slams, how about sharing ideas for how you will meet our community’s current challenges?
Deborah Dakins
Boise
TRUMP WILL GET MY VOTE
The controversial former president barack hussein obama and the inept president joe biden have lowered the common denominator for presidential worthiness to it's position.
At the Idaho Primary I will vote for President Donald Trump because he is a great President who along with Presidents Ronald Reagan and Calvin Coolidge are the three best United States Presidents in the last 100 years.
The liberals for the last 7 years have tried to derail and remove President Donald Trump through their wicked lies and manipulation through the FBI and frivolous law suits.
Conservatives need to be wise when considering who to vote for this next Spring.
Consider the person that the liberals hate the most and that person is obviously President Donald Trump.
There is a reason why these people loathe President Donald Trump to that degree and that is because President Donald Trump's views are polar opposite of all garden variety liberal positions.
People, please do not call democrats 'democratic", progressive", or "Woke". Those adjectives and nouns are oxymorons to the words' very meaning.
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell